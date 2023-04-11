Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BYD Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1211   CNE100000296

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(1211)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:09:06 2023-04-11 am EDT
227.80 HKD   +0.18%
05:24aBerkshire Hathaway sells $68.8 million worth of shares in China's BYD
RE
04/10China’s Monthly Passenger Car Sales Climb at Slowest Pace in Century on Weak Demand
MT
04/10China's BYD bets on self-developed chassis suspension system
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berkshire Hathaway sells $68.8 million worth of shares in China's BYD

04/11/2023 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Chinas EV maker BYD expands to Mexico consumer market

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 2.48 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$539.93 million ($68.78 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale on March 31 lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's issued H-shares to 10.90% from 11.13%, the filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday showed.

($1 = 7.8499 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.31% 476500 Delayed Quote.1.98%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED 0.18% 227.8 Delayed Quote.18.07%
All news about BYD COMPANY LIMITED
05:24aBerkshire Hathaway sells $68.8 million worth of shares in China's BYD
RE
04/10China’s Monthly Passenger Car Sales Climb at Slowest Pace in Century on Weak Dema..
MT
04/10China's BYD bets on self-developed chassis suspension system
RE
04/04Tesla delivers 88,869 China-made EVs in March - CPCA
RE
04/03BYD Nearly Doubles March Production, Sales Figures
MT
04/02BYD Company Limited Reports Production Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended Mar..
CI
04/02BYD Company Limited Reports Unaudited Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ende..
CI
04/01BYD's Wang advises China to extend NEV tax exemption to 2025
RE
03/29Trending: BYD's 2022 Net Profit Rose Multifold
DJ
03/29BYD's Profit Skyrockets 445.9% in 2022
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BYD COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 617 B 89 693 M 89 693 M
Net income 2023 25 795 M 3 752 M 3 752 M
Net cash 2023 87 905 M 12 785 M 12 785 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,9x
Yield 2023 0,54%
Capitalization 672 B 97 748 M 97 748 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 570 100
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BYD Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 199,18 CNY
Average target price 298,56 CNY
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & General Manager
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Min Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED18.07%97 748
PORSCHE AG24.43%116 493
STELLANTIS N.V.22.50%55 378
FERRARI N.V.26.94%49 582
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD1.67%31 436
KIA CORPORATION36.59%24 569
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer