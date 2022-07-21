Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BYD Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1211   CNE100000296

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(1211)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-21 am EDT
284.40 HKD   -1.25%
BYD to Sell EVs in Japan Next Year

07/21/2022 | 04:34am EDT
By Justina Lee


BYD Co. said Thursday that it plans to sell battery electric vehicles in Japan next year, marking its entry into the Japanese passenger-car market.

The EV maker said it will start selling ATTO 3, a small EV model, in early 2023, followed by two more EV models later in the year.

BYD currently sells electric cars and plug-in electric hybrid vehicles in countries such as Singapore, New Zealand and Norway.


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 0433ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -1.25% 284.4 Delayed Quote.8.78%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 2.20% 5518.95 Real-time Quote.-14.78%
All news about BYD COMPANY LIMITED
07/18BYD’s Profit Likely Tripled in H1, Early Estimates Show
MT
07/17BYD, GAC Toyota Only Two Major Carmakers in China to Reach H1 Sales Goals
MT
07/17Chinese Auto Brands’ Sales Surge 43.1% in June
MT
07/17China’s Power Battery Output Soars 176% in H1
MT
07/14BYD Co. Shares Rise After Upbeat Profit Alert
DJ
07/14BYD Company Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/13Brazilian Ride-Hailing App 99 to Trial BYD’s Electric Cars in Sao Paulo
MT
07/13BYD Denies Rumors of Warren Buffett Cutting Stake
MT
07/12Brazilian ride-hailing app 99 to test electric car with China's BYD
RE
07/12BYD slumps on chatter Buffett's Berkshire may have cut stake
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 362 B 53 539 M 53 539 M
Net income 2022 7 550 M 1 118 M 1 118 M
Net cash 2022 39 604 M 5 863 M 5 863 M
P/E ratio 2022 96,0x
Yield 2022 0,09%
Capitalization 872 B 129 B 129 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 288 186
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BYD Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 247,83 CNY
Average target price 317,07 CNY
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & General Manager
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Bo Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED8.78%129 046
STELLANTIS N.V.-23.74%40 559
FERRARI N.V.-23.12%35 750
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD17.36%33 036
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-20.31%28 002
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED23.44%22 403