Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY), today reported:

 

 

 

 

For the quarter

 

Full Year Highlights

 

 

 

4Q23

 

3Q23

 

4Q22

Financial Results (in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

• Net income increased $20.1 million, or 22.9%

 

Net interest income

 

$

86,285

 

$

92,452

 

$

76,604

 

 

 

Non-interest income

 

 

14,503

 

 

12,376

 

 

11,455

 

• Positive operating leverage of 6.1%

 

Total Revenue(1)

 

 

100,788

 

 

104,828

 

 

88,059

 

driven by 28.0% increase in PTPP

 

Non-interest expense

 

 

53,584

 

 

57,891

 

 

50,500

 

 

 

Pre-tax pre-provision net income (PTPP)(1)

 

 

47,204

 

 

46,937

 

 

37,559

 

• Net interest income up $65.3 million,

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

7,235

 

 

8,803

 

 

5,826

 

or 24.6%; NIM up 31 bps to 4.31%

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

10,365

 

 

9,912

 

 

7,366

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

29,604

 

$

28,222

 

$

24,367

 

• Assets increased by $1.5 billion, through

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

organic growth and Inland acquisition

Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

$

0.68

 

$

0.65

 

$

0.65

 

4Q23 Income Statement Highlights

 

Dividends declared per common share

 

 

0.09

 

 

0.09

 

 

0.09

 

• Adjusted net income(1) of $31.8 million,

 

Book value per share

 

 

22.62

 

 

21.04

 

 

20.43

 

or $0.73 per adjusted diluted share(1)

 

Tangible book value per share(1)

 

 

17.98

 

 

16.35

 

 

16.19

 

 

 

 

• Record PTPP(1) of $47.2 million

Balance Sheet & Credit Quality

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

$

7,176,999

 

$

6,953,690

 

$

5,695,121

 

• Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 48.64%

 

Total loans and leases

 

 

6,702,311

 

 

6,620,602

 

 

5,469,081

 

 

 

Net charge-offs

 

 

12,186

 

 

5,430

 

 

3,179

 

4Q23 Balance Sheet Highlights

 

Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

 

 

101,686

 

 

105,696

 

 

81,924

 

• Deposit growth of $223.3 million, or 12.7%(2)

 

ACL to total loans and leases held for investment

 

 

1.52%

 

 

1.60%

 

 

1.51%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

• Loan growth of $81.7 million, or 4.9%(2)

Select Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio(1)

 

 

51.63%

 

 

53.75%

 

 

55.53%

 

• Loan/deposit ratio of 93.39%, down 182 bps

 

Return on average assets (ROAA)

 

 

1.34%

 

 

1.30%

 

 

1.33%

 

 

 

Return on average stockholders' equity

 

 

12.56%

 

 

12.11%

 

 

12.92%

 

• Reduced reliance on Brokered CDs and FHLB

 

Return on average tangible common equity(1)

 

 

16.68%

 

 

16.15%

 

 

17.21%

 

advances, down $384.1 million

 

Net Interest Margin (NIM)

 

 

4.08%

 

 

4.46%

 

 

4.39%

 

 

 

Common equity to total assets

 

 

11.15%

 

 

10.29%

 

 

10.40%

 

• Common equity to assets of 11.15%;

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

 

 

9.06%

 

 

8.18%

 

 

8.42%

 

TCE/TA(1) of 9.06%, up 88 bps

 

Common Equity Tier 1

 

 

10.35%

 

 

10.08%

 

 

10.20%

 

 

(1)

Represents non-GAAP financial measures. See “Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Annualized

CEO/President Commentary

 

Roberto R. Herencia, Executive Chairman and CEO of Byline Bancorp, commented, “During 2023, we completed a number of strategic initiatives, including the successful merger and integration of Inland Bancorp, Inc. and delivered sound fourth quarter and strong full-year financial results. We were able to meet the needs of our customers and the markets we serve as total deposits increased $1.5 billion and total loans and leases increased $1.2 billion during the year. This stable balance sheet growth helped us achieve the highest level of revenue in Byline's history. We enter 2024 on solid footing and with great momentum to continue growing the value of our franchise.”

Alberto J. Paracchini, President of Byline Bancorp, added, “We are pleased to end the year delivering strong earnings, balanced deposit and loan and lease growth, robust profitability, and disciplined expense management. We remain resolute in serving our customers’ financial needs while diligently focusing on maintaining our asset quality, capital and liquidity positions. I want to thank everyone who works at Byline for their dedication, talent, and contributions to another successful year.”

Board Authorizes New Stock Repurchase Program

On December 6, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the Company to purchase up to 1.25 million shares of the Company's outstanding common stock. The new program is effective January 1, 2024 until December 31, 2024. Under the previous stock repurchase program that expired on December 31, 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares during 2023.

Board Declares Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share

On January 23, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on February 20, 2024, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of February 6, 2024.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $86.3 million, a decrease of $6.2 million, or 6.7%, from the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to an increase of $6.1 million in deposit interest expense due to growth and higher rates, and a decrease of $1.4 million in interest income and fees on loans and leases mainly due to lower accretion income on acquired loans of $5.2 million, offset by growth.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 4.09%, a decrease of 38 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023. Total net loan accretion income impact on the margin contributed 24 basis points to the net interest margin for the current quarter compared to 50 basis points for the prior quarter.

