BYD India Unveils its Luxury Electric Sedan BYD Seal & Launches BYD ATTO 3 Limited Edition at Auto Expo 2023

BYD, the global leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, presented its new luxury model BYD Seal and the limited edition of BYD ATTO 3 in its iconic color Forest Green at the Indian Auto Expo 2023. BYD Seal, whose sales have exceeded 50,000 within 5 months in China, is planned to be launched in India by Q4 2023. As the All-New e6 and BYD ATTO 3 are already available in the local market, BYD Seal will be the third passenger EV released in India within two years.

At the Auto Expo 2023, BYD’s display space is sectioned into 4 zones, which showcase not only its current and new vehicle products but also technological innovations that substantially enhance the performance and safety of vehicles. These newly-unveiled products and innovation displays echo the Indian-specific theme at the convention: Technological Innovations For A Better Life.

BYD SEAL

BYD Seal is one of BYD’s latest luxury sedans equipped with its renowned EV platform (e-Platform 3.0) and revolutionary ultra-safe Blade Battery. Also, it is the first vehicle equipped with CTB (cell to body) technology, substantially upgrading the vehicle’s safety, stability, and handling, giving the vehicle an overall finer performance.

CTB-supported BYD Seal can withstand the 50-ton heavy-duty truck rolling test. Via the integration of battery and body, the torsional stiffness of the whole vehicle has doubled to above 40,500 N.m/°. The safety of the interior structure of the vehicle is increased by 50% for the front impact and by 45% for the side impact. Also, as CTB technology makes it possible for BYD Seal to have an ideal 50:50 axle load distribution, the vehicle passed the moose test at a record speed of 83.5km/h. With its low-lying design, the aero drag coefficient reached as low as 0.219cd, helping BYD Seal hit 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. The model also has an ultra-long range of up to 700 km on a single charge, reducing the range anxiety of EVs.

BYD ATTO 3 Limited Edition

At the event, the Limited Edition of BYD ATTO 3 in the exclusive color of Forest Green, also adopts the e-Platform 3.0 and the ultra-safe Blade Battery. Only 1,200 units of this Limited Edition will be available in India at Rs. 34.49 lakhs (ex-showroom).

BYD ATTO 3, with an NEDC-certified range of 480 km and ARAI test range of 521 km, was launched in India in November 2022 for Rs. 33.99 lakhs and garnered 1,500 bookings to date, gaining good traction among customers. BYD ATTO 3 received a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, Europe’s leading independent safety assessment program. The E-SUV boasts an 8-year or 1.6 lakh kilometer (whichever comes earlier) warranty for the battery and a similar 8-year or 1.5 lakh kilometer warranty for the motor and motor controller. Besides, BYD offers a 6-year or 1.5 lakh kilometer basic warranty.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, said: “The Indian Auto Expo is an extremely significant platform for us, and we are pleased to be able to showcase our products and technologies through our technological innovations for a better life. With the unveiling of the electric luxury sedan BYD Seal, the launch of the Limited Edition of BYD ATTO 3, and the display of the Blade Battery, e-Platform 3.0, we resonate our commitment to contribute to the growth of the Indian electric vehicle segment with EV technologies.”

Within a year, BYD has expanded its network to 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India and will double the presence to 53 showrooms within 2023. “Next year, we plan to sell 15,000 units of BYD ATTO 3 and All-New e6 with a long-term vision to take up 40% of the Indian EV market by 2030. The bookings of BYD ATTO 3 have been encouraging, and we are all set to start the first deliveries from January 2023,” added Mr. Gopalakrishnan.

In 2022, BYD's cumulative sales of passenger vehicles were over 1.86 million units, a year-on-year increase of 155.1%. So far, BYD has sold more than 3.37 million new energy vehicles. With its expanding global presence, BYD is working towards its initiative of “Cool the Earth by 1 °C.”

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and automotive-grade semiconductors. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, the DM-i and DM-p hybrid technology, the e-Platform 3.0, and the CTB technology. The company is the world’s first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on the EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 9 years in a row.

