DENZA Partners with DEVIALET on Car Audio System

On 22nd March 2023, the DENZA x DEVIALET Cooperation Kick-off Evening was held at the Bay Opera of Shenzhen. DENZA and DEVIALET jointly unveiled the DENZA N7, the world's first mass-produced model coming with the DEVIALET car audio system. This cooperation witnesses DENZA become the first brand to apply DEVIALET’s audio system and serves as a paradigm of international cooperation in the global automotive industry.

DENZA x DEVIALET Cooperation Kick-off Evening (Photo: Business Wire)

Zhao Changjiang, General Manager of DENZA, said: “High-quality music brings users enjoyment of life, and intelligent music cockpit is the standard element for the new luxury.”

Franck Lebouchard, CEO of DEVIALET, commented, “This is a collaboration between two market leaders with a mission to redefine sound experiences in mobility. Our partnership with DENZA marks a partnership concluded with a future leading player in the automotive market.”

Making the journey sound better, DENZA N7 comes with a new acoustic system that offers Hi-Fi sounds with cutting-edge technology and creates an intelligent music cockpit offering an immersive and pleasant sound experience. The tailor-made speaker in DENZA N7 can create an expansive yet precise sound field while preserving Hi-Fi precision. The SAM® (Speaker Active Matching) technology is employed to produce ultra-low frequencies down to 20Hz, creating a more powerful bass performance. The DEVIALET SPACE technology is used to deliver stereo sound effects and create an immersive ambiance. The SDVC (Speed Dependent Volume Control) technology unique to DEVIALET provides automatic volume adjustment depending on the speed of the vehicle.

DENZA N7 is where auto-design aesthetics meets with the art of acoustics. It features a look that inherits the DENZA family’s new design language, π-Motion. The golden ratio of 0.618 and the design of the long wheelbase combined with short front and rear suspensions render an elegant yet sporty body. The “Meteor Arrow” symbol running through the body presents a sharp-cut vibrant mark that is easy to identify. The front of N7 looks like a “bullet” pointing forward, creating a feeling of high speed. The waistlines are the perfect embodiment of the π-Motion design language as well. Fluent and graceful, the curved surface is seemingly poised to rein the wind. The one-piece through taillight strip extends to both sides, making it look as wide as a shooting brake. Zhao Changjiang said: “As a unique all-electric shooting brake, DENZA N7 brings perceived value that outstrips oil-fueled luxury SUVs and takes the exterior design of electric SUVs to the next level.”

Amid a new wave of internationalization, DENZA will align with more premium brands across multiple sectors, enrich the aesthetic meaning of luxury life, and bring an intelligent, accessible, and comfortable mobility experience to global users.

About DENZA

In 2010, Mercedes-Benz, as the "inventor of automobile", and BYD Auto, as the "leader of new energy vehicles", established DENZA, China's first joint venture brand of new energy vehicles with a high-end brand position to realize their common vision of the future of electric mobility by complementing each other's strengths. DENZA combines BYD's world-leading power batteries, electric motors, electronic control systems with Mercedes-Benz's intelligent manufacturing capability, vehicle tuning, and quality management systems.

About DEVIALET

DEVIALET is a French acoustical engineering company operating at the intersection of luxury and cutting-edge technology. DEVIALET’s mission is to elevate sound to its rightful place in people's lives by delivering uniquely meaningful audio experiences through iconic products.

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and automotive-grade semiconductors. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, the DM-i and DM-p hybrid technology, the e-Platform 3.0, and the CTB technology. The company is the world’s first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 9 years in a row.

