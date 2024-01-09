BYD Company Limited specializes in car-making. The group also develops manufacturing and marketing of rechargeable batteries and mobile telephone components activity. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - electric vehicles (53.4%); - mobile telephone components (38.7%): housings, keypads, LCD modules, lenses, flexible circuit boards, chargers, etc. The group also provides assembly services; - rechargeable batteries (7.6%): lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries primarily for mobile telephones, digital cameras, tools and electric toys; - other (0.3%). China/Hong Kong/Macau/Taiwan account for 61.5% of net sales.