The average cost of total deposits was 2.42% for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 29 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023, as a result of higher rates on money market accounts and time deposits. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits were 27.5% of average total deposits for the current quarter compared to 28.8% during the prior quarter.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $330.6 million, an increase of $65.3 million, or 24.6%, from the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase of $167.6 million in interest income and fees on loans and leases due to growth and accretion income on acquired loans; partially offset by an increase of $101.6 million in deposit interest expense due to higher rates paid and growth.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 4.32%, an increase of 31 basis points compared to year ended December 31, 2022. Total net loan accretion income impact on the margin contributed 22 basis points to the net interest margin for the current year compared to seven basis points for the prior year.

The average cost of total deposits was 1.90% for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 154 basis points compared to the year ended December 31, 2022, as a result of higher rates on money market accounts and time deposits. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits were 30.7% of average total deposits for the current year compared to 40.4% during the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $7.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.6 million compared to $8.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, mainly attributed to a $2.7 million provision allocated for the acquired non-credit-deteriorated loans resulting from acquisition accounting taken in the prior quarter, partially offset by impairments on non-performing loans. The provision for credit losses for the current quarter is comprised of a provision for loan and lease losses of $8.2 million and a recapture for unfunded commitments of $940,000.

The provision for credit losses was $31.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $7.8 million compared to $23.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, mainly attributed to an increase in non-performing loans and acquired non-credit-deteriorated loans. The provision for credit losses for the current year is comprised of a provision for loan and lease losses of $32.2 million and a recapture for unfunded commitments of $567,000.

(1)

Represents non-GAAP financial measures. See “Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $14.5 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 17.2%, compared to $12.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to a $2.4 million decrease in the downward valuation of the loan servicing asset reflecting lower discount rate and improved secondary market conditions, and a $1.2 million gain on the change in fair value of equity securities, partially offset by a decrease of $993,000 in the net gains on sales of loans due to a lower volume of loans sold. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we sold $89.1 million of U.S. government guaranteed loans compared to $101.1 million during the third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $56.3 million, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 1.7%, compared to $57.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in total non-interest income was primarily due to a decrease in net gains on sales of loans of $9.1 million, partially offset by a $6.7 million decrease in the downward valuation on the loan servicing asset, reflecting a lower discount rate and improved secondary market conditions. During the current year, we sold $348.4 million of U.S. government guaranteed loans compared to $382.2 million during the prior year.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $53.6 million, a decrease of $4.3 million, or 7.4%, from $57.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in total non-interest expense was mainly due to a decrease of $3.0 million in salaries and employee benefits, and decreases of $1.5 million in both data processing and legal, audit and other professional, primarily driven by merger-related expenses taken in the third quarter.

Our efficiency ratio was 51.63% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 53.75% for the third quarter of 2023, an improvement of 212 basis points. Excluding significant items, our adjusted efficiency ratio(1) for the fourth quarter 2023 was 48.64%, compared to 47.35% for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $209.6 million, an increase of $25.5 million, or 13.9%, from $184.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in total non-interest expense was mainly due to the Inland acquisition.

Our efficiency ratio was 52.62% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 54.99% for the year ended December 31, 2022, an improvement of 237 basis points. Excluding significant items, our adjusted efficiency ratio(1) for the current year was 49.61%, compared to 54.70% for the prior year.

Income Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $10.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $9.9 million during the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate was 25.9% and 26.0% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2023, respectively.

We recorded income tax expense of $37.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $26.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2022. The effective tax rate was 25.9% and 23.3% for the current year and prior year, respectively.

(1)

Represents non-GAAP financial measures. See “Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION HIGHLIGHTS

Assets

Total assets were $8.9 billion as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of $61.4 million, or 0.7%, compared to $8.9 billion at September 30, 2023 and an increase of $1.5 billion from $7.4 billion at December 31, 2022.

The current quarter decrease was primarily due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $202.8 million due to cash management strategies, offset by an increase in net loans and leases of $75.0 million mainly due to the increases in commercial banking and lease financings, and an increase in securities available-for-sale of $102.6 million, driven by an increase in fair values. The increase from the prior year is primarily due to the Inland acquisition and organic loan and lease growth.

Non-performing loans and leases were $64.1 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $12.0 million from $52.1 million at September 30, 2023, and $28.0 million from $36.0 million at December 31, 2022. The increases were primarily the result of increases to purchased credit deteriorated loans and increases in non-performing commercial real estate loans and commercial and industrial loans.

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") - Loans and Leases

The ACL was $101.7 million as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of $4.0 million, or 3.8%, from $105.7 million at September 30, 2023, mainly due to net charge-offs. The ACL increase of $19.8 million from $81.9 million as of December 31, 2022 is mainly due to loan growth, adjustment for acquired purchase credit deteriorated loans, and an increase in non-performing loans.

Net charge-offs of loans and leases during the fourth quarter of 2023 were $12.2 million, or 0.73% of average loans and leases, on an annualized basis. This was an increase of $6.8 million compared to net charge-offs of $5.4 million, or 0.33% of average loans and leases, during the third quarter of 2023. Increases in the current quarter are primarily due to the resolution of impaired commercial and industrial loans and commercial real estate loans.

Net charge-offs of loans and leases during the year ended December 31, 2023 were $23.1 million, or 0.38% of average loans and leases. This was an increase of $15.1 million compared to net charge-offs of $7.9 million, or 0.16% of average loans and leases, during the year ended December 31, 2022. Increases for the full year were mainly driven by resolutions on purchased credit deteriorated loans and commercial real estate loans.

