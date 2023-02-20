Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BYD Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1211   CNE100000296

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(1211)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:09 2023-02-20 am EST
229.00 HKD   -0.26%
05:59aVW's China JV with SAIC names Jia Jianxu as its new head
RE
02/16World Press Review: February 16
MS
02/15Charlie Munger downplays risk of Taiwan invasion, says crypto fans are 'idiots'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VW's China JV with SAIC names Jia Jianxu as its new head

02/20/2023 | 05:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

SAIC-VW sold a total of 91,761 pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars in 2022, while China's BYD sold nearly 1.8 million units and Tesla 439,770 units, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Volkswagen's joint venture with China's SAIC Motor said on Monday it had appointed Jia Jianxu, a veteran executive at the state-owned Chinese automaker, as its new general manager.    

Born in 1978, Jia has more than 20 years of experience in the auto industry and was in charge of SAIC's European market expansion, according to SAIC-VW's statement. Both automakers have a 50% share in the joint venture.    

Since 2018, Jia has been the general manager at Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, a SAIC-owned vehicle seat maker, and helped develop its intelligent cockpit products.   

Jia's appointment comes as Volkswagen is ramping up its efforts in electric vehicles (EVs) in China, with its I.D. series aimed at competing with Tesla and Chinese players in the world's largest EV market.   

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -0.26% 229 Delayed Quote.19.21%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED -0.74% 14.7 End-of-day quote.2.01%
TESLA, INC. 3.10% 208.31 Delayed Quote.69.11%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.94% 132.56 Delayed Quote.12.71%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.38% 168.9 Delayed Quote.12.97%
All news about BYD COMPANY LIMITED
05:59aVW's China JV with SAIC names Jia Jianxu as its new head
RE
02/16World Press Review: February 16
MS
02/15Charlie Munger downplays risk of Taiwan invasion, says crypto fans are 'idiots'
RE
02/15BYD to Inject 8 Billion Yuan Into Battery Plant
MT
02/14Yutong Bus Has Most Number of Registered Electric Buses in Europe in 2022
MT
02/14BYD, Other Chinese Firms Ramping Up Hiring
MT
02/13BYD to build $1.2 billion EV battery plant in central China - website
RE
02/13Analysis: In China, Tesla could win electric vehicle price battle - but lose th..
RE
02/10Hong Kong Stocks Retreat on China-US Tensions; BYD Slumps 9%
MT
02/09RoboSense to Equip Toyota Cars With LiDAR Technology
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BYD COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 404 B 58 864 M 58 864 M
Net income 2022 14 558 M 2 120 M 2 120 M
Net cash 2022 40 214 M 5 856 M 5 856 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,8x
Yield 2022 0,20%
Capitalization 713 B 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 288 186
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BYD Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 201,00 CNY
Average target price 298,01 CNY
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & General Manager
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Bo Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED19.21%103 641
STELLANTIS N.V.20.25%54 652
FERRARI N.V.24.58%48 517
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD4.92%32 147
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED2.01%24 606
KIA CORPORATION28.84%23 597