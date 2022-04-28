Byline Bancorp : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

 Net income of $22.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $17.2 million,or $0.45 per diluted share, in 4Q21

 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision of $33.6 million; Pre-Tax Pre-Provision ROAA(1) of 2.03% improved 74 bps from 1.29% in 4Q21

 ROAA of 1.35% and ROTCE(1) of 14.36%

 Total loans and leases ex. PPP, increased $339.4 million, or 31.2% annualized, linked quarter and increased 23.8% YoY

 Well balanced growth across all areas of commercial lending

 Exceptional deposit mix driven by strong inflows of non-interest bearing commercial deposits

 Net interest margin (FTE)(1) decreased 15 bps to 3.82% from 3.97% in 4Q21  NIM excluding accretion decreased 16 bps to 3.71% from 4Q21, primarily due to lower loan fees and lower volume of PPP forgiveness

 Deposit costs remained at 8 bps in 1Q22, flat from 4Q21

 NPLs (ex. gov gtd) declined from 0.44% to 0.39% in 1Q22

 NCOs declined to 5 bps in 1Q22 from 37 bps in 4Q21

 ALLL increased 3 bps to 1.24% in 1Q22 from 1.21% in 4Q21 to support growth in the portfolio

 CET1 and Total Capital ratios remained solid at 10.75% and 13.72%

 Redeemed Series B Preferred Shares on March 31, 2022

 Returned capital to common stockholders through:  $0.09 per share stock dividend  282,819 shares of stock repurchased during 1Q22



$22.3 million

Net Income

$0.58

Earnings per Diluted Share

1.35%

Return on Average Assets

14.36%

Return on Tangible Common Equity(1)

$6.8 billion

Total Assets

41.3%

Non-interest Bearing Deposits

3.82%

Net Interest Margin (FTE)(1)

10.75%

CET1 Capital Ratio

(1)Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the appendix.

Loan and Lease Trends ($ in millions)

 Total loans and leases were $4.8 billion at 1Q22, an increase of $227.0 million, or 20.0% annualized  $324.9 million in originations in 1Q22 compared to $279.5 million in 4Q21  Payoff activity decreased by $180.0 million from 4Q21 ex. PPP  Lease originations for 1Q22 were $60.6 million

 Net commitments increased $354.2 million from 4Q21  Line usage increased to 54.3% in 1Q22 from 53.4% in 4Q21

 Originated portfolio increased $299.5 million, or $387.0 million ex. PPP from 4Q21

Portfolio by Segment

Rate Type(1)Total Loans & Leases and Average Yield

Year-over-Year Change, ex. PPP

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Non-PPP Loans and LeasesPPP Loans and Leases

Q1 2022

Average Loan and Lease Yield

Originations and Payoffs(1)

Loan & Lease Originations

PPP 1%

$428

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Loan & Lease Payoffs

Government-Guaranteed Lending ($ in millions)

 A leading SBA 7(a) lender as of March 31, 2022  #5 SBA 7(a) lender in the United States  #1 SBA 7(a) lender in Illinois  #3 SBA 7(a) lender in Wisconsin

 Closed $129.1 million loan commitments in 1Q22, up 15.7% YoY

 SBA 7(a) portfolio up $14.6 million to $478.2 million from 4Q21; ALLL/Unguaranteed loan balance ~ 7.4%

 Servicing $1.7 billion in government guaranteed loans for investors

On Balance Sheet SBA 7(a) & USDA Loans

Unguaranteed

Guaranteed

Total SBA 7(a) Loans

$385.9 8.2%

92.1 1.9%

$478.2 10.1%

Unguaranteed

Guaranteed

Total USDA Loans

$38.9 0.8%

26.3 0.6%

$65.2 1.4%

Total SBC Closed Loan Commitments

Serviced Loan Sector Concentration

$194.7

Professional

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

(1) Represents sectors with less than 5% of the total portfolio.

(2) Excludes PPP Loans.

Q4 2021

Q1 2022