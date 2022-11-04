Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  BYD Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    1211   CNE100000296

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(1211)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:09 2022-11-04 am EDT
197.00 HKD   +5.12%
Berkshire trims stake in China's BYD H-shares worth HK$560 million - filing

11/04/2022 | 05:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: BYD's Atto 3 electric SUV car is displayed during its launch in New Delhi

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the investment firm owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 3.297 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$560.05 million ($71.35 million), according to a filing on Friday.

The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H shares to 17.92% on November 1 from 18.22%, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed. ($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -2.26% 428800 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED 5.12% 197 Delayed Quote.-29.71%
Financials
Sales 2022 397 B 54 373 M 54 373 M
Net income 2022 14 430 M 1 977 M 1 977 M
Net cash 2022 52 283 M 7 162 M 7 162 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,3x
Yield 2022 0,30%
Capitalization 676 B 92 565 M 92 565 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 288 186
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BYD Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 174,28 CNY
Average target price 317,23 CNY
Spread / Average Target 82,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & General Manager
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Bo Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-29.71%92 565
STELLANTIS N.V.-20.38%41 668
FERRARI N.V.-25.62%35 077
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD24.41%33 735
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-31.31%22 312
KIA CORPORATION-21.53%18 143