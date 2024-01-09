The launch comes amid efforts from Indonesia to accelerate adoption of EVs in a bid to reduce emissions.
(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)
JAKARTA (Reuters) - China's BYD, the world's biggest seller of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), will launch its cars in Indonesia next week, the company said on Tuesday.
