BYLINE BANCORP, INC.

BYLINE BANCORP, INC.

(BY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All News

Byline Bancorp : Declares Cash Dividend

12/10/2020 | 05:47pm EST
Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The dividend is payable on January 5, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 22, 2020.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $6.5 billion in assets and operates more than 50 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.


All news about BYLINE BANCORP, INC.
05:47pBYLINE BANCORP : Declares Cash Dividend
BU
05:21pBYLINE BANCORP : Fraud fitness check
PU
11/06BYLINE BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
11/04BYLINE BANCORP : named to Fortune's 100
PU
10/23BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
10/22BYLINE BANCORP : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
10/22BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
10/22BYLINE BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
10/15BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 M - -
Net income 2020 35,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 609 M 609 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 001
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart BYLINE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Byline Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYLINE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,10 $
Last Close Price 15,78 $
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto J. Paracchini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto R. Herencia Chairman
Lindsay Y. Corby CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Antonio del Valle Perochena Independent Director
Phillip R. Cabrera Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BYLINE BANCORP, INC.-19.37%609
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.20%169 044
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-19.62%61 046
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.65%56 746
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.13.37%55 488
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.14%46 252
