BYD Unleashes FANG CHENG BAO, A New Brand that Specializes in Professional and Personalized Identities

On June 9, BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, officially announced its new sub-brand FANG CHENG BAO. The brand, as the fifth in the row of the BYD brand matrix, will meet the increasingly personalized needs of consumers by offering a series of unique and professional-grade new energy vehicle models.

FANG CHENG BAO is a significant addition to BYD’s diversified brand matrix, following its Dynasty series, Ocean series, Denza, and Yangwang. The vehicle lineup of FANG CHENG BAO ranges from off-road vehicles to sports cars, and its initial model, a hardcore SUV codenamed SF, is expected to launch this year.

The brand name FANG CHENG BAO translates literally as “Formula” and “Leopard” from Chinese, symbolizing the pursuit of the transformative rise and the exploration of digital realms. It blends the standards and rules of Formula with the agility and wild versatility of the Leopard, bringing out the distinctive essence of the brand and BYD’s vision of future cars and lifestyles.

“Many people think that the global e-mobility transition is a revolution in the automobile industry, where vehicles powered by fossil fuels get replaced by electric cars. However, from BYD, we believe this is only a minor part of the whole transition, and a greater realm is unfolding”, said Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD. BYD envisions that FANG CHENG BAO serves as the prelude to the revolution. With an attitude of always staying ahead of trends, FANG CHENG BAO and its users will decode the future of personalized car life through its diverse range of new energy vehicle products.

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and automotive-grade semiconductors. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, the DM-i and DM-p hybrid technology, the e-Platform 3.0, and the CTB technology. The company is the world’s first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 9 years in a row.

