Berkshire trims stake in China's BYD H-shares worth HK$560 million - filing
11/04/2022 | 05:16am EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the investment firm owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 3.297 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$560.05 million ($71.35 million), according to a filing on Friday.
The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H shares to 17.92% on November 1 from 18.22%, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed. ($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars)
