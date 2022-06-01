Log in
    002594   CNE100001526

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(002594)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  05-31
299.98 CNY   +1.38%
06/01China EV startups say May sales up, post-lockdown output constrained
RE
06/01China Halves Purchase Tax For Passenger Vehicles to Spur Auto Consumption
MT
05/31BYD Eyes Six Lithium Mines in Africa
MT
China EV startups say May sales up, post-lockdown output constrained

06/01/2022 | 11:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc's product launch event in Chengdu

(Reuters) - China's electric vehicle start-ups reported stronger sales for May and forecast continued gains for June as supply chains and output begin to recover from the disruption of COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities.

Li Auto Inc reported a May sales gain of 166% from a year earlier to 11,496 vehicles on Wednesday. Xpeng Inc posted a gain of 78% with 10,125 deliveries. Nio Inc delivered 7,024 EVs, up 5% from a year earlier.

All three companies cautioned that output had not yet fully recovered, constrained by parts supply issues. Shanghai, a key production hub, ended its two month lockdown for most residents on Wednesday.

Industry-wide sales data for May, including for the EV leaders in China, BYD and Tesla, are expected by next week.

China has announced a range of measures to support auto sales and the sputtering economy, including a halving of the tax on purchases of small-engine cars with sticker prices of up to about $45,000. In a report issued Wednesday, Fitch said it expects sales for the world's largest auto market will climb 3.9% this year after 3.8% growth in 2021.

But Fitch also warned of risks: "The local market faces significant challenges, ranging from a limited supply of new vehicles, elevated unemployment and weakness in the local construction and real estate sectors."

Li Auto cautioned that shipments from suppliers around Shanghai remained disrupted. "We continue to encounter challenges due to parts supply shortages," Li Auto President Yanan Shen said in a statement.

Xpeng said it had restarted two shifts at its plant in southern China and was working to accelerate deliveries. Nio said it expects to increase output in June after recent moves to end lockdown restrictions.

(Writing by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
