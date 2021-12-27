Log in
    1211   CNE100000296

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(1211)
China's BYD Teams Up With Startup Momenta for Autonomous Driving JV

12/27/2021 | 05:01am EST
By Yifan Wang

Chinese electric-car maker BYD Co. is building a joint venture with tech startup Momenta to develop autonomous driving technology.

The new partnership, DiPi Intelligent Mobility Co., will combine BYD's expertise in the auto sector with Momenta's experience in smart driving algorithms, the startup said in a statement on Monday.

Car makers and tech companies are increasingly working together to get ahead in digitization and autonomous driving, which many see as the future of land transportation.

Earlier this month, another Chinese car maker, SAIC Motor Corp., launched a trial autonomous taxi service in Shanghai with Momenta.

Chinese search-engine giant Baidu Inc. and one of the country's largest car companies, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., also joined forces to make smart vehicles at the beginning of the year.

Momenta is a Chinese startup that has raised funds from the likes of General Motors Co., Mercedes-Benz and Bosch, among others.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 0501ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. 0.46% 144.12 Delayed Quote.-33.35%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -1.50% 262.2 End-of-day quote.29.04%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.79% 21.95 End-of-day quote.-17.17%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.48% 56.91 Delayed Quote.36.67%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED -1.10% 20.59 End-of-day quote.-15.75%
Financials
Sales 2021 216 B 33 907 M 33 907 M
Net income 2021 4 669 M 733 M 733 M
Net Debt 2021 21 754 M 3 414 M 3 414 M
P/E ratio 2021 132x
Yield 2021 0,07%
Capitalization 725 B 114 B 114 B
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 224 280
Free-Float 56,5%
Managers and Directors
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & General Manager
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Bo Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED29.04%113 793
VOLKSWAGEN AG16.06%129 376
STELLANTIS N.V.13.22%58 815
FERRARI N.V.10.43%46 597
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-15.75%37 359
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-4.35%29 440