BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(1211)
BYD : Reply slip for Extraordinary General Meeting

08/21/2020 | 07:56am EDT

比亞迪股份有限公司

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1211)

Reply slip for Extraordinary General Meeting

I/We, being the registered holder(s) of H Shares of RMB1.00 each in the capital of BYD Company Limited (the "Company"), hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") to be held on Tuesday, 8 September 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Company's Conference Room, No. 3009, BYD Road, Pingshan District, Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China or any adjournment thereof.

Name:

Total number of H Shares held:

I.D. No.:

Telephone No.:

Fax No.:

Address:

Date:

Signature of shareholder:

Notes:

  1. The latest date of registration of the shareholders for the purposes of the EGM is Wednesday, 2 September 2020 (no later than 4:30 p.m.), and those shareholders whose names appear on the register of the members of the Company on 8 September 2020 are entitled to attend the EGM upon completion and return of this slip in accordance with note 5 below.
  2. Please fill in this slip in BLOCK CAPITALS. This slip may be photocopied for use.
  3. You may be required to produce at the EGM your identity card (or passport).
  4. You may be required to produce at the EGM documentary copies to prove your shareholding in the Company.
  5. In order to be valid, holders of H Shares should complete and return this reply slip to the Company's H Share Registrar and Transfer Office by facsimile at (852) 2865 0990 or by post to (or by depositing it at) 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong such that this reply slip shall be received by the Company's H Share Registrar and Transfer Office 7 days before the meeting (i.e. not later than 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, 1 September 2020) or any adjournment thereof.

Disclaimer

BYD Company Limited published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 11:55:16 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 139 B 20 096 M 20 096 M
Net income 2020 2 580 M 373 M 373 M
Net Debt 2020 62 814 M 9 080 M 9 080 M
P/E ratio 2020 68,9x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 200 B 28 882 M 28 869 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 229 154
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BYD Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 58,24 CNY
Last Close Price 62,63 CNY
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target -7,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & General Manager
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Zuo Quan Xia Non-Executive Director
Xiang Yang Lü Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED80.69%28 882
FERRARI N.V.17.81%36 030
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-23.86%30 680
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-5.35%28 074
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-28.39%17 615
EXOR N.V.-26.17%13 992
