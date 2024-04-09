April 09, 2024 at 04:15 am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's passenger car sales jumped 5.7% in March from a year earlier, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Tuesday, as automakers doubled down in a protracted price war to woo cautious customers in the world's largest auto market.

Sales totalled 1.71 million vehicles for the month. First-quarter sales were up 12.5% from the year earlier period at 4.88 million units.