Deposits and Other Liabilities

Total deposits increased $223.3 million to $7.2 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $7.0 billion at September 30, 2023 and $5.7 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase in deposits in the current quarter was mainly due to organic growth. Time deposit growth of $127.2 million was principally due to increased personal time deposits. Money market growth of $203.8 million was due to increases in consumer and commercial deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $54.0 million primarily due to lower consumer deposits. Increases for the full year were primarily driven by the Inland acquisition and organic deposit growth, and were impacted by shifting deposit mix due to the rising interest rate environment.

Total borrowings and other liabilities were $714.8 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $354.8 million from $1.1 billion at September 30, 2023, and a decrease of $187.0 million from $902.0 million at December 31, 2022. These decreases were primarily driven by lower Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Stockholders’ Equity

Total stockholders’ equity was $990.2 million at December 31, 2023, increase of $70.2 million from $919.9 million at September 30, 2023, and an increase of $224.5 million from December 31, 2022. The quarterly increase was primarily due to increases in other comprehensive income and retained earnings as a result of net income. The full year increase was primarily due to merger consideration and retained earnings as a result of net income.

(1)

Represents non-GAAP financial measures. See “Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $8.9 billion in assets and operates 48 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

2023

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

60,431

 

 

$

71,248

 

 

$

62,274

 

Interest bearing deposits with other banks

 

 

165,705

 

 

 

357,640

 

 

 

117,079

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

226,136

 

 

 

428,888

 

 

 

179,353

 

Equity and other securities, at fair value

 

 

8,743

 

 

 

7,902

 

 

 

7,989

 

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

 

1,342,480

 

 

 

1,239,929

 

 

 

1,174,431

 

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

 

 

1,157

 

 

 

1,157

 

 

 

2,705

 

Restricted stock, at cost

 

 

16,304

 

 

 

30,505

 

 

 

28,202

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

18,005

 

 

 

7,299

 

 

 

47,823

 

Loans and leases:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases

 

 

6,684,306

 

 

 

6,613,303

 

 

 

5,421,258

 

Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases

 

 

(101,686

)

 

 

(105,696

)

 

 

(81,924

)

Net loans and leases

 

 

6,582,620

 

 

 

6,507,607

 

 

 

5,339,334

 

Servicing assets, at fair value

 

 

19,844

 

 

 

19,743

 

 

 

19,172

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

66,627

 

 

 

67,121

 

 

 

56,798

 

Other real estate owned, net

 

 

1,200

 

 

 

1,671

 

 

 

4,717

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

 

203,478

 

 

 

205,028

 

 

 

158,887

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

96,900

 

 

 

96,268

 

 

 

82,093

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

50,058

 

 

 

89,841

 

 

 

68,213

 

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

 

 

248,415

 

 

 

240,409

 

 

 

193,224

 

Total assets

 

$

8,881,967

 

 

$

8,943,368

 

 

$

7,362,941

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

 

$

1,905,876

 

 

$

1,959,855

 

 

$

2,138,645

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

5,271,123

 

 

 

4,993,835

 

 

 

3,556,476

 

Total deposits

 

 

7,176,999

 

 

 

6,953,690

 

 

 

5,695,121

 

Other borrowings

 

 

395,190

 

 

 

713,233

 

 

 

640,399

 

Subordinated notes, net

 

 

73,866

 

 

 

73,822

 

 

 

73,691

 

Junior subordinated debentures issued to
capital trusts, net

 

 

70,452

 

 

 

70,336

 

 

 

37,338

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

175,309

 

 

 

212,342

 

 

 

150,576

 

Total liabilities

 

 

7,891,816

 

 

 

8,023,423

 

 

 

6,597,125

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

451

 

 

 

450

 

 

 

389

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

710,488

 

 

 

708,615

 

 

 

598,297

 

Retained earnings

 

 

429,036

 

 

 

403,368

 

 

 

335,794

 

Treasury stock

 

 

(49,707

)

 

 

(50,329

)

 

 

(51,114

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

 

 

(100,117

)

 

 

(142,159

)

 

 

(117,550

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

990,151

 

 

 

919,945

 

 

 

765,816

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

8,881,967

 

 

$

8,943,368

 

 

$

7,362,941

 

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

(dollars in thousands,

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

except per share data)

 

2023

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans and leases

 

$

124,042

 

 

$

125,465

 

 

$

85,720

 

 

$

440,984

 

 

$

273,412

 

Interest on securities

 

 

9,227

 

 

 

8,415

 

 

 

6,569

 

 

 

30,801

 

 

 

25,390

 

Other interest and dividend income

 

 

2,345

 

 

 

2,710

 

 

 

1,515

 

 

 

7,693

 

 

 

2,757

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

 

135,614

 

 

 

136,590

 

 

 

93,804

 

 

 

479,478

 

 

 

301,559

 

INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

43,252

 

 

 

37,163

 

 

 

10,610

 

 

 

121,436

 

 

 

19,796

 

Other borrowings

 

 

3,051

 

 

 

3,981

 

 

 

4,598

 

 

 

17,161

 

 

 

9,322

 

Subordinated notes and debentures

 

 

3,026

 

 

 

2,994

 

 

 

1,992

 

 

 

10,260

 

 

 

7,111

 

Total interest expense

 

 

49,329

 

 

 

44,138

 

 

 

17,200

 

 

 

148,857

 

 

 

36,229

 

Net interest income

 

 

86,285

 

 

 

92,452

 

 

 

76,604

 

 

 

330,621

 

 

 

265,330

 

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

 

 

7,235

 

 

 

8,803

 

 

 

5,826

 

 

 

31,653

 

 

 

23,879

 

Net interest income after provision for
credit losses

 

 

79,050

 

 

