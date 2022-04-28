Byline Bancorp : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K 04/28/2022 | 05:58pm EDT Send by mail :

Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Select First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights Net income of $22.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share Net interest income of $58.7 million and $19.4 million non-interest income Total revenue1 of $78.2 million Net interest margin of 3.81% Return on average assets of 1.35% Efficiency ratio of 54.96% Non-interest bearing deposits 41.3% of total deposits Originated loan and leases increased $299.5 million, total loan and lease production of $324.9 million Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets of 10.75% Chicago, IL, April 28, 2022 - Byline Bancorp, Inc. ("Byline", the "Company", "we", "our", or "us")(NYSE: BY), the parent company of Byline Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $22.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $17.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and net income of $21.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2021. Roberto R. Herencia, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Byline Bancorp, Inc., commented, "During the first quarter, we delivered strong results driven by solid loan and lease production and deposit gathering across our commercial banking platform. We continue to manage our operating expenses prudently, even as we invest for the future. Our credit quality remains strong, and we continue to approach credit decisions with a through-the-cycle lens. We continued to return capital to our stockholders, including repurchasing nearly $8 million of common stock. The year is off to a great start, and I would like to thank the Byline employees, who once again enabled our strong performance through their dedication and hard work." Alberto J. Paracchini, President of Byline Bancorp, Inc. added, "While the geopolitical and macro environment has become more volatile, we remain focused on executing our strategy. Despite this environment, our results during the quarter show we continued to effectively support our customers and I am encouraged that our more resilient and diversified franchise can generate solid returns in uncertain markets." Redemption of Series B Preferred Stock On March 31, 2022, the Company redeemed all 10,438 outstanding shares of its 7.5% fixed-to-floating noncumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B. The redemption totaled $10.6 million, including the quarterly dividend payment. Board Declares Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share On April 26, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on May 23, 2022, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of May 9, 2022. Represents non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (1) Byline Bancorp, Inc. Page 2 of 16 STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net Interest Income The following table presents the average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Net interest income and margin are adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on a tax-equivalent basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period: For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Avg.

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Avg.

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Avg.

Yield /

Rate ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,822 $ 29 0.16 % $ 106,170 $ 42 0.16 % $ 55,477 $ 28 0.21 % Loans and leases(1) 4,670,070 55,426 4.81 % 4,610,608 58,570 5.04 % 4,432,246 53,808 4.92 % Taxable securities 1,339,345 5,475 1.66 % 1,288,969 5,111 1.57 % 1,430,625 5,379 1.52 % Tax-exempt securities(2) 169,652 1,124 2.69 % 184,015 1,217 2.62 % 179,364 1,194 2.70 % Total interest-earning assets $ 6,253,889 $ 62,054 4.02 % $ 6,189,762 $ 64,940 4.16 % $ 6,097,712 $ 60,409 4.02 % Allowance for loan

and lease losses (55,885 ) (59,144 ) (66,989 ) All other assets 507,982 568,451 557,042 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,705,986 $ 6,699,069 $ 6,587,765 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY Deposits Interest checking $ 579,297 $ 178 0.12 % $ 659,841 $ 236 0.14 % $ 546,730 $ 199 0.15 % Money market accounts 1,255,431 474 0.15 % 1,089,398 345 0.13 % 1,124,101 381 0.14 % Savings 649,269 76 0.05 % 633,469 75 0.05 % 577,504 67 0.05 % Time deposits 662,080 359 0.22 % 688,154 381 0.22 % 777,266 774 0.40 % Total interest-bearing

deposits 3,146,077 1,087 0.14 % 3,070,862 1,037 0.13 % 3,025,601 1,421 0.19 % Other borrowings 290,545 395 0.55 % 385,787 330 0.34 % 649,639 502 0.31 % Subordinated notes and

debentures 110,490 1,600 5.87 % 110,341 1,589 5.71 % 109,859 1,596 5.89 % Total borrowings 401,035 1,995 2.02 % 496,128 1,919 1.53 % 759,498 2,098 1.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,547,112 $ 3,082 0.35 % $ 3,566,990 $ 2,956 0.33 % $ 3,785,099 $ 3,519 0.38 % Non-interest-bearing

demand deposits 2,248,035 2,222,583 1,924,178 Other liabilities 78,678 70,521 72,036 Total stockholders' equity 832,161 838,975 806,452 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,705,986 $ 6,699,069 $ 6,587,765 Net interest spread(3) 3.67 % 3.83 % 3.64 % Net interest income, fully

taxable equivalent $ 58,972 $ 61,984 $ 56,890 Net interest margin, fully

taxable equivalent(2)(4) 3.82 % 3.97 % 3.78 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (236 ) 0.01 % (256 ) 0.01 % (250 ) 0.01 % Net interest income $ 58,736 $ 61,728 $ 56,640 Net interest margin(4) 3.81 % 3.96 % 3.77 % Net loan accretion impact

