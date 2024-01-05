Official BYLINE BANCORP, INC. press release

Conference call and webcast to be held on Friday, January 26

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Byline Bancorp will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 26, 2024 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, January 26, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: 833-470-1428; passcode: 183253

Telephone Replay (available through February 9, 2024): 866-813-9403; passcode: 953063

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the News and Events page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) is the parent company of Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $8.9 billion in assets and operates 48 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240104089911/en/