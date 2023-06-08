Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BYD Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1211   CNE100000296

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(1211)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:57:28 2023-06-08 pm EDT
250.20 HKD   +0.97%
06/08BYD Unleashes FANG CHENG BAO, A New Brand that Specializes in Professional and Personalized Identities
BU
06/08China passenger car sales jump 7.3% in May vs April -CPCA
RE
06/05Global markets live: Walt Disney, Chevron, 3M, Lufthansa, BYD...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BYD Unleashes FANG CHENG BAO, A New Brand that Specializes in Professional and Personalized Identities

06/08/2023 | 11:42pm EDT
On June 9, BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, officially announced its new sub-brand FANG CHENG BAO. The brand, as the fifth in the row of the BYD brand matrix, will meet the increasingly personalized needs of consumers by offering a series of unique and professional-grade new energy vehicle models.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005841/en/

SF (Photo: Business Wire)

SF (Photo: Business Wire)

FANG CHENG BAO is a significant addition to BYD’s diversified brand matrix, following its Dynasty series, Ocean series, Denza, and Yangwang. The vehicle lineup of FANG CHENG BAO ranges from off-road vehicles to sports cars, and its initial model, a hardcore SUV codenamed SF, is expected to launch this year.

The brand name FANG CHENG BAO translates literally as “Formula” and “Leopard” from Chinese, symbolizing the pursuit of the transformative rise and the exploration of digital realms. It blends the standards and rules of Formula with the agility and wild versatility of the Leopard, bringing out the distinctive essence of the brand and BYD’s vision of future cars and lifestyles.

“Many people think that the global e-mobility transition is a revolution in the automobile industry, where vehicles powered by fossil fuels get replaced by electric cars. However, from BYD, we believe this is only a minor part of the whole transition, and a greater realm is unfolding”, said Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD. BYD envisions that FANG CHENG BAO serves as the prelude to the revolution. With an attitude of always staying ahead of trends, FANG CHENG BAO and its users will decode the future of personalized car life through its diverse range of new energy vehicle products.

For press photos, please access the link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Uu5KU_PdJ6gHsxP_w8skLYSPCFoQ8mXC?usp=sharing

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

For more information, please visit www.bydglobal.com.

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and automotive-grade semiconductors. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, the DM-i and DM-p hybrid technology, the e-Platform 3.0, and the CTB technology. The company is the world’s first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 9 years in a row.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BYD COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 609 B 85 673 M 85 673 M
Net income 2023 22 614 M 3 180 M 3 180 M
Net cash 2023 76 831 M 10 805 M 10 805 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,2x
Yield 2023 0,50%
Capitalization 708 B 99 543 M 99 543 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 570 100
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BYD Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 224,87 CNY
Average target price 308,81 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & General Manager
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Min Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED31.26%100 472
PORSCHE AG23.32%113 960
FERRARI N.V.37.49%53 425
STELLANTIS N.V.12.82%49 840
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD15.64%35 523
KIA CORPORATION37.27%25 270