on margin $ 1,476 0.10 % $ 1,450 0.09 % $ 1,968 0.13 % (1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial indirect costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances. (2) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets. (5) Average balances are average daily balances. Byline Bancorp, Inc. Page 3 of 16 The following table presents net interest income for the periods indicated: March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended Change from March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 55,426 $ 58,570 $ 53,808 (5.4 )% 3.0 % Interest on securities 6,155 5,619 6,089 9.5 % 1.1 % Other interest and dividend income 237 495 262 (52.2 )% (9.6 )% Total interest and dividend income 61,818 64,684 60,159 (4.4 )% 2.8 % INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,087 1,037 1,421 4.8 % (23.5 )% Other borrowings 395 330 502 19.9 % (21.4 )% Subordinated notes and debentures 1,600 1,589 1,596 0.7 % 0.3 % Total interest expense 3,082 2,956 3,519 4.3 % (12.4 )% Net interest income $ 58,736 $ 61,728 $ 56,640 (4.8 )% 3.7 % Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $58.7 million, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 4.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to: A decrease of $3.1 million in interest income on loans and leases, due to lower fee income mainly due to lower volume of PPP loan forgiveness. Partially offset by: An increase of $536,000 in interest income on securities due to the rising interest rate environment. Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.82%, a decrease of 15 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Total net accretion income on acquired loans contributed 10 basis points to the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 compared to nine basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of one basis point. PPP loan interest income and net fee income combined, contributed $2.7 million to net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average cost of total deposits was 0.08% for the first quarter of 2022, flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $25.5 million, while average money market account deposits increased by $166.0 million. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits were 41.7% of average total deposits for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 42.0% during the fourth quarter of 2021. Provision for Loan and Lease Losses The provision for loan and lease losses was $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $6.3 million compared to a recapture of provision of $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in provision during the first quarter of 2022 was mainly driven by changes to qualitative factors surrounding macroeconomic environment and growth in the loan and lease portfolio. Byline Bancorp, Inc. Page 4 of 16 Non-interest Income The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Change from March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges on deposits $ 1,884 $ 1,955 $ 1,664 (3.6 )% 13.2 % Loan servicing revenue 3,380 3,392 2,769 (0.3 )% 22.1 % Loan servicing asset revaluation (1,231 ) (2,510 ) (1,505 ) (50.9 )% (18.2 )% ATM and interchange fees 1,049 1,219 1,012 (14.0 )% 3.6 % Net realized gains (losses) on securities

available-for-sale - (21 ) 1,462 NM NM Change in fair value of equity securities, net (151 ) (98 ) (206 ) 54.8 % (26.7 )% Net gains on sales of loans 10,827 12,924 8,319 (16.2 )% 30.1 % Wealth management and trust income 1,048 764 768 37.3 % 36.5 % Other non-interest income 2,620 1,389 1,459 88.7 % 79.6 % Total non-interest income $ 19,426 $ 19,014 $ 15,742 2.2 % 23.4 % Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $19.4 million, an increase of $412,000, or 2.2%, compared to $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to: An increase of $1.2 million in other non-interest income due to higher swap income; and A decrease of $1.3 million in loan servicing asset revaluation charges due to lower downward asset revaluation adjustment resulting from favorable fair value adjustments due to decreased prepayment speeds and discount rates. Partially offset by: A decrease in net gains on sales of loans of $2.1 million due to lower volume of sales and lower premium rates. During the first quarter of 2022, we sold $102.3 million of U.S. government guaranteed loans compared to $113.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-interest Expense The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Change from March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits $ 28,959 $ 28,850 $ 21,806 0.4 % 32.8 % Occupancy and equipment expense, net 5,128 4,995 5,779 2.7 % (11.3 )% Impairment charge on assets held for sale - 8,351 604 NM NM Loan and lease related expenses (891 ) 2,328 951 NM NM Legal, audit and other professional fees 2,600 2,376 2,214 9.5 % 17.5 % Data processing 3,186 3,070 2,755 3.8 % 15.7 % Net loss recognized on other real estate

owned and other related expenses 54 26 621 110.9 % (91.2 )% Other intangible assets amortization expense 1,596 1,738 1,749 (8.1 )% (8.7 )% Other non-interest expense 3,923 7,234 2,363 (45.8 )% 66.0 % Total non-interest expense $ 44,555 $ 58,968 $ 38,842 (24.4 )% 14.7 % Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $44.6 million, a decrease of $14.4 million, or 24.4%, from $59.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Byline Bancorp, Inc. Page 5 of 16 The decrease in total non-interest expense was primarily due to: A decrease of $12.4 million in asset impairment charges, which were taken during the fourth quarter of 2021 due to branch consolidations and our real estate strategy; and A decrease of $3.2 million in loan and lease related expenses mainly related to the recapture of government guaranteed loan expenses. Our efficiency ratio was 54.96% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 70.88% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding asset impairment charges, our adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 55.46% for the fourth quarter of 2021. (1) Represents non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. INCOME TAXES We recorded income tax expense of $6.3 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $5.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate was 22.0% and 25.5% for the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate during the first quarter of 2022 was a result of income tax benefits related to share-based compensation. STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION Total assets were $6.8 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $138.5 million compared to $6.7 billion at December 31, 2021. The current quarter increase was primarily due to: An increase in net loans and leases of $247.5 million primarily due to growth in originated commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. Partially offset by: A decrease in securities available-for-sale of $85.2 million due to changes in market values and additional paydowns received during the period. Byline Bancorp, Inc. Page 6 of 16 The following table shows our allocation of the originated, acquired impaired, and acquired non-impaired loans and leases at the dates indicated: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Originated loans and leases Commercial real estate $ 1,527,920 31.9 % $ 1,379,000 30.4 % $ 1,064,151 23.9 % Residential real estate 399,638 8.3 % 379,796 8.4 % 399,958 9.0 % Construction, land development, and

