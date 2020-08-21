BYD : Reply slip for Extraordinary General Meeting

比亞迪股份有限公司

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1211)

Reply slip for Extraordinary General Meeting

I/We, being the registered holder(s) of H Shares of RMB1.00 each in the capital of BYD Company Limited (the "Company"), hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") to be held on Tuesday, 8 September 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Company's Conference Room, No. 3009, BYD Road, Pingshan District, Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China or any adjournment thereof.

Notes:

The latest date of registration of the shareholders for the purposes of the EGM is Wednesday, 2 September 2020 (no later than 4:30 p.m.), and those shareholders whose names appear on the register of the members of the Company on 8 September 2020 are entitled to attend the EGM upon completion and return of this slip in accordance with note 5 below.

Please fill in this slip in BLOCK CAPITALS . This slip may be photocopied for use.

You may be required to produce at the EGM your identity card (or passport).

You may be required to produce at the EGM documentary copies to prove your shareholding in the Company.