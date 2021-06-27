China's automaker Great Wall aims to sell 4 million cars in 2025

Great Wall's revenue is expected to reach 600 billion yuan ($92.86 billion) in 2025, Wei said in a briefing on the company's strategy at its headquarters.

Great Wall, which sold 1.1 million cars last year, aims for 80% of its annual sales in 2025 to be new energy vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

It targets to sell 2.8 million cars in 2023 with a production lineup of more than 60 models, Meng Xiangjun, a senior executive at Great Wall said.

China, the world's largest auto market, rolled out supportive policies for hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles last year, which require local governments and companies to build a more mature supply chain and business model for the industry.

Baoding-based Great Wall is building a car plant in China with BMW for electric vehicles. The company plans to be carbon-neutral in 2045, earlier than China's overall target of 2060.

Great Wall, which competes with Geely and BYD, is also planning to manufacture cars in Russia and Thailand.

($1 = 6.4612 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)