other land 351,519 7.3 % 323,886 7.1 % 238,122 5.3 % Commercial and industrial 1,698,025 35.5 % 1,534,745 33.8 % 1,285,759 28.9 % Paycheck Protection Program 36,260 0.8 % 123,712 2.7 % 617,006 13.8 % Installment and other 945 0.0 % 940 0.0 % 1,094 0.0 % Leasing financing receivables 379,527 7.9 % 352,247 7.8 % 243,399 5.5 % Total originated loans and leases $ 4,393,834 91.7 % $ 4,094,326 90.2 % $ 3,849,489 86.4 % Acquired impaired loans Commercial real estate $ 67,092 1.4 % $ 72,160 1.6 % $ 96,059 2.2 % Residential real estate 47,347 1.0 % 49,401 1.1 % 74,283 1.7 % Construction, land development, and

other land 1,357 0.0 % 1,312 0.0 % 1,992 0.0 % Commercial and industrial 3,792 0.1 % 4,014 0.1 % 8,842 0.2 % Installment and other 163 0.0 % 164 0.0 % 191 0.0 % Total acquired impaired loans $ 119,751 2.5 % $ 127,051 2.8 % $ 181,367 4.1 % Acquired non-impaired loans and leases Commercial real estate $ 184,353 3.8 % $ 214,588 4.7 % $ 271,458 6.0 % Residential real estate 47,735 1.0 % 51,317 1.1 % 71,038 1.6 % Construction, land development, and

other land 196 0.1 % 201 0.1 % 210 0.0 % Commercial and industrial 37,794 0.8 % 43,202 1.0 % 69,795 1.6 % Installment and other 248 0.0 % 264 0.0 % 331 0.0 % Leasing financing receivables 5,157 0.1 % 6,179 0.1 % 10,932 0.3 % Total acquired non-impaired loans

and leases $ 275,483 5.8 % $ 315,751 7.0 % $ 423,764 9.5 % Total loans and leases $ 4,789,068 100.0 % $ 4,537,128 100.0 % $ 4,454,620 100.0 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (59,458 ) (55,012 ) (65,590 ) Total loans and leases, net of allowance for

loan and lease losses $ 4,729,610 $ 4,482,116 $ 4,389,030 PPP loans outstanding were $36.3 million as of March 31, 2022, compared with $123.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decreased was as a result of forgiveness of PPP loans. Forgiveness for the first quarter 2022 was $73.7 million compared to $160.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2022, 279 PPP loans remain outstanding, and more than 94% of PPP loan balances have been forgiven. Byline Bancorp, Inc. Page 7 of 16 ASSET QUALITY Non-Performing Assets The following table sets forth the amounts of non-performing loans and leases (excluding acquired impaired), other real estate owned, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans at the dates indicated: March 31, 2022

Change from (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Non-performing assets: Non-accrual loans and leases $ 20,277 $ 23,130 $ 37,084 (12.3 )% (45.3 )% Past due loans and leases 90 days or more

and still accruing interest - - - -% -% Total non-performing loans and leases $ 20,277 $ 23,130 $ 37,084 (12.3 )% (45.3 )% Other real estate owned 2,221 2,112 5,952 5.2 % (62.7 )% Total non-performing assets $ 22,498 $ 25,242 $ 43,036 (10.9 )% (47.7 )% Accruing troubled debt restructured loans (1) $ 1,456 $ 1,927 $ 2,719 (24.4 )% (46.5 )% Total non-performing loans and leases as a

percentage of total loans and leases 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.83 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage

of total assets 0.33 % 0.38 % 0.64 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a

percentage of non-performing loans and

leases 293.23 % 237.84 % 176.87 % Non-performing assets guaranteed by

U.S. government: Non-accrual loans guaranteed $ 1,832 $ 3,270 $ 3,388 (44.0 )% (45.9 )% Past due loans 90 days or more and still

accruing interest guaranteed - - - -% -% Total non-performing loans guaranteed $ 1,832 $ 3,270 $ 3,388 (44.0 )% (45.9 )% Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