 

83,649

 

 

 

70,778

 

 

 

298,968

 

 

 

241,451

 

NON-INTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fees and service charges on deposits

 

 

2,486

 

 

 

2,372

 

 

 

2,081

 

 

 

9,211

 

 

 

8,152

 

Loan servicing revenue

 

 

3,377

 

 

 

3,369

 

 

 

3,293

 

 

 

13,503

 

 

 

13,479

 

Loan servicing asset revaluation

 

 

(1,234

)

 

 

(3,646

)

 

 

(3,534

)

 

 

(5,089

)

 

 

(11,743

)

ATM and interchange fees

 

 

1,082

 

 

 

1,205

 

 

 

1,250

 

 

 

4,462

 

 

 

4,437

 

Net realized gains on securities available-for-sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

50

 

Change in fair value of equity securities, net

 

 

841

 

 

 

(313

)

 

 

710

 

 

 

1,071

 

 

 

(603

)

Net gains on sales of loans

 

 

5,480

 

 

 

6,473

 

 

 

5,509

 

 

 

22,805

 

 

 

31,899

 

Wealth management and trust income

 

 

1,256

 

 

 

939

 

 

 

864

 

 

 

4,158

 

 

 

3,807

 

Other non-interest income

 

 

1,215

 

 

 

1,977

 

 

 

1,282

 

 

 

6,194

 

 

 

7,836

 

Total non-interest income

 

 

14,503

 

 

 

12,376

 

 

 

11,455

 

 

 

56,315

 

 

 

57,314

 

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

31,974

 

 

 

34,969

 

 

 

31,808

 

 

 

126,979

 

 

 

118,051

 

Occupancy and equipment expense, net

 

 

4,346

 

 

 

5,314

 

 

 

3,532

 

 

 

18,508

 

 

 

16,988

 

Impairment charge on assets held for sale

 

 

1,980

 

 

 

 

 

 

372

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

372

 

Loan and lease related expenses

 

 

649

 

 

 

836

 

 

 

1,126

 

 

 

2,936

 

 

 

1,707

 

Legal, audit, and other professional fees

 

 

2,352

 

 

 

3,805

 

 

 

3,204

 

 

 

12,946

 

 

 

10,357

 

Data processing

 

 

4,982

 

 

 

6,472

 

 

 

3,406

 

 

 

19,509

 

 

 

13,358

 

Net loss recognized on other real estate
owned and other related expenses

 

 

89

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

221

 

 

 

385

 

 

 

708

 

Other intangible assets amortization expense

 

 

1,550

 

 

 

1,551

 

 

 

1,596

 

 

 

6,011

 

 

 

6,671

 

Other non-interest expense

 

 

5,662

 

 

 

4,833

 

 

 

5,235

 

 

 

20,329

 

 

 

15,870

 

Total non-interest expense

 

 

53,584

 

 

 

57,891

 

 

 

50,500

 

 

 

209,603

 

 

 

184,082

 

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

 

 

39,969

 

 

 

38,134

 

 

 

31,733

 

 

 

145,680

 

 

 

114,683

 

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

 

 

10,365

 

 

 

9,912

 

 

 

7,366

 

 

 

37,802

 

 

 

26,729

 

NET INCOME

 

$

29,604

 

 

$

28,222

 

 

$

24,367

 

 

$

107,878

 

 

$

87,954

 

Dividends on preferred shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

196

 

INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

 

$

29,604

 

 

$

28,222

 

 

$

24,367

 

 

$

107,878

 

 

$

87,758

 

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

2.69

 

 

$

2.37

 

Diluted

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

2.67

 

 

$

2.34

 

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

 

 

As of or For the Three Months Ended

 

 

As of or For the Year Ended

 

(dollars in thousands, except share

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

and per share data)

2023

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Earnings per Common Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

2.69

 

 

$

2.37

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

2.67

 

 

$

2.34

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)(3)

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

2.89

 

 

$

2.36

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic)

 

43,065,294

 

 

 

43,025,927

 

 

 

36,856,221

 

 

 

40,045,208

 

 

 

36,972,972

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted)

 

43,537,778

 

 

 

43,458,110

 

 

 

37,360,113

 

 

 

40,445,553

 

 

 

37,476,120

 

Common shares outstanding

 

43,764,056

 

 

 

43,719,203

 

 

 

37,492,775

 

 

 

43,764,056

 

 

 

37,492,775

 

Cash dividends per common share

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.36

 

Dividend payout ratio on common stock

 

13.24

%

 

 

13.85

%

 

 

13.85

%

 

 

13.48

%

 

 

15.38

%

Book value per common share

$

22.62

 

 

$

21.04

 

 

$

20.43

 

 

$

22.62

 

 

$

20.43

 

Tangible book value per common share(1)

$

17.98

 

 

$

16.35

 

 

$

16.19

 

 

$

17.98

 

 

$

16.19

 

Key Ratios and Performance Metrics
(annualized where applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

4.08

%

 

 

4.46

%

 

 

4.39

%

 

 

4.31

%

 

 

4.00

%

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1)(4)

 

4.09

%

 

 

4.47

%

 

 

4.40

%

 

 

4.32

%

 

 

4.01

%

Average cost of deposits

 

2.42

%

 

 

2.13

%

 

 

0.73

%

 

 

1.90

%

 

 

0.36

%

Efficiency ratio(1)(2)

 

51.63

%

 

 

53.75

%

 

 

55.53

%

 

 

52.62

%

 

 

54.99

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)(2)(3)

 

48.64

%

 

