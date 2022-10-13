Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. BYD Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002594   CNE100001526

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(002594)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-11
262.34 CNY   +2.87%
07:03aVolkswagen to take 60% stake in tech joint venture with China's Horizon Robotics
RE
06:27aBYD Launches Electric SUV in Foray into India
MT
10/12BYD Receives European Safety Rating for Electric SUV
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen to take 60% stake in tech joint venture with China's Horizon Robotics

10/13/2022 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen ID.6 X is displayed ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen will invest 2.4 billion euros ($2.33 billion) and take a 60% stake in a new joint venture with Chinese technology company Horizon Robotics for autonomous driving software and hardware, the carmaker said on Thursday.

The companies will work together to develop technology that can integrate numerous functions for autonomous driving onto a single chip, the statement said.

Horizon Robotics, founded in 2015, supplies customers including Volkswagen's Audi, Continental, Li Auto and SAIC, according to its website. Investors include carmakers like BYD and Great Wall as well as Intel.

Volkswagen already carries out research and development in China but this is its first joint venture focused specifically on technology, an area where it is currently lagging behind Chinese competitors in the electric vehicle market.

The carmaker, which makes around 40% of sales and half of profits in the country, holds a 75% stake in a joint venture with JAC <600418.SS<, a 50% stake with SAIC and 40% with FAW.

($1 = 1.0290 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE GROUP CORP.,LTD. 8.52% 14.27 End-of-day quote.-17.99%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED 2.87% 262.34 End-of-day quote.-2.16%
CONTINENTAL AG 2.58% 47.59 Delayed Quote.-50.10%
INTEL CORPORATION 1.16% 25.33 Delayed Quote.-51.38%
LI AUTO INC. -1.91% 79.65 Delayed Quote.-33.82%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED 1.34% 14.35 End-of-day quote.-30.44%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.62% 125 Delayed Quote.-30.65%
All news about BYD COMPANY LIMITED
07:03aVolkswagen to take 60% stake in tech joint venture with China's Horizon Robotics
RE
06:27aBYD Launches Electric SUV in Foray into India
MT
10/12BYD Receives European Safety Rating for Electric SUV
MT
10/11BYD Signs Agreements to Expand to Mexico, Malaysia
MT
10/11MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 11 , 2..
MS
10/06CATL, BYD Cement Spot as Largest-Selling EV Battery Brands Globally
MT
10/06BYD Outpaces Tesla to Become World’s Top-Selling EV Brand
MT
10/04BYD Shares Jump, Fueled by Strong Sales, Risk-On Sentiment
DJ
10/04German Car Rental Firm Sixt to Deploy BYD Cars Under New Long-Term Partnership
MT
10/03BYD Sees YOY Increase in Production and Sales
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BYD COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 371 B 51 671 M 51 671 M
Net income 2022 9 449 M 1 317 M 1 317 M
Net cash 2022 39 578 M 5 517 M 5 517 M
P/E ratio 2022 56,8x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 670 B 93 374 M 93 374 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 418 700
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BYD Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 178,22 CNY
Average target price 320,71 CNY
Spread / Average Target 80,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & General Manager
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Bo Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-2.16%93 374
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-26.86%93 374
STELLANTIS N.V.-26.92%38 013
FERRARI N.V.-29.49%33 278
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD16.97%31 895
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-30.44%23 014