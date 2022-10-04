Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BYD Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1211   CNE100000296

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(1211)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-10-04 pm EDT
209.80 HKD   +9.27%
10/04BYD Shares Jump, Fueled by Strong Sales, Risk-On Sentiment
DJ
10/04German Car Rental Firm Sixt to Deploy BYD Cars Under New Long-Term Partnership
MT
10/03BYD Sees YOY Increase in Production and Sales
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BYD Shares Jump, Fueled by Strong Sales, Risk-On Sentiment

10/04/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yifan Wang

BYD Co. shares jumped in Hong Kong morning trade after the Chinese electric-car maker posted better-than-expected September sales and hopes of more measured monetary tightening fueled risk-on sentiment.

The stock rose as much as 9.8% within an hour of trading and was last up 9.1% at HK$209.40 (US$26.68) a share. That marks its largest one-day percentage gain since May.

BYD's rally comes after its new-energy vehicle sales doubled in September, beating market expectations.

"The sales strength was broad-based across its model line-up," while new models also generated "decent orders" in international markets, Bocom International analysts said in a note. They expect the company's competitive new product cycle to help expand sales overseas and drive domestic sales volume in the long run.

Risk-on sentiment in global equities markets is giving BYD shares an extra boost.

U.S. stocks have rallied for two straight days, putting the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 at multi-month highs.

The upturn comes amid hopes that central banks might ease up on monetary-policy tightening in response to signs of emerging financial stress. New data from the U.S. Labor Department has shown fewer job openings and higher layoffs in August, signs that the labor market is starting to cool. Such a slowdown could help reduce inflation and ease pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep raising rates.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday slowed its pace of tightening, raising rates by less than expected, but it remains the outlier for now.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 2243ET

All news about BYD COMPANY LIMITED
10/04BYD Shares Jump, Fueled by Strong Sales, Risk-On Sentiment
DJ
10/04German Car Rental Firm Sixt to Deploy BYD Cars Under New Long-Term Partnership
MT
10/03BYD Sees YOY Increase in Production and Sales
MT
10/03BYD Company Limited Announces Production Results for the Month and Year to Date Septemb..
CI
10/03BYD Company Limited Announces Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date September 20..
CI
09/30Shenzhen stock exchange suspends registration of BYD unit's IPO application
RE
09/29BYD Foraying Into Jordan Car Market With Local Dealer
MT
09/28BYD Announces Pre-sale Prices of European Passenger Car Range
BU
09/27Aurora Mobile's Overseas Messaging Cloud Solution Helps BYD Expand Overseas
AQ
09/14Appotronics Secures Parts Supply Deal With BYD
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BYD COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 370 B 51 941 M 51 941 M
Net income 2022 9 529 M 1 339 M 1 339 M
Net cash 2022 39 062 M 5 491 M 5 491 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,5x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 647 B 90 890 M 90 890 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 418 700
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BYD Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 174,00 CNY
Average target price 328,36 CNY
Spread / Average Target 88,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & General Manager
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Bo Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-27.98%90 890
STELLANTIS N.V.-25.00%39 559
FERRARI N.V.-27.86%34 057
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD15.09%31 661
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-30.68%23 128
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED7.64%15 374