 

47.35

%

 

 

54.50

%

 

 

49.61

%

 

 

54.70

%

Non-interest income to total revenues(1)

 

14.39

%

 

 

11.81

%

 

 

13.01

%

 

 

14.55

%

 

 

17.76

%

Non-interest expense to average assets

 

2.42

%

 

 

2.66

%

 

 

2.76

%

 

 

2.60

%

 

 

2.62

%

Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets(1)(3)

 

2.28

%

 

 

2.35

%

 

 

2.71

%

 

 

2.46

%

 

 

2.61

%

Return on average stockholders' equity

 

12.56

%

 

 

12.11

%

 

 

12.92

%

 

 

12.50

%

 

 

11.33

%

Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity(1)(3)

 

13.50

%

 

 

14.30

%

 

 

13.34

%

 

 

13.53

%

 

 

11.43

%

Return on average assets

 

1.34

%

 

 

1.30

%

 

 

1.33

%

 

 

1.34

%

 

 

1.25

%

Adjusted return on average assets(1)(3)

 

1.44

%

 

 

1.53

%

 

 

1.37

%

 

 

1.45

%

 

 

1.26

%

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets(1)

 

2.13

%

 

 

2.16

%

 

 

2.05

%

 

 

2.20

%

 

 

1.97

%

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets(1)(3)

 

2.27

%

 

 

2.46

%

 

 

2.10

%

 

 

2.35

%

 

 

1.99

%

Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity(1)

 

16.68

%

 

 

16.15

%

 

 

17.21

%

 

 

16.46

%

 

 

15.15

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity(1)(3)

 

17.89

%

 

 

18.95

%

 

 

17.75

%

 

 

17.76

%

 

 

15.28

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits

 

26.56

%

 

 

28.18

%

 

 

37.55

%

 

 

26.56

%

 

 

37.55

%

Loans and leases held for sale and loans and lease
held for investment to total deposits

 

93.39

%

 

 

95.21

%

 

 

96.03

%

 

 

93.39

%

 

 

96.03

%

Deposits to total liabilities

 

90.94

%

 

 

86.67

%

 

 

86.33

%

 

 

90.94

%

 

 

86.33

%

Deposits per branch

$

149,521

 

 

$

144,869

 

 

$

149,872

 

 

$

149,521

 

 

$

149,872

 

Asset Quality Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
held for investment, net before ACL

 

0.96

%

 

 

0.79

%

 

 

0.66

%

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

0.66

%

ACL to total loans and leases held for investment, net before ACL

 

1.52

%

 

 

1.60

%

 

 

1.51

%

 

 

1.52

%

 

 

1.51

%

Net charge-offs to average total loans and leases held for
investment, net before ACL - loans and leases

 

0.73

%

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

0.24

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.16

%

Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common equity to total assets

 

11.15

%

 

 

10.29

%

 

 

10.40

%

 

 

11.15

%

 

 

10.40

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

 

9.06

%

 

 

8.18

%

 

 

8.42

%

 

 

9.06

%

 

 

8.42

%

Leverage ratio

 

10.86

%

 

 

10.75

%

 

 

10.29

%

 

 

10.86

%

 

 

10.29

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

 

10.35

%

 

 

10.08

%

 

 

10.20

%

 

 

10.35

%

 

 

10.20

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

 

11.39

%

 

 

11.12

%

 

 

10.85

%

 

 

11.39

%

 

 

10.85

%

Total capital ratio

 

13.38

%

 

 

13.17

%

 

 

13.00

%

 

 

13.38

%

 

 

13.00

%

(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Represents non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by net interest income and non-interest income.

(3)

Calculation excludes merger-related expenses and impairment charges on assets held for sale and ROU assets

(4)

Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

QUARTER-TO-DATE STATEMENT OF AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS AND AVERAGE INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES (unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

 

September 30, 2023

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance(5)

 

 

Interest
Inc / Exp

 

 

Avg.
Yield /
Rate

 

 

Average
Balance(5)

 

 

Interest
Inc / Exp

 

 

Avg.
Yield /
Rate

 

 

Average
Balance(5)

 

 

Interest
Inc / Exp

 

 

Avg.
Yield /
Rate

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

201,862

 

 

$

1,822

 

 

 

3.58

%

 

$

195,019

 

 

$

1,724

 

 

 

3.51

%

 

$

89,367

 

 

$

234

 

 

 

1.04

%

Loans and leases(1)

 

6,632,827

 

 

 

124,042

 

 

 

7.42

%

 

 

6,484,875

 

 

 

125,465

 

 

 

7.68

%

 

 

5,389,210

 

 

 

85,720

 

 

 

6.31

%

Taxable securities

 

1,389,580

 

 

 

8,848

 

 

 

2.53

%

 

 

1,371,979

 

 

 

8,465

 

 

 

2.45

%

 

 

1,288,750

 

 

 

7,043

 

 

 

2.17

%

Tax-exempt securities(2)

 

163,608

 

 

 

1,142

 

 

 

2.77

%

 

 

168,805

 

 

 

1,184

 

 

 

2.78

%

 

 

155,562

 

 

 

1,021

 

 

 

2.60

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

8,387,877

 

 

$

135,854

 

 

 

6.43

%

 

$

8,220,678

 

 

$

136,838

 

 

 

6.60

%

 

$

6,922,889

 

 

$

94,018

 

 

 

5.39

%

Allowance for credit losses -
loans and leases

 

(106,474

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(108,315

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(81,815

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

All other assets

 

