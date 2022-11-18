Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. BYD Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002594   CNE100001526

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(002594)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-16
257.00 CNY   -1.56%
10:36aVolkswagen-SAIC venture to close manual transmission plant in China
RE
11/16BYD Rolls Off Its 3 Millionth New Energy Vehicle and Debuts A New Passenger Car Brand Matrix
BU
11/16Mercedes-Benz cuts price of some electric models in China
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen-SAIC venture to close manual transmission plant in China

11/18/2022 | 10:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen electric ID car at a construction completion event of the SAIC Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle plant in Shanghai

BERLIN (Reuters) - A manual transmission plant owned by Volkswagen's joint venture with SAIC Motors will close next March, the carmaker said on Friday.

The news was communicated to staff this week in a letter published in local media, marking the latest step in the joint venture's winding down of production of manual cars because Chinese customers favour automatic vehicles.

The decision was taken several years ago, a Volkswagen spokesperson said, adding that production of manual transmission cars by the joint venture had fallen from 500,000 a year to about 50,000.

"For years, customer demand and, with it, our production and employee numbers have consistently fallen ... shareholders came together with the management board and decided to suspend production," the letter to the Shanghai factory's staff said.

About 250 staff are affected and will be offered new jobs within the company, the spokesperson said.

Volkswagen's joint venture with FAW in the northeastern city of Changchun will continue to produce manual transmission systems, though output has also fallen in recent years.

The German carmaker is the largest foreign automaker in China but is battling to compete with domestic electric vehicle manufacturers.

It aims to double sales this year from last year's 70,000, still a long way short of competitors such as BYD, which sold nearly 220,000 EVs in October alone.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Jan Schwartz and Zhang Yan; Editing by Rachel More and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -1.56% 257 End-of-day quote.-4.15%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED -0.69% 14.41 End-of-day quote.-30.15%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.34% 140.54 Delayed Quote.-21.91%
All news about BYD COMPANY LIMITED
10:36aVolkswagen-SAIC venture to close manual transmission plant in China
RE
11/16BYD Rolls Off Its 3 Millionth New Energy Vehicle and Debuts A New Passenger Car Brand M..
BU
11/16Mercedes-Benz cuts price of some electric models in China
RE
11/16BYD Shelves IPO Plan for Chipmaking Unit; Shares Slide 3%
MT
11/15China's BYD Scraps Plan to Spin Off Semiconductor Firm for Listing
CI
11/15China's BYD scraps plan to spin off semiconductor firm for listing
RE
11/11Berkshire Hathaway sells $145 million of shares in China's BYD, filing shows
RE
11/10Chinese EV maker Nio posts bigger quarterly loss, forecasts higher deliveries
RE
11/10BYD to Launch New High-End Vehicle; Shares Fall As High as 5%
MT
11/108203;Chinese EV, Battery Makers Slump on Renewed Worries About Covid-19 Restrictions
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BYD COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 388 B 54 272 M 54 272 M
Net income 2022 14 394 M 2 011 M 2 011 M
Net cash 2022 41 441 M 5 791 M 5 791 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,7x
Yield 2022 0,22%
Capitalization 646 B 90 231 M 90 231 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 288 186
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BYD Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 168,79 CNY
Average target price 316,58 CNY
Spread / Average Target 87,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & General Manager
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Bo Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-4.15%91 154
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-29.86%91 154
STELLANTIS N.V.-15.45%46 804
FERRARI N.V.-17.49%38 902
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD21.01%33 196
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-29.67%23 309