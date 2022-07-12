Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. BYD Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002594   CNE100001526

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(002594)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
324.30 CNY   -4.05%
10:17aBrazilian ride-hailing app 99 to test electric car with China's BYD
RE
10:06aBYD slumps on chatter Buffett's Berkshire may have cut stake
RE
02:37aWARREN BUFFETT : BYD Shares Fall on Speculation of Selling by Warren Buffett
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BYD slumps on chatter Buffett's Berkshire may have cut stake

07/12/2022 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of China's BYD, is seen on an electric bus, as part of the new fleet of electric buses for public transport in Santiago

(Reuters) - Hong Kong shares of BYD Co Ltd recorded their worst day in 20 months on Tuesday after Citibank's increased holding of the Chinese EV firm's stock sparked market chatter that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway may have cut its stake.

Citibank's shareholding in BYD has increased by 225 million shares to 388.61 million shares on July 11 from 163.4 million shares on July 8, disclosures from HKEX's Central Clearing and Settlement System regarding market intermediaries showed.

Top holder Berkshire Hathaway owned 225 million shares, or about 20.5% of BYD at the end of 2021, according to Refinitiv data.

"The size is a good match with Warren Buffett's stake in BYD," a director at a regional brokerage said, adding it fuels speculation Buffett might have cut his stake, with the shares sitting in the custodian bank.

Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Citibank declined to comment. Reuters could not independently verify speculation around Buffett's change in stake.

Big investors have to disclose major changes to their shareholding and so far there is no information on that, BYD said in response to a Reuters request for comment on WeChat.

BYD shares dropped nearly 12% to HK$270.20. The company overtook Tesla Inc in global electric vehicle sales in first half of 2021, according to a media report last week.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.32% 419627.52 Delayed Quote.-6.40%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -4.05% 324.3 End-of-day quote.20.95%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -11.93% 270.2 Delayed Quote.15.08%
TESLA, INC. -2.09% 693.29 Delayed Quote.-33.47%
All news about BYD COMPANY LIMITED
10:17aBrazilian ride-hailing app 99 to test electric car with China's BYD
RE
10:06aBYD slumps on chatter Buffett's Berkshire may have cut stake
RE
02:37aWARREN BUFFETT : BYD Shares Fall on Speculation of Selling by Warren Buffett
DJ
07/08China’s Securities Watchdog Asks BYD to Disclose More Info on Semiconductor Unit ..
MT
07/08China Securities Regulatory Commission Asks BYD to Disclose More Info on Semiconductor ..
CI
07/07China Unveils More Measures to Boost Auto Consumption
MT
07/06Shanghai Joins Beijing in Offering Subsidies to Spur EV Consumption
MT
07/06BYD Topples Tesla in Global Electric Vehicle Sales in H1
MT
07/06New-Energy Vehicles on Chinese Roads Exceed 10 Million by End-June
MT
07/06China’s Passenger Car Sales Rebound in June
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BYD COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 346 B 51 506 M 51 506 M
Net income 2022 6 849 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
Net cash 2022 39 673 M 5 905 M 5 905 M
P/E ratio 2022 112x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 812 B 121 B 121 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 288 186
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BYD Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 262,60 CNY
Average target price 307,40 CNY
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & General Manager
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Bo Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED20.95%130 163
BYD COMPANY LIMITED15.08%130 163
STELLANTIS N.V.-26.88%38 675
FERRARI N.V.-26.33%34 867
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD14.56%32 329
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-15.51%29 848