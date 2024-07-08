BEIJING (Reuters) - China's car sales fell 6.9% in June from a year earlier, extending declines for a third straight month, as government incentives failed to spur consumer demand amid a sputtering economic recovery.

Passenger vehicle sales totalled 1.78 million units in June, with the pace of decline picking up from a 2.2% drop in May and a 5.8% fall in April, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association on Monday.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Sarah Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Bernadette Baum)