guaranteed (1) $ - $ - $ - -% -% Total non-performing loans and leases

not guaranteed as a percentage of total

loans and leases 0.39 % 0.44 % 0.76 % Total non-performing assets not guaranteed

as a percentage of total assets 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.59 % (1) Accruing troubled debt restructured loans are not included in total non-performing loans and leases or in non-performing assets. Variances in non-performing assets were: Non-performing loans and leases were $20.3 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $2.9 million from $23.1 million at December 31, 2021 primarily due to payoffs. Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses The following table presents the balance and activity within the allowance for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 55,012 $ 60,598 $ 66,347 Provision/(recapture) for loan and lease losses 4,995 (1,293 ) 4,367 Net charge-offs of loans and leases (549 ) (4,293 ) (5,124 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 59,458 $ 55,012 $ 65,590 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period end

total loans and leases held for investment 1.24 % 1.21 % 1.47 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans

and leases outstanding during the period 0.05 % 0.37 % 0.47 % Provision/(recapture) for loan and lease losses

to net charge-offs during the period 9.09 x (0.30)x 0.85 x Byline Bancorp, Inc. Page 8 of 16 The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment increased to 1.24% at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2021. In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued new guidance on the recognition of credit losses, otherwise known as "CECL", which replaces the incurred loss impairment methodology with a methodology that reflects current expected credit losses. In November 2019, the FASB delayed the effective date of the standard for smaller reporting companies, which includes emerging growth companies. The Company anticipates adopting the standard on December 31, 2022. We are in the process of implementation and determining the impact that this new authoritative guidance will have on our consolidated financial statements. Net Charge-Offs Net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2022 were $549,000, or 0.05% of average loans and leases, on an annualized basis, a decrease of $3.7 million compared to $4.3 million, or 0.37% of average loans and leases, during the fourth quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $4.6 million from $5.1 million or 0.47% of average loans and leases from the comparable period a year ago. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 included $362,000 in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans, while net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2021 included $1.5 million and $3.3 million, respectively, in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans. Deposits and Other Liabilities The following table presents the composition of deposits at the dates indicated: March 31, 2022

Change from (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,281,612 $ 2,158,420 $ 2,015,643 5.7 % 13.2 % Interest-bearing checking accounts 596,497 572,426 567,660 4.2 % 5.1 % Money market demand accounts 1,357,679 1,106,272 1,075,330 22.7 % 26.3 % Other savings 659,218 638,218 600,725 3.3 % 9.7 % Time deposits (below $250,000) 505,141 532,589 579,682 (5.2 )% (12.9 )% Time deposits ($250,000 and above) 129,955 147,122 185,500 (11.7 )% (29.9 )% Total deposits $ 5,530,102 $ 5,155,047 $ 5,024,540 7.3 % 10.1 % Total deposits increased to $5.5 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $5.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits were 41.3% and 41.9% of total deposits at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The increase in the current quarter was primarily due to: An increase in money market demand accounts of $251.4 million, driven primarily by business accounts; and An increase in non-interest-bearing deposits of $123.2 million, due to increases in commercial deposits. Partially offset by: A decrease in time deposits of $44.6 million, principally driven by maturities. Total borrowings and other liabilities were $515.9 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $188.9 million from $704.7 million at December 31, 2021, primarily driven by a $210.0 million decrease in FHLB advances. Stockholders' Equity Total stockholders' equity was $788.7 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $47.7 million from $836.4 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, Byline Bancorp, Inc. Page 9 of 16 the repurchase of shares of our common stock under the Company's stock repurchase program, and the redemption of the Series B Preferred Stock. These were offset by an increase to retained earnings. Under its stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased an aggregate 282,819 shares of its common stock at an average price of $26.84 per share during the first quarter of 2022. The following table presents actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and Byline Bank as of March 31, 2022: Actual Minimum Capital

Required Required to be

Considered

Well Capitalized March 31, 2022 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Total capital to risk weighted assets: Company $ 837,188 13.72 % $ 488,018 8.00 % N/A N/A Bank 779,153 12.81 % 486,427 8.00 % $ 608,034 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets: Company $ 700,728 11.49 % $ 366,013 6.00 % N/A N/A Bank $ 717,693 11.80 % 364,820 6.00 % $ 486,427 8.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to

