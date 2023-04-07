Advanced search
    BY   US1244111092

BYLINE BANCORP, INC.

(BY)
  Report
04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
20.16 USD   -1.66%
Byline Bancorp, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, April 27

04/07/2023 | 08:01am EDT
Conference call and webcast to be held on Friday, April 28

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Byline Bancorp will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 28, 2023 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: 833-470-1428; passcode: 370613

Telephone Replay (available through May 12, 2023): 866-813-9403; passcode: 354719

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the News and Events page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $7.4 billion in assets and operates more than 30 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.


© Business Wire 2023