506,233

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

521,982

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

424,979

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

8,787,636

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

8,634,345

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,266,053

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’
EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest checking

$

570,706

 

 

$

2,335

 

 

 

1.62

%

 

$

579,917

 

 

$

2,208

 

 

 

1.51

%

 

$

596,627

 

 

$

1,902

 

 

 

1.27

%

Money market accounts

 

2,159,841

 

 

 

18,730

 

 

 

3.44

%

 

 

2,040,476

 

 

 

16,676

 

 

 

3.24

%

 

 

1,472,050

 

 

 

5,458

 

 

 

1.47

%

Savings

 

560,372

 

 

 

208

 

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

594,555

 

 

 

228

 

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

647,536

 

 

 

243

 

 

 

0.15

%

Time deposits

 

1,861,279

 

 

 

21,979

 

 

 

4.68

%

 

 

1,706,531

 

 

 

18,051

 

 

 

4.20

%

 

 

788,856

 

 

 

3,007

 

 

 

1.51

%

Total interest-bearing
deposits

 

5,152,198

 

 

 

43,252

 

 

 

3.33

%

 

 

4,921,479

 

 

 

37,163

 

 

 

3.00

%

 

 

3,505,069

 

 

 

10,610

 

 

 

1.20

%

Other borrowings

 

395,711

 

 

 

3,051

 

 

 

3.06

%

 

 

463,561

 

 

 

3,981

 

 

 

3.41

%

 

 

514,518

 

 

 

4,598

 

 

 

3.55

%

Subordinated notes and
debentures

 

144,230

 

 

 

3,026

 

 

 

8.32

%

 

 

144,171

 

 

 

2,994

 

 

 

8.24

%

 

 

110,947

 

 

 

1,992

 

 

 

7.12

%

Total borrowings

 

539,941

 

 

 

6,077

 

 

 

4.47

%

 

 

607,732

 

 

 

6,975

 

 

 

4.55

%

 

 

625,465

 

 

 

6,590

 

 

 

4.18

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

5,692,139

 

 

$

49,329

 

 

 

3.44

%

 

$

5,529,211

 

 

$

44,138

 

 

 

3.17

%

 

$

4,130,534

 

 

$

17,200

 

 

 

1.65

%

Non-interest-bearing
demand deposits

 

1,950,644

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,987,996

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,235,464

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

209,656

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

192,860

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

151,763

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

935,197

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

924,278

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

748,292

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

8,787,636

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

8,634,345

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,266,053

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest spread(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.99

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.43

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.74

%

Net interest income, fully
taxable equivalent

 

 

 

$

86,525

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

92,700

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

76,818

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin, fully
taxable equivalent(2)(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.09

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.47

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.40

%

Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment

 

 

 

 

240

 

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

 

 

 

248

 

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

 

 

 

214

 

 

 

0.01

%

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

86,285

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

92,452

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

76,604

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.08

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.46

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.39

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loan accretion impact
on margin

 

 

 

$

5,110

 

 

 

0.24

%

 

 

 

 

$

10,276

 

 

 

0.50

%

 

 

 

 

$

369

 

 

 

0.02

%

(1)

Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial direct costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances.

(2)

Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(3)

Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.

(5)

Average balances are average daily balances.

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

YEAR-TO-DATE STATEMENT OF AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS AND AVERAGE INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES (unaudited)

 

 

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

Average
Balance(5)

 

 

Interest
Inc / Exp

 

 

Average
Yield /
Rate

 

 

Average
Balance(5)

 

 

Interest
Inc / Exp

 

 

Average
Yield /
Rate

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

157,754

 

 

$

5,029

 

 

 

3.19

%

 

$

76,978

 

 

$

547

 

 

 

0.71

%

Loans and leases(1)

 

 

6,038,797

 

 

 

440,984

 

 

 

7.30

%

 

 

5,073,288

 

 

 

273,412

 

 

 

5.39

%

Taxable securities

 

 

1,322,379

 

 

 

30,068

 

 

 

2.27

%

 

 

1,316,147

 

 

 

24,156

 

 

 

1.84

%

Tax-exempt securities(2)

 

 

158,918

 

 

 

4,300

 

 

 

2.71

%

 

 

164,051

 

 

 

4,359

 

 

 

2.66

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

$

7,677,848

 

 

$

480,381

 

 

 

6.26

%

 

$

6,630,464

 

 

$

302,474

 

 

 

4.56

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases

 

 

(98,067

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(74,233

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

All other assets

 

 

468,550

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

462,548

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

8,048,331

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,018,779

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’
EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest checking

 

$

574,335

 

 

$

9,212

 

 

 

1.60

%

 

$

593,903

 

 

$

3,572

 

 

 

0.60

%

Money market accounts

 

 

1,802,675

 

 

 

53,933

 

 

 

2.99

%

 

 

1,357,371

 

 

 

10,484

 

 

 

0.77

%

Savings

 

 

585,820

 

 

 

883

 

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

658,968

 

 

 

649

 

 

 

0.10

%

Time deposits

 

 

1,468,836

 

 

 

57,408

 

 

 

3.91

%

 

 

691,650

 

 

 

5,091

 

 

 

0.74

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

4,431,666

 

 

 

121,436

 

 

 

2.74

%

 

 

3,301,892

 

 

 

19,796

 

 

 

0.60

%

Other borrowings

 

 

484,984

 

 

 

17,125

 

 

 

3.53

%

 

 

478,374

 

 

 

9,308

 

 

 

1.95

%

Federal funds purchased

 

 

685

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

5.30

%

 

 