risk weighted assets: Company $ 655,728 10.75 % $ 274,510 4.50 % N/A N/A Bank 717,693 11.80 % 273,615 4.50 % $ 395,222 6.50 % Tier 1 capital to average assets: Company $ 700,728 10.70 % $ 261,913 4.00 % N/A N/A Bank 717,693 10.97 % $ 261,750 4.00 % $ 327,187 5.00 % Capital ratios for the period presented are based on the Basel III regulatory capital framework as applied to our current business and operations, and are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of our regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review and implementation guidance. Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation We will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 29, 2022 to discuss our quarterly financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The call can be accessed via telephone at (844) 200-6205; passcode 864125. A recorded replay can be accessed through May 13, 2022 by dialing (866) 813-9403; passcode: 091877. A slide presentation relating to our first quarter 2022 results will be accessible prior to the conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on our investor relations websiteatwww.bylinebancorp.com. About Byline Bancorp, Inc. Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $6.8 billion in assets and operates more than 30 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States. Forward-Looking Statements This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as ''may'', ''might'', ''should'', ''could'', ''predict'', ''potential'', ''believe'', ''expect'', ''continue'', ''will'', ''anticipate'', ''seek'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''plan'', ''projection'', ''would'', ''annualized'', "target" and ''outlook'', or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements involve Byline Bancorp, Inc. Page 10 of 16 estimates and known and unknown risks, and reflect various assumptions and involve elements of subjective judgement and analysis, which may or may not prove to be correct, and which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies outside the control of Byline and its respective affiliates, directors, employees and other representatives, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in this communication. No representations, warranties or guarantees are or will be made by Byline as to the reliability, accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or that such forward-looking statements are or will remain based on reasonable assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this communication. Certain risks and important factors that could affect Byline's future results are identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including among other things under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Byline undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws. Contacts: Investors: Media: Brooks Rennie Erin O'Neill Investor Relations Director Marketing Director 312-660-5805 773-475-2901 brennie@bylinebank.com eoneill@bylinebank.com Byline Bancorp, Inc. Page 11 of 16 BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 48,015 $ 35,247 $ 46,900 $ 50,558 $ 47,101 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 105,564 122,684 95,978 52,138 66,038 Cash and cash equivalents 153,579 157,931 142,878 102,696 113,139 Equity and other securities, at fair value 10,677 10,578 10,299 10,575 8,557 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,369,368 1,454,542 1,427,605 1,495,789 1,675,907 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 3,882 3,885 3,887 3,890 3,892 Restricted stock, at cost 13,977 22,002 15,927 11,927 19,057 Loans held for sale 39,520 64,460 48,372 25,046 28,584 Loans and leases: Loans and leases 4,789,068 4,537,128 4,609,228 4,469,457 4,454,620 Allowance for loan and lease losses (59,458 ) (55,012 ) (60,598 ) (61,719 ) (65,590 ) Net loans and leases 4,729,610 4,482,116 4,548,630 4,407,738 4,389,030 Servicing assets, at fair value 24,497 23,744 23,597 24,683 22,140 Premises and equipment, net 62,281 62,548 76,995 80,482 85,182 Other real estate owned, net 2,221 2,112 3,033 4,417 5,952 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 163,962 165,558 167,296 169,034 170,882 Bank-owned life insurance 80,604 80,039 60,992 60,628 60,258 Deferred tax assets, net 67,335 50,329 45,165 43,127 48,662 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 113,123 116,328 129,775 100,570 118,883 Total assets $ 6,834,636 $ 6,696,172 $ 6,704,451 $ 6,540,602 $ 6,750,125 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,281,612 $ 2,158,420 $ 2,117,749 $ 2,089,455 $ 2,015,643 Interest-bearing deposits 3,248,490 2,996,627 3,040,529 3,002,740 3,008,897 Total deposits 5,530,102 5,155,047 5,158,278 5,092,195 5,024,540 Other borrowings 311,450 519,723 539,119 446,836 749,719 Subordinated notes, net 73,560 73,517 73,473 73,429 73,386 Junior subordinated debentures issued to

capital trusts, net 37,011 36,906 36,796 36,682 36,565 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 93,842 74,597 72,367 74,387 72,120 Total liabilities 6,045,965 5,859,790 5,880,033 5,723,529 5,956,330 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock - 10,438 10,438 10,438 10,438 Common stock 388 387 386 385 385 Additional paid-in capital 595,006 593,753 592,192 590,422 589,209 Retained earnings 290,397 271,676 258,077 236,363 210,385 Treasury stock (40,732 ) (31,570 ) (31,161 ) (20,712 ) (8,275 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income

(loss), net of tax (56,388 ) (8,302 ) (5,514 ) 177 (8,347 ) Total stockholders' equity 788,671 836,382 824,418 817,073 793,795 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,834,636 $ 6,696,172 $ 6,704,451 $ 6,540,602 $ 6,750,125 Byline Bancorp, Inc. Page 12 of 16 BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 55,426 $ 58,570 $ 56,291 $ 54,324 $ 53,808 Interest on securities 6,155 5,619 5,534 6,359 6,089 Other interest and dividend income 237 495 947 628 262 Total interest and dividend income 61,818 64,684 62,772 61,311 60,159 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,087 1,037 986 1,058 1,421 Other borrowings 395 330 349 482 502 Subordinated notes and debentures 1,600 1,589 1,592 1,597 1,596 Total interest expense 3,082 2,956 2,927 3,137 3,519 Net interest income 58,736 61,728 59,845 58,174 56,640 PROVISION/(RECAPTURE) FOR LOAN

