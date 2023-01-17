Advanced search
    002594   CNE100001526

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(002594)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-15
273.80 CNY   -1.72%
Indonesia close to EV deals with BYD Group and Tesla - minister

01/17/2023 | 12:56am EST
Indonesia's Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, talks during an interview at his office in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia is finalising agreements with China's automaker BYD Group and U.S. carmaker Tesla to invest in electric vehicle (EV) production facilities in the Southeast Asian country, a senior cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

Indonesia is aggressively promoting investment into batteries and EVs at home to take advantage of its rich nickel resources. Once a major nickel ore exporter, it has banned exports to ensure enough raw materials for investors.

"All the biggest (electric) car makers in the world will invest here. BYD Group, the number one in the world, Tesla, the number two, Hyundai and so on, they are all finalising deals with Indonesia," coordinating minister Luhut Pandjaitan said in a meeting with provincial governments.

He did not disclose further details at the meeting.

BYD Group and Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai launched its plant in Indonesia in March last year to produce the country's first locally assembled EV.

SGMW Motor Indonesia, part of a joint venture of SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, General Motors Co and Wuling Motors Holdings, has built assembly facilities in Indonesia.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -1.72% 273.8 End-of-day quote.6.55%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -4.75% 36.51 Delayed Quote.8.53%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.00% 16500 End-of-day quote.1.85%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -1.48% 166500 End-of-day quote.10.26%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED 1.24% 14.7 End-of-day quote.2.01%
TESLA, INC. -0.94% 122.4 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
WULING MOTORS HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.12% 0.88 Delayed Quote.4.71%
Financials
Sales 2022 402 B 59 752 M 59 752 M
Net income 2022 14 457 M 2 148 M 2 148 M
Net cash 2022 47 246 M 7 018 M 7 018 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,1x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 710 B 105 B 105 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 288 186
Free-Float 57,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 195,48 CNY
Average target price 303,59 CNY
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
Managers and Directors
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & General Manager
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Bo Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED6.55%105 404
BYD COMPANY LIMITED19.73%107 468
STELLANTIS N.V.7.28%49 471
FERRARI N.V.10.13%42 917
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD0.70%31 416
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED2.01%24 875