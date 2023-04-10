Advanced search
    002594   CNE100001526

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(002594)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
249.28 CNY   -0.29%
11:07aChina's BYD bets on self-developed chassis suspension system
RE
04/06Tesla to use iron-based batteries in Semi electric trucks and affordable electric car
RE
04/04Tesla delivers 88,869 China-made EVs in March - CPCA
RE
China's BYD bets on self-developed chassis suspension system

04/10/2023 | 11:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: BYD EVs at a car dealership in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's BYD launched on Monday a new chassis suspension system as the electric vehicle maker ramps up efforts to move upmarket with premium products.

The system, BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, is similar to the chassis suspension systems available in premium and luxury cars, such as Porsche's Dynamic Chassis Control and Mercedes Benz's Magic Body Control.

The DiSus system will come in three variations and will be used in BYD's luxury off-road SUV Yangwang U8 initially, BYD said in a statement. It will also be available in BYD's Han, Tang and Denza models, it added.

The move underscores a shift for BYD, whose current car products are mostly concentrated in the mass market segment priced under 300,000 yuan ($43,641.44), as it attempts to reach a more upmarket segment with its offerings.

BYD launched its first luxury car brand Yangwang in January with an off-road SUV and a sportscar priced above 1 million yuan.

BYD has benefited from its strategy to use self-developed batteries and powertrain systems. The company last month reported an eleven-fold increase in fourth-quarter profit with 20.4% gross profit margin for automobiles and related products, well above its 3.7% margin in 2021.

($1 = 6.8742 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh and Meg Shen, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED 0.09% 227.4 Delayed Quote.18.07%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -0.29% 249.28 End-of-day quote.-2.99%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -0.89% 67.82 Delayed Quote.10.46%
PORSCHE AG 0.30% 117.85 Delayed Quote.23.99%
PORSCHE AG 0.00% 117.9 Delayed Quote.24.43%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 0.12% 52.18 Delayed Quote.1.83%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.34% 6.8942 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
Financials
Sales 2023 606 B 88 115 M 88 115 M
Net income 2023 25 795 M 3 752 M 3 752 M
Net cash 2023 87 905 M 12 785 M 12 785 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,9x
Yield 2023 0,54%
Capitalization 673 B 97 869 M 97 868 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 570 100
Free-Float 57,9%
Technical analysis trends BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 199,18 CNY
Average target price 298,56 CNY
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & General Manager
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Min Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-2.99%97 416
PORSCHE AG24.43%117 167
BYD COMPANY LIMITED18.07%97 416
STELLANTIS N.V.22.50%55 698
FERRARI N.V.26.94%49 392
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD1.45%31 440