AND LEASE LOSSES 4,995 (1,293 ) 352 (1,969 ) 4,367 Net interest income after provision/(recapture)

for loan and lease losses 53,741 63,021 59,493 60,143 52,273 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges on deposits 1,884 1,955 1,867 1,768 1,664 Loan servicing revenue 3,380 3,392 3,344 3,188 2,769 Loan servicing asset revaluation (1,231 ) (2,510 ) (2,650 ) 7 (1,505 ) ATM and interchange fees 1,049 1,219 1,201 1,044 1,012 Net realized gains (losses) on securities available-for-sale - (21 ) 130 (136 ) 1,462 Change in fair value of equity securities, net (151 ) (98 ) (275 ) 517 (206 ) Net gains on sales of loans 10,827 12,924 12,761 12,270 8,319 Wealth management and trust income 1,048 764 815 722 768 Other non-interest income 2,620 1,389 1,302 1,622 1,459 Total non-interest income 19,426 19,014 18,495 21,002 15,742 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 28,959 28,850 25,978 24,588 21,806 Occupancy and equipment expense, net 5,128 4,995 4,982 4,856 5,779 Impairment charge on assets held for sale - 8,351 1,434 1,943 604 Loan and lease related expenses (891 ) 2,328 1,175 1,503 951 Legal, audit, and other professional fees 2,600 2,376 2,710 2,898 2,214 Data processing 3,186 3,070 3,108 2,847 2,755 Net loss recognized on other real estate

owned and other related expenses 54 26 42 389 621 Other intangible assets amortization expense 1,596 1,738 1,738 1,848 1,749 Other non-interest expense 3,923 7,234 3,013 2,109 2,363 Total non-interest expense 44,555 58,968 44,180 42,981 38,842 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 28,612 23,067 33,808 38,164 29,173 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 6,301 5,878 8,502 9,672 7,375 NET INCOME 22,311 17,189 25,306 28,492 21,798 Dividends on preferred shares 196 196 196 195 196 INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 22,115 $ 16,993 $ 25,110 $ 28,297 $ 21,602 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.46 $ 0.68 $ 0.75 $ 0.57 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.45 $ 0.66 $ 0.73 $ 0.56 Byline Bancorp, Inc. Page 13 of 16 BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) As of or For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except share March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, and per share data) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Earnings per Common Share Basic earnings per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.46 $ 0.68 $ 0.75 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.45 $ 0.66 $ 0.73 $ 0.56 Adjusted diluted earnings per common

share(2)(3)(4) $ 0.58 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 $ 0.77 $ 0.57 Weighted average common shares

outstanding (basic) 37,123,161 37,124,176 37,200,778 37,965,658 38,164,201 Weighted average common shares

outstanding (diluted) 38,042,822 37,999,401 38,018,301 38,696,036 38,915,482 Common shares outstanding 37,811,582 37,713,903 37,690,087 38,094,972 38,641,851 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Dividend payout ratio on

common stock 15.52 % 20.00 % 13.64 % 8.22 % 10.71 % Tangible book value per

common share(1) $ 16.52 $ 17.51 $ 17.16 $ 16.74 $ 15.85 Key Ratios and Performance Metrics

(annualized where applicable) Net interest margin, fully taxable

equivalent (1)(5) 3.82 % 3.97 % 3.92 % 3.76 % 3.78 % Average cost of deposits 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.12 % Efficiency ratio(2) 54.96 % 70.88 % 54.18 % 51.95 % 51.25 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)(2)(3) 54.96 % 55.46 % 52.35 % 49.50 % 50.41 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.69 % 3.49 % 2.67 % 2.57 % 2.39 % Adjusted non-interest expense to

average assets(1)(3) 2.69 % 2.76 % 2.58 % 2.45 % 2.35 % Return on average stockholders' equity 10.87 % 8.13 % 12.19 % 14.10 % 10.96 % Adjusted return on average

stockholders' equity(1)(3)(4) 10.87 % 12.42 % 12.69 % 14.80 % 11.18 % Return on average assets 1.35 % 1.02 % 1.53 % 1.70 % 1.34 % Adjusted return on average assets(1)(3)(4) 1.35 % 1.56 % 1.59 % 1.78 % 1.37 % Non-interest income to total

revenues(1) 24.85 % 23.55 % 23.61 % 26.53 % 21.75 % Pre-tax pre-provision return on

average assets(1) 2.03 % 1.29 % 2.07 % 2.16 % 2.06 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return

on average assets(1)(3) 2.03 % 2.03 % 2.15 % 2.28 % 2.10 % Return on average tangible common

stockholders' equity(1) 14.36 % 10.94 % 16.22 % 18.87 % 14.86 % Adjusted return on average tangible

common stockholders' equity(1)(3) 14.36 % 16.38 % 16.86 % 19.77 % 15.15 % Non-interest-bearing deposits to

total deposits 41.26 % 41.87 % 41.06 % 41.03 % 40.12 % Loans and leases held for sale and

loans and lease held for

investment to total deposits 87.31 % 89.26 % 90.29 % 88.26 % 89.23 % Deposits to total liabilities 91.47 % 87.97 % 87.73 % 88.97 % 84.36 % Deposits per branch $ 125,684 $ 117,160 $ 117,234 $ 115,732 $ 109,229 Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing loans and leases to

total loans and leases held for

investment, net before ALLL 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.75 % 0.79 % 0.83 % ALLL to total loans and leases held for

investment, net before ALLL 1.24 % 1.21 % 1.31 % 1.38 % 1.47 % Net charge-offs to average total loans

