    BY   US1244111092

BYLINE BANCORP, INC.

(BY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/28 04:00:02 pm EDT
23.74 USD   +2.06%
05:58pBYLINE BANCORP : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
05:40pBYLINE BANCORP : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:43pBYLINE BANCORP : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Byline Bancorp : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

04/28/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Select First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net income of $22.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share
Net interest income of $58.7 million and $19.4 million non-interest income
Total revenue1 of $78.2 million
Net interest margin of 3.81%
Return on average assets of 1.35%
Efficiency ratio of 54.96%
Non-interest bearing deposits 41.3% of total deposits
Originated loan and leases increased $299.5 million, total loan and lease production of $324.9 million
Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets of 10.75%

Chicago, IL, April 28, 2022 - Byline Bancorp, Inc. ("Byline", the "Company", "we", "our", or "us")(NYSE: BY), the parent company of Byline Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $22.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $17.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and net income of $21.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2021.

Roberto R. Herencia, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Byline Bancorp, Inc., commented, "During the first quarter, we delivered strong results driven by solid loan and lease production and deposit gathering across our commercial banking platform. We continue to manage our operating expenses prudently, even as we invest for the future. Our credit quality remains strong, and we continue to approach credit decisions with a through-the-cycle lens. We continued to return capital to our stockholders, including repurchasing nearly $8 million of common stock. The year is off to a great start, and I would like to thank the Byline employees, who