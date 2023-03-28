Advanced search
    1211   CNE100000296

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(1211)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:43 2023-03-28 am EDT
211.40 HKD   +1.63%
05:56pBYD Co.'s 2022 Net Profit Rose Sharply Amid Stronger Revenue Growth
DJ
11:53aGlobal markets live: Ocado, Walt Disney, Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, Flutter...
MS
09:00aBYD posts 11-fold jump in Q4 profit -filing
RE
BYD Co.'s 2022 Net Profit Rose Sharply Amid Stronger Revenue Growth

03/28/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
By Yi Wei Wong


BYD Co. reported that its 2022 net profit rose sharply, driven by higher revenue and better profit margins.

The electric-vehicle company reported late Tuesday that net profit reached 16.62 billion Chinese yuan ($2.42 billion) in 2022, compared with CNY3.05 billion a year earlier.

Revenue rose to CNY424.06 billion, compared with CNY216.14 billion a year earlier, they said.

The company's strong 2022 net profit was mostly due to new-energy vehicle sales, which rose 93% on year to reach 6.887 million units throughout the year, BYD said.

BYD expects the strong sales growth in new-energy vehicles to continue in 2023, it said.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1956ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED 1.63% 211.4 Delayed Quote.8.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 6.87958 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
Financials
Sales 2022 408 B 59 377 M 59 377 M
Net income 2022 14 970 M 2 178 M 2 178 M
Net cash 2022 52 494 M 7 636 M 7 636 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,3x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 646 B 93 989 M 93 989 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 288 186
Free-Float 57,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 185,15 CNY
Average target price 303,72 CNY
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & General Manager
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Min Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED8.00%93 064
STELLANTIS N.V.22.36%55 023
FERRARI N.V.24.25%48 351
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-1.38%30 398
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.97%23 759
KIA CORPORATION33.05%23 451
