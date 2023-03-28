BYD Co.'s 2022 Net Profit Rose Sharply Amid Stronger Revenue Growth

By Yi Wei Wong

BYD Co. reported that its 2022 net profit rose sharply, driven by higher revenue and better profit margins.

The electric-vehicle company reported late Tuesday that net profit reached 16.62 billion Chinese yuan ($2.42 billion) in 2022, compared with CNY3.05 billion a year earlier.

Revenue rose to CNY424.06 billion, compared with CNY216.14 billion a year earlier, they said.

The company's strong 2022 net profit was mostly due to new-energy vehicle sales, which rose 93% on year to reach 6.887 million units throughout the year, BYD said.

BYD expects the strong sales growth in new-energy vehicles to continue in 2023, it said.

