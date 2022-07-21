BYD to Sell EVs in Japan Next Year

By Justina Lee

BYD Co. said Thursday that it plans to sell battery electric vehicles in Japan next year, marking its entry into the Japanese passenger-car market.

The EV maker said it will start selling ATTO 3, a small EV model, in early 2023, followed by two more EV models later in the year.

BYD currently sells electric cars and plug-in electric hybrid vehicles in countries such as Singapore, New Zealand and Norway.

