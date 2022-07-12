Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. BYD Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002594   CNE100001526

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(002594)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
324.30 CNY   -4.05%
10:17aBrazilian ride-hailing app 99 to test electric car with China's BYD
RE
10:06aBYD slumps on chatter Buffett's Berkshire may have cut stake
RE
02:37aWARREN BUFFETT : BYD Shares Fall on Speculation of Selling by Warren Buffett
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazilian ride-hailing app 99 to test electric car with China's BYD

07/12/2022 | 10:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People visit the BYD booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian ride-hailing app 99 said on Tuesday it had signed a partnership with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD to start testing an electric car developed for the app's drivers.

The tests of the vehicle, which was developed by BYD and China's Didi Chuxing, will begin this week in Sao Paulo, Brazil's financial capital, with a goal of accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in 99's fleet.

The company, Uber's biggest rival in Brazil and a subsidiary of Didi, plans to have more than 300 electric cars in its fleet by the end of this year.

With more than 750,000 monthly active drivers in Brazil and over 20 million users, 99 has committed to have 10,000 electric cars registered on its platform by 2025.

BYD is the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world in unit sales and an important partner of Didi in China, which already has more than 1 million electric and hybrid vehicles registered on its platform in the Asian country.

Thiago Hipolito, 99's director of innovation, said 99 wants to replicate this idea in Brazil.

"What we have seen is that the massive adoption of the electric car in China has passed through the application driver and this has generated a natural demand for infrastructure" to support these vehicles, such as battery charging stations, he said.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -4.05% 324.3 End-of-day quote.20.95%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -11.93% 270.2 Delayed Quote.15.08%
DIDI GLOBAL INC. 1.35% 2.98 Delayed Quote.-40.56%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.94% 5.4392 Delayed Quote.-15.66%
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A. -1.11% 53.61 Delayed Quote.5.38%
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. -1.00% 11.93 Delayed Quote.-23.89%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.65% 2116.5 Delayed Quote.2.21%
All news about BYD COMPANY LIMITED
10:17aBrazilian ride-hailing app 99 to test electric car with China's BYD
RE
10:06aBYD slumps on chatter Buffett's Berkshire may have cut stake
RE
02:37aWARREN BUFFETT : BYD Shares Fall on Speculation of Selling by Warren Buffett
DJ
07/08China’s Securities Watchdog Asks BYD to Disclose More Info on Semiconductor Unit ..
MT
07/08China Securities Regulatory Commission Asks BYD to Disclose More Info on Semiconductor ..
CI
07/07China Unveils More Measures to Boost Auto Consumption
MT
07/06Shanghai Joins Beijing in Offering Subsidies to Spur EV Consumption
MT
07/06BYD Topples Tesla in Global Electric Vehicle Sales in H1
MT
07/06New-Energy Vehicles on Chinese Roads Exceed 10 Million by End-June
MT
07/06China’s Passenger Car Sales Rebound in June
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BYD COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 346 B 51 506 M 51 506 M
Net income 2022 6 849 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
Net cash 2022 39 673 M 5 905 M 5 905 M
P/E ratio 2022 112x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 812 B 121 B 121 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 288 186
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BYD Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 262,60 CNY
Average target price 307,40 CNY
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & General Manager
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Bo Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED20.95%130 163
BYD COMPANY LIMITED15.08%130 163
STELLANTIS N.V.-26.88%38 675
FERRARI N.V.-26.33%34 867
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD14.56%32 329
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-15.51%29 848