  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BYD Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1211   CNE100000296

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(1211)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:31 2023-01-12 am EST
228.40 HKD   +5.25%
01/11China's Recovery Hopes Push Hong Kong Stocks to Six-Month High; BYD Rises 5%
MT
01/09BYD's Shares Fall After Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in Company Again
DJ
01/09Berkshire Hathaway sells 1.1 million H-shares in China's BYD
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BYD India Unveils its Luxury Electric Sedan BYD Seal & Launches BYD ATTO 3 Limited Edition at Auto Expo 2023

01/12/2023 | 09:10am EST
BYD, the global leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, presented its new luxury model BYD Seal and the limited edition of BYD ATTO 3 in its iconic color Forest Green at the Indian Auto Expo 2023. BYD Seal, whose sales have exceeded 50,000 within 5 months in China, is planned to be launched in India by Q4 2023. As the All-New e6 and BYD ATTO 3 are already available in the local market, BYD Seal will be the third passenger EV released in India within two years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005445/en/

Speech by Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles, BYD India (Photo: Business Wire)

Speech by Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles, BYD India (Photo: Business Wire)

At the Auto Expo 2023, BYD’s display space is sectioned into 4 zones, which showcase not only its current and new vehicle products but also technological innovations that substantially enhance the performance and safety of vehicles. These newly-unveiled products and innovation displays echo the Indian-specific theme at the convention: Technological Innovations For A Better Life.

BYD SEAL

BYD Seal is one of BYD’s latest luxury sedans equipped with its renowned EV platform (e-Platform 3.0) and revolutionary ultra-safe Blade Battery. Also, it is the first vehicle equipped with CTB (cell to body) technology, substantially upgrading the vehicle’s safety, stability, and handling, giving the vehicle an overall finer performance.

CTB-supported BYD Seal can withstand the 50-ton heavy-duty truck rolling test. Via the integration of battery and body, the torsional stiffness of the whole vehicle has doubled to above 40,500 N.m/°. The safety of the interior structure of the vehicle is increased by 50% for the front impact and by 45% for the side impact. Also, as CTB technology makes it possible for BYD Seal to have an ideal 50:50 axle load distribution, the vehicle passed the moose test at a record speed of 83.5km/h. With its low-lying design, the aero drag coefficient reached as low as 0.219cd, helping BYD Seal hit 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. The model also has an ultra-long range of up to 700 km on a single charge, reducing the range anxiety of EVs.

BYD ATTO 3 Limited Edition

At the event, the Limited Edition of BYD ATTO 3 in the exclusive color of Forest Green, also adopts the e-Platform 3.0 and the ultra-safe Blade Battery. Only 1,200 units of this Limited Edition will be available in India at Rs. 34.49 lakhs (ex-showroom).

BYD ATTO 3, with an NEDC-certified range of 480 km and ARAI test range of 521 km, was launched in India in November 2022 for Rs. 33.99 lakhs and garnered 1,500 bookings to date, gaining good traction among customers. BYD ATTO 3 received a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, Europe’s leading independent safety assessment program. The E-SUV boasts an 8-year or 1.6 lakh kilometer (whichever comes earlier) warranty for the battery and a similar 8-year or 1.5 lakh kilometer warranty for the motor and motor controller. Besides, BYD offers a 6-year or 1.5 lakh kilometer basic warranty.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, said: “The Indian Auto Expo is an extremely significant platform for us, and we are pleased to be able to showcase our products and technologies through our technological innovations for a better life. With the unveiling of the electric luxury sedan BYD Seal, the launch of the Limited Edition of BYD ATTO 3, and the display of the Blade Battery, e-Platform 3.0, we resonate our commitment to contribute to the growth of the Indian electric vehicle segment with EV technologies.”

Within a year, BYD has expanded its network to 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India and will double the presence to 53 showrooms within 2023. “Next year, we plan to sell 15,000 units of BYD ATTO 3 and All-New e6 with a long-term vision to take up 40% of the Indian EV market by 2030. The bookings of BYD ATTO 3 have been encouraging, and we are all set to start the first deliveries from January 2023,” added Mr. Gopalakrishnan.

In 2022, BYD's cumulative sales of passenger vehicles were over 1.86 million units, a year-on-year increase of 155.1%. So far, BYD has sold more than 3.37 million new energy vehicles. With its expanding global presence, BYD is working towards its initiative of “Cool the Earth by 1 °C.”

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

For more information, please visit www.bydglobal.com.

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and automotive-grade semiconductors. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, the DM-i and DM-p hybrid technology, the e-Platform 3.0, and the CTB technology. The company is the world’s first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on the EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 9 years in a row.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 390 B 57 675 M 57 675 M
Net income 2022 14 458 M 2 136 M 2 136 M
Net cash 2022 40 820 M 6 030 M 6 030 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,5x
Yield 2022 0,20%
Capitalization 693 B 102 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 288 186
Free-Float 57,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 188,06 CNY
Average target price 306,25 CNY
Spread / Average Target 62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & General Manager
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Bo Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED12.67%102 323
STELLANTIS N.V.10.43%50 607
FERRARI N.V.9.10%42 515
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-1.31%30 662
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED0.14%24 502
KIA CORPORATION8.26%20 655