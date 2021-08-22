BYD launches Tang SUV in Norway

2021-08-13

BYD and its local distributor RSA have today successfully launched the BYD Tang SUV in Oslo, Norway. A launch event was held in celebration of the first 100 BYD Tang SUVs to arrive in Norway, and to hand over the first vehicle to its owner.

First BYD Tang SUV handover in Norway

From left to right: Frank Dunvold, CEO of RSA; Per Lian, Owner of the first BYD Tang SUV in Norway; Pere Brugal, BYD Europe Passenger Car Director

BYD'sfirst consignment of passenger cars for Norway signals the start of the company's'European dream' at a strategically important time when sales of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) begin to surge in key markets across Europe. BYD is committed to delivering 1,500 units to Norway before the end of 2021, with the arrival of the Tang SUV on European shores the first step in an exciting journey. The pure-electric BYD Tang SUV is priced at a competitive 599,900 NOK.

BYD Tang SUVs lined up at the launch event in Oslo

Globally, BYD is one of the first companies to produce one million electric passenger cars, and is now established as the world'sleading NEV manufacturer across multiple industries.

BYD has 26 years of experience as a pioneer and expert in battery research, development and production. With electrification and battery technology at the heart of the business, BYD is the only EV manufacturer in the world to produce its own powertrain systems, batteries, drive motors and motor controller systems. These unique credentials will allow BYD to demonstrate its total solution capability within Europe'sgrowing EV markets. Thus, BYD is 'electric by nature'.

Owner of the first BYD Tang SUV in Norway, Mr. Per Lian

Introducing the ultimate pure-electric all-rounder: the BYD Tang SUV

The pure-electric all-wheel-drive BYD Tang SUV is the embodiment of the company'sexpertise, experience and vision.

The vehicle comes equipped with BYD'srevolutionary 86.4kWh Blade Battery, which boasts unparalleled technology, safety and performance. BYD'sBlade Battery charges from 30% to 80% in an impressively fast 30 minutes using a DC power output of 110kW. This 'game-changing' ultra-safe Blade Battery signals a new era for the EV industry.

The pure-electric all-wheel-drive BYD Tang SUV

Top-line performance figures for the BYD Tang SUV include a class-leading range of 528km (WLTP City) and 400km (WLTP combined), and acceleration from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds. The BYD Tang SUV'sbraking performance is equally impressive, with its Brembo front brakes and rear ventilated discs providing a braking distance of 36m from 100-0km/h.

Style-wise, BYD'sinternational design team, led by the renowned designer Wolfgang Egger, has blended European design flair with Eastern heritage to create a powerful, dynamic-looking SUV. The BYD Tang SUV represents a new design era for BYD, combining beauty, emotion and 'inspiration in nature'.

On the inside, the BYD Tang SUV is as practical as it is stylish. With seven seats and cavernous 1,655L interior, the vehicle is equipped with a 12.8-inch rotatable touch screen, DIRAC Live function with 12 loudspeakers, 31-colour ambient lighting, premium ventilated leather seats with heating and position memory, and wireless phone charging capability.

Interior of the BYD Tang SUV

Working in partnership to exceed customer expectations

BYD has a deserved reputation for exceeding customer expecations, and that extends far beyond its products. Working in partnership with the foremost Scandinavian distributor, RSA, the company is well positioned to deliver its customary high levels of sales, aftersales, parts and service support from RSA's43 established dealers in key areas across the country.

As with all BYD products, quality and reliability are guaranteed, but for added peace of mind, customers can enjoy an extended warranty of eight years / 160,000km on the high-voltage Blade Battery.

BYD'sexpansion into the burgeoning European EV market could not come at a more important time, with decarbonistion at the forefront of political agendas and a growing demand from consumers for cleaner modes of transport.

'We are extremely excited at the prospect of supporting BYD and its pure-electric strategy in Norway,' said Frank Dunvold, CEO of RSA, 'We have one of the most well-established networks in the Nordic region, and our reputation for service and customer support is second-to-none. Our comprehensive network of dealers is our key strength - each fully focused on delivering the very highest levels of service back-up. The BYD marque represents a fantastic addition to our portfolio of leading car brands,' he said, 'further underlining our position as one of Scandinavia'sleading car distributors.'

Pere Brugal, BYD Europe Passenger Car Director, said, 'Officially welcoming the BYD Tang SUV into the Norwegian market and delivering the first units to customers marks an important step in European sales strategy. Our aim for this market is to always exceed customer expectations, to demonstrate that the BYD Auto brand is 'customer connected' and to expand into more customer segments'.

Isbrand Ho, BYD Europe Managing Director, said, 'What better place to begin our European dream than Norway - a market that has adopted electric vehicles like no other. BYD, like the Norwegian people, believes in a future with reduced CO 2 emissions and better air quality for everyone. We are committed to delivering pure-electric, zero-emissions passenger vehicles into the European market,' he said, 'and, of course, our customers can rest assured that our cars are at the cutting edge of technology and performance'.

BYD Tang SUVs at the launch event in Oslo, Norway