630

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

2.32

%

Subordinated notes and debentures

 

 

127,825

 

 

 

10,260

 

 

 

8.03

%

 

 

110,723

 

 

 

7,111

 

 

 

6.42

%

Total borrowings

 

 

613,494

 

 

 

27,421

 

 

 

4.47

%

 

 

589,727

 

 

 

16,433

 

 

 

2.79

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

$

5,045,160

 

 

$

148,857

 

 

 

2.95

%

 

$

3,891,619

 

 

$

36,229

 

 

 

0.93

%

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

 

 

1,965,663

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,236,615

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

174,416

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

114,320

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

863,092

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

776,225

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

8,048,331

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,018,779

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest spread(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.31

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.63

%

Net interest income, fully
taxable equivalent

 

 

 

 

$

331,524

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

266,245

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin, fully
taxable equivalent(2)(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.32

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.01

%

Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

903

 

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

 

 

 

915

 

 

 

0.01

%

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

$

330,621

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

265,330

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.31

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loan accretion impact on margin

 

 

 

 

$

16,726

 

 

 

0.22

%

 

 

 

 

$

4,555

 

 

 

0.07

%

(1)

Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial direct costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances.

(2)

Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(3)

Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.

(5)

Average balances are average daily balances.

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET TABLES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited)

 

The following table presents our allocation of originated, purchased credit deteriorated (PCD), and acquired non-credit-deteriorated loans and leases at the dates indicated:

   

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

 

September 30, 2023

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

Amount

 

 

% of Total

 

 

Amount

 

 

% of Total

 

 

Amount

 

 

% of Total

 

Originated loans and leases:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

$

1,907,029

 

 

 

28.5

%

 

$

1,837,531

 

 

 

27.8

%

 

$

1,712,152

 

 

 

31.6

%

Residential real estate

 

 

465,133

 

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

454,456

 

 

 

6.9

%

 

 

426,226

 

 

 

7.9

%

Construction, land development, and
other land

 

 

415,162

 

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

406,334

 

 

 

6.1

%

 

 

438,617

 

 

 

8.1

%

Commercial and industrial

 

 

2,311,563

 

 

 

34.6

%

 

 

2,286,058

 

 

 

34.6

%

 

 

2,030,616

 

 

 

37.5

%

Installment and other

 

 

2,919

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

2,968

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

1,410

 

 

 

0.0

%

Leasing financing receivables

 

 

665,239

 

 

 

10.0

%

 

 

641,032

 

 

 

9.7

%

 

 

521,689

 

 

 

9.6

%

Total originated loans and leases

 

$

5,767,045

 

 

 

86.3

%

 

$

5,628,379

 

 

 

85.1

%

 

$

5,130,710

 

 

 

94.7

%

Purchased credit deteriorated loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

$

137,807

 

 

 

2.1

%

 

$

154,573

 

 

 

2.3

%

 

$

45,143

 

 

 

0.8

%

Residential real estate

 

 

42,510

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

47,485

 

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

32,228

 

 

 

0.6

%

Construction, land development, and
other land

 

 

25,331

 

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

29,587

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

372

 

 

 

0.0

%

Commercial and industrial

 

 

19,460

 

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

21,014

 

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

2,192

 

 

 

0.0

%

Installment and other

 

 

125

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

125

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

140

 

 

 

0.0

%

Total purchased credit deteriorated loans

 

$

225,233

 

 

 

3.4

%

 

$

252,784

 

 

 

3.8

%

 

$

80,075

 

 

 

1.4

%

Acquired non-credit-deteriorated loans
and leases:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

$

275,476

 

 

 

4.1

%

 

$

296,656

 

 

 

4.5

%

 

$

152,193

 

 

 

2.8

%

Residential real estate

 

 

211,887

 

 

 

3.2

%

 

 

220,091

 

 

 

3.4

%

 

 

31,508

 

 

 

0.6

%

Construction, land development, and
other land

 

 

86,344

 

 

 

1.3

%

 

 

87,087

 

 

 

1.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.0

%

Commercial and industrial

 

 

117,538

 

 

 

1.7

%

 

 

127,253

 

 

 

1.9

%

 

 

24,266

 

 

 

0.5

%

Installment and other

 

 

156

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

153

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

209

 

 

 

0.0

%

Leasing financing receivables

 

 

627

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

900

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

2,297

 

 

 

0.0

%

Total acquired non-credit-deteriorated
loans and leases

 

$

692,028

 

 

 

10.3

%

 

$

732,140

 

 

 

11.1

%

 

$

210,473

 

 

 

3.9

%

Total loans and leases

 

$

6,684,306

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

6,613,303

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

5,421,258

 

 

 

100.0

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases

 

 

(101,686

)

 

 

 

 

 

(105,696

)

 

 

 

 

 

(81,924

)

 

 

 

Total loans and leases, net of allowance for
credit losses - loans and leases

 

$

6,582,620

 

 

 

 

 

$

6,507,607

 

 

 

 

 

$

5,339,334

 

 

 

 

The following table presents the balance and activity within the allowance for credit losses - loans and lease for the periods indicated:

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

2023

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

ACL - loans and leases, beginning of period

 

$

105,696

 

 

$

92,665

 

 

$

79,704

 

 

$

81,924

 

 

$

55,012

 

Adjustment for acquired PCD loans

 

 

 

 

 

10,596

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,596

 

 

 

 

Adjustment for CECL adoption

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,168

 

Provision for credit losses - loans and leases

 

 

8,176

 

 

 

7,865

 

 

 

