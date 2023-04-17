Advanced search
    BWXT   US05605H1005

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BWXT)
04:47:55 2023-04-17 pm EDT
65.12 USD   +1.65%
04:33pBWXT-led Team Awarded $45 Billion Environmental Management Contract for DOE's Hanford Site
BU
04/11BWX Technologies, Inc. | People Strong, Innovation Driven
AQ
04/10BWX Technologies Unit Wins $428 Million Contract for Uranium Conversion, Purification Services
MT
BWXT-led Team Awarded $45 Billion Environmental Management Contract for DOE's Hanford Site

04/17/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) today announced a contract with an estimated value of up to $45 billion over a 10-year ordering period from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for environmental management operations at the Hanford Site in Washington.

The DOE announced that the Hanford Integrated Tank Disposition Contract (ITDC) was awarded to Hanford Tank Waste Operations & Closure, LLC (H2C), which is a joint venture led by a BWXT subsidiary and includes subsidiaries of Amentum and Fluor.

“This is the largest single contract award in our company’s history and is a stair-step achievement as we strengthen our leadership position in environmental restoration at highly technical projects across the nation,” said Rex Geveden, BWXT’s president and chief executive officer. “Our company remains highly committed to this critical mission for the U.S. Department of Energy and our emphasis on environmental stewardship and sustainability more broadly going forward.”

“Our team is honored to take on the largest and most complex radioactive waste cleanup project in the United States,” said Heatherly Dukes, president of BWXT’s Technical Services Group. “We are committed to working with our DOE Environmental Management customer, regulatory authorities and the Tri-Cities community in safely reducing the environmental liabilities at the site in an efficient and effective manner that is protective of the workforce, the public and the environment.”

The scope of the ITDC includes operation of Hanford tank farm facilities, eventual operation of the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, and responsibility for other core functions such as project management, security and emergency services, business performance, and environment, safety, health and quality.

The DOE is engaged in one of the great public works projects of this century at the Hanford Site near Richland, Washington. Responsible for the federal government’s cleanup of the legacy of more than 40 years of producing plutonium through the 1980s, DOE is transforming the site back into an operations mode to treat tank waste from the production era. More information is available from the DOE’s Office of Environmental Management.

Forward Looking Statements

BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the performance, timing, impact and value, to the extent contract value can be viewed as an indicator of future revenues, of the ITDC, future work at the Hanford site, or the award or exercise of any contract options or orders. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, modification or termination of the ITDC. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 7,000 employees, BWXT has 14 major operating sites in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXT and learn more at www.bwxt.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 388 M - -
Net income 2023 265 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 1,44%
Capitalization 5 858 M 5 858 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,94x
EV / Sales 2024 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 71,1%
Technical analysis trends BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 64,06 $
Average target price 69,43 $
Spread / Average Target 8,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rex D. Geveden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robb A. LeMasters Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jan A. Bertsch Chairman
Ronald O. Whitford Vice President & Deputy General Counsel
Robert L. Duffy Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.30%5 858
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.75%148 260
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.31%124 203
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.39%71 853
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-8.23%62 438
BAE SYSTEMS PLC18.69%38 466