and leases held for investment,

net before ALLL 0.05 % 0.37 % 0.13 % 0.17 % 0.47 % Acquisition accounting adjustments(4) $ 3,364 $ 4,769 $ 6,327 $ 9,393 $ 10,424 Capital Ratios Common equity to total assets 11.54 % 12.33 % 12.14 % 12.33 % 11.61 % Tangible common equity to

tangible assets(1) 9.36 % 10.11 % 9.89 % 10.01 % 9.31 % Leverage ratio 10.70 % 10.89 % 11.21 % 10.82 % 10.93 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.75 % 11.39 % 11.32 % 11.97 % 12.09 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.49 % 12.37 % 12.32 % 13.05 % 13.20 % Total capital ratio 13.72 % 14.70 % 14.78 % 15.74 % 15.96 % (1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Represents non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by net interest income and non-interest income. (3) Calculation excludes impairment charges. (4) Represents the remaining net unaccreted discount as a result of applying the fair value adjustment at the time of the business combination on acquired loans. (5) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Byline Bancorp, Inc. Page 14 of 16 BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) Non-GAAP Financial Measures This release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest expense to average assets, tax-equivalent net interest margin, total revenue, non-interest income to total revenues, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, adjusted return on average assets, pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, management acknowledges that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, these disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP financial measures that we and other companies use. Management also uses these measures for peer comparison. See below in the financial schedules included in this press release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Additionally, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the detailed definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures. As of or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Net income and earnings per share

excluding significant items Reported Net Income $ 22,311 $ 17,189 $ 25,306 $ 28,492 $ 21,798 Significant items: Impairment charges on assets held for sale

and ROU asset - 12,449 1,434 1,943 604 Tax benefit - (3,377 ) (390 ) (530 ) (165 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 22,311 $ 26,261 $ 26,350 $ 29,905 $ 22,237 Reported Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.58 $ 0.45 $ 0.66 $ 0.73 $ 0.56 Significant items: Impairment charges on assets held for sale

and ROU asset - 0.33 0.04 0.05 0.02 Tax benefit - (0.09 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.58 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 $ 0.77 $ 0.57 Byline Bancorp, Inc. Page 15 of 16 BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (unaudited) As of or For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, ratios annualized, where applicable) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Adjusted non-interest expense: Non-interest expense $ 44,555 $ 58,968 $ 44,180 $ 42,981 $ 38,842 Less: Significant items Impairment charges on assets held for sale

and ROU asset - 12,449 1,434 1,943 604 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 44,555 $ 46,519 $ 42,746 $ 41,038 $ 38,238 Adjusted non-interest expense excluding

amortization of intangible assets: Adjusted non-interest expense $ 44,555 $ 46,519 $ 42,746 $ 41,038 $ 38,238 Less: Amortization of intangible assets 1,596 1,738 1,738 1,848 1,749 Adjusted non-interest expense excluding

amortization of intangible assets $ 42,959 $ 44,781 $ 41,008 $ 39,190 $ 36,489 Pre-tax pre-provision net income: Pre-tax income $ 28,612 $ 23,067 $ 33,808 $ 38,164 $ 29,173 Add: Provision/(recapture) for loan

and lease losses 4,995 (1,293 ) 352 (1,969 ) 4,367 Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 33,607 $ 21,774 $ 34,160 $ 36,195 $ 33,540 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income: Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 33,607 $ 21,774 $ 34,160 $ 36,195 $ 33,540 Impairment charges on assets held for sale

and ROU asset - 12,449 1,434 1,943 604 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 33,607 $ 34,223 $ 35,594 $ 38,138 $ 34,144 Tax equivalent net interest income Net interest income $ 58,736 $ 61,728 $ 59,845 $ 58,174 $ 56,640 Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 236 256 264 269 250 Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent $ 58,972 $ 61,984 $ 60,109 $ 58,443 $ 56,890 Total revenue: Net interest income $ 58,736 $ 61,728 $ 59,845 $ 58,174 $ 56,640 Add: Non-interest income 19,426 19,014 18,495 21,002 15,742 Total revenue $ 78,162 $ 80,742 $ 78,340 $ 79,176 $ 72,382 Tangible common stockholders' equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 788,671 $ 836,382 $ 824,418 $ 817,073 $ 793,795 Less: Preferred stock - 10,438 10,438 10,438 10,438 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 163,962 165,558 167,296 169,034 170,882 Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 624,709 $ 660,386 $ 646,684 $ 637,601 $ 612,475 Tangible assets: Total assets $ 6,834,636 $ 6,696,172 $ 6,704,451 $ 6,540,602 $ 6,750,125 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 163,962 165,558 167,296 169,034 170,882 Tangible assets $ 6,670,674 $ 6,530,614 $ 6,537,155 $ 6,371,568 $ 6,579,243 Average tangible common stockholders'

equity: Average total stockholders' equity $ 832,161 $ 838,975 $ 823,754 $ 810,490 $ 806,452 Less: Average preferred stock 9,974 10,438 10,438 10,438 10,438 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangibles 164,837 166,396 168,140 169,906 171,795 Average tangible common stockholders'

