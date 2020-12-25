Pentavite :, an 80-year-old Brand of Professional Vitamin for Children in Australia, Kicks off Its Journey in China with a Hot Debut of Various Products

With a heritage of 80 years, Pentavite is a time-honored professional vitamin brand. It was founded in 1940 by the Nicholas family in Australia, and once acted as an affiliated professional vitamin brand of Switzerland Roche and Germany Bayer which are among Fortune Global 500 companies. Since the 1960s, Pentavite has thrown itself into the field of children’s health for over 50 years. Benefiting from the long-term cooperation with health experts (such as pediatrician and general practitioner), Pentavite has obtained professional recognition. As a professional brand of vitamin supplement and a famous brand of liquid multivitamin for children in Australia, Pentavite continues to be the #1 liquid multivitamin brand for children by sales, according to the IRI data, Australia’s retail scan sales monitoring system for pharmacy and grocery channels*.

Meanwhile, it focuses on providing a series of professional and high-quality products in varied forms for children in different stage of growth, through selecting high-quality raw materials throughout the world and developing science-based formula. With a heritage of 80 years and dedication to children’s health for over 50 years, Pentavite has accompanied several generations of growth in Australia and is trusted by Australian parents.

In 2019, Pentavite carried out brand and packaging upgrading again, and expanded its product range to include categories like calcium, DHA, dietary fiber and Immune enhancement. Upon entering Chinese market through its overseas flagship store in Tmall Global this year, Pentavite introduced its full range of products in Australia to Chinese consumers with its official Chinese trademark “Zi Ran Wei Ta”. In July this year, Pentavite embraced an official debut in Chinese children market with its Chinese trademark “Zi Ran Wei Ta” and successively launched 7 products, i.e. lactoferrin, two types of lactase modified milk powder, and five nutrition jelly products including DHA algal oil jelly, milk calcium jelly and iron-enriched jelly. Meanwhile, it also attended the 20th Children Baby Maternity Expo (CBME).

On the 80th anniversary of the brand, the new global production base for dietary nutritional supplement in Melbourne, Australia is under preparation.

It is reported that Pentavite with its Chinese trademark “Zi Ran Wei Ta” will optimize its product formula, add several new forms which meet market demands, and introduce several liquid products with the heritage of 80 years in Australia to Chinese medicine channel. Thus, Chinese consumers will have more purchasing choices in the future.

* Monitored from April 5, 2019 to April 5, 2020.