5,399

 

 

 

32,220

 

 

 

22,674

 

Net charge-offs - loans and leases

 

 

(12,186

)

 

 

(5,430

)

 

 

(3,179

)

 

 

(23,054

)

 

 

(7,930

)

ACL - loans and leases, end of period

 

$

101,686

 

 

$

105,696

 

 

$

81,924

 

 

$

101,686

 

 

$

81,924

 

Net charge-offs - loans and leases to average total
loans and leases held for investment, net before ACL

 

 

0.73

%

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

0.24

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.16

%

Provision for credit losses - loans and leases
to net charge-offs - loans and leases during the period

 

 

0.67

x

 

 

1.45

x

 

 

1.70

x

 

 

1.40

x

 

 

2.86

x

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET TABLES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited)

 

The following table presents the amounts of non-performing loans and leases and other real estate owned at the date indicated:

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change from

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

December 31,
2023

 

 

September 30,
2023

 

 

December 31,
2022

 

 

September 30,
2023

 

 

December 31,
2022

 

Non-performing assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-accrual loans and leases

 

$

64,107

 

 

$

52,070

 

 

$

36,027

 

 

 

23.1

%

 

 

77.9

%

Past due loans and leases 90 days or more
and still accruing interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

—%

 

 

—%

 

Total non-performing loans and leases

 

$

64,107

 

 

$

52,070

 

 

$

36,027

 

 

 

23.1

%

 

 

77.9

%

Other real estate owned

 

 

1,200

 

 

 

1,671

 

 

 

4,717

 

 

 

(28.2

)%

 

 

(74.6

)%

Total non-performing assets

 

$

65,307

 

 

$

53,741

 

 

$

40,744

 

 

 

21.5

%

 

 

60.3

%

Total non-performing loans and leases as a
percentage of total loans and leases

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

0.79

%

 

 

0.66

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-performing assets as a percentage
of total assets

 

 

0.74

%

 

 

0.60

%

 

 

0.55

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses - loans and lease
as a percentage of non-performing
loans and leases

 

 

158.62

%

 

 

202.99

%

 

 

227.40

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing assets guaranteed by
U.S. government:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-accrual loans guaranteed

 

$

4,154

 

 

$

3,588

 

 

$

2,225

 

 

 

15.8

%

 

 

86.7

%

Past due loans 90 days or more and still
accruing interest guaranteed

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

—%

 

 

—%

 

Total non-performing loans guaranteed

 

$

4,154

 

 

$

3,588

 

 

$

2,225

 

 

 

15.8

%

 

 

86.7

%

Total non-performing loans and leases
not guaranteed as a percentage of total
loans and leases

 

 

0.90

%

 

 

0.73

%

 

 

0.62

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-performing assets not guaranteed
as a percentage of total assets

 

 

0.69

%

 

 

0.56

%

 

 

0.52

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following table presents the composition of deposits at the dates indicated:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change from

 

(dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2023

 

 

September 30,
2023

 

 

December 31,
2022

 

 

September 30,
2023

 

 

December 31,
2022

 

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,905,876

 

 

$

1,959,855

 

 

$

2,138,645

 

 

 

(2.8

)%

 

 

(10.9

)%

Interest-bearing checking accounts

 

577,609

 

 

 

592,771

 

 

 

592,098

 

 

 

(2.6

)%

 

 

(2.4

)%

Money market demand accounts

 

2,266,030

 

 

 

2,062,252

 

 

 

1,415,653

 

 

 

9.9

%

 

 

60.1

%

Other savings

 

542,532

 

 

 

581,073

 

 

 

625,798

 

 

 

(6.6

)%

 

 

(13.3

)%

Time deposits (below $250,000)

 

1,520,082

 

 

 

1,446,485

 

 

 

762,250

 

 

 

5.0

%

 

 

99.4

%

Time deposits ($250,000 and above)

 

364,870

 

 

 

311,254

 

 

 

160,677

 

 

 

17.4

%

 

 

127.1

%

Total deposits

$

7,176,999

 

 

$

6,953,690

 

 

$

5,695,121

 

 

 

3.2

%

 

 

26.0

%

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). These measures include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest expense to average assets, tax-equivalent net interest margin, total revenue, non-interest income to total revenues, adjusted return on average stockholders’ equity, adjusted return on average assets, pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, management acknowledges that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, these disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP financial measures that we and other companies use. Management also uses these measures for peer comparison. See below in the financial schedules included in this press release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Additionally, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the detailed definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures.

 

 

As of or For the Three Months Ended

 

 

As of or For the Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Net income and earnings per share excluding significant items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported Net Income

 

$

29,604

 

 

$

28,222

 

 

$

24,367

 

 

$

107,878

 

 

$

87,954

 

Significant items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment charges on assets held for sale and ROU assets

 

 

1,981

 

 

 

394

 

 

 

372

 

 

 

2,395

 

 

 

372

 

Merger-related expenses

 

 

1,035

 

 

 

6,307

 

 

 

538

 

 

 

9,222

 

 

 

538

 

Tax benefit

 

 

(793

)

 

 

(1,617

)

 

 

(118

)

 

 

(2,696

)

 

 

(118

)

Adjusted Net Income

 

$

31,827

 

 

$

33,306

 

 

$

25,159

 

 

$

116,799

 

 

$

88,746

 

Reported Diluted Earnings per Share

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

2.67

 

 

$

2.34

 

Significant items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment charges on assets held for sale and ROU assets

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.01

 

Merger-related expenses

 

 

0.02

 