equity $ 657,350 $ 662,141 $ 645,176 $ 630,146 $ 624,219 Average tangible assets: Average total assets $ 6,705,986 $ 6,699,069 $ 6,560,868 $ 6,720,492 $ 6,587,765 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangibles 164,837 166,396 168,140 169,906 171,795 Average tangible assets $ 6,541,149 $ 6,532,673 $ 6,392,728 $ 6,550,586 $ 6,415,970 Tangible net income available to common

stockholders: Net income available to common

stockholders $ 22,115 $ 16,993 $ 25,110 $ 28,297 $ 21,602 Add: After-tax intangible asset amortization 1,163 1,266 1,265 1,344 1,272 Tangible net income available to common

stockholders $ 23,278 $ 18,259 $ 26,375 $ 29,641 $ 22,874 Adjusted tangible net income available

to common stockholders: Tangible net income available to common

stockholders $ 23,278 $ 18,259 $ 26,375 $ 29,641 $ 22,874 Impairment charges on assets held for sale

and ROU asset - 12,449 1,434 1,943 604 Tax benefit on significant items - (3,377 ) (390 ) (530 ) (165 ) Adjusted tangible net income available to

common stockholders $ 23,278 $ 27,331 $ 27,419 $ 31,054 $ 23,313 Byline Bancorp, Inc. Page 16 of 16 BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (unaudited) As of or For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except share and per share

data, ratios annualized, where applicable) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets: Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 33,607 $ 21,774 $ 34,160 $ 36,195 $ 33,540 Average total assets 6,705,986 6,699,069 6,560,868 6,720,492 6,587,765 Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 2.03 % 1.29 % 2.07 % 2.16 % 2.06 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average

assets: Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 33,607 $ 34,223 $ 35,594 $ 38,138 $ 34,144 Average total assets 6,705,986 6,699,069 6,560,868 6,720,492 6,587,765 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average

assets 2.03 % 2.03 % 2.15 % 2.28 % 2.10 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent $ 58,972 $ 61,984 $ 60,109 $ 58,443 $ 56,890 Total average interest-earning assets 6,253,889 6,189,762 6,076,065 6,231,616 6,097,712 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent 3.82 % 3.97 % 3.92 % 3.76 % 3.78 % Non-interest income to total revenues: Non-interest income $ 19,426 $ 19,014 $ 18,495 $ 21,002 $ 15,742 Total revenues 78,162 80,742 78,340 79,176 72,382 Non-interest income to total revenues 24.85 % 23.55 % 23.61 % 26.53 % 21.75 % Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets: Adjusted non-interest expense $ 44,555 $ 46,519 $ 42,746 $ 41,038 $ 38,238 Average total assets 6,705,986 6,699,069 6,560,868 6,720,492 6,587,765 Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets 2.69 % 2.76 % 2.58 % 2.45 % 2.35 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Adjusted non-interest expense excluding

amortization of intangible assets $ 42,959 $ 44,781 $ 41,008 $ 39,190 $ 36,489 Total revenues 78,162 80,742 78,340 79,176 72,382 Adjusted efficiency ratio 54.96 % 55.46 % 52.35 % 49.50 % 50.41 % Adjusted return on average assets: Adjusted net income $ 22,311 $ 26,261 $ 26,350 $ 29,905 $ 22,237 Average total assets 6,705,986 6,699,069 6,560,868 6,720,492 6,587,765 Adjusted return on average assets 1.35 % 1.56 % 1.59 % 1.78 % 1.37 % Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity: Adjusted net income $ 22,311 $ 26,261 $ 26,350 $ 29,905 $ 22,237 Average stockholders' equity 832,161 838,975 823,754 810,490 806,452 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity 10.87 % 12.42 % 12.69 % 14.80 % 11.18 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets: Tangible common equity $ 624,709 $ 660,386 $ 646,684 $ 637,601 $ 612,475 Tangible assets 6,670,674 6,530,614 6,537,155 6,371,568 6,579,243 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.36 % 10.11 % 9.89 % 10.01 % 9.31 % Return on average tangible common stockholders'

equity: Tangible net income available to common

stockholders $ 23,278 $ 18,259 $ 26,375 $ 29,641 $ 22,874 Average tangible common stockholders' equity 657,350 662,141 645,176 630,146 624,219 Return on average tangible common

stockholders' equity 14.36 % 10.94 % 16.22 % 18.87 % 14.86 % Adjusted return on average tangible common

stockholders' equity: Adjusted tangible net income available to

common stockholders $ 23,278 $ 27,331 $ 27,419 $ 31,054 $ 23,313 Average tangible common stockholders' equity 657,350 662,141 645,176 630,146 624,219 Adjusted return on average tangible common

stockholders' equity 14.36 % 16.38 % 16.86 % 19.77 % 15.15 % Tangible book value per share: Tangible common equity $ 624,709 $ 660,386 $ 646,684 $ 637,601 $ 612,475 Common shares outstanding 37,811,582 37,713,903 37,690,087 38,094,972 38,641,851 Tangible book value per share $ 16.52 $ 17.51 $ 17.16 $ 16.74 $ 15.85 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Byline Bancorp Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 21:58:58 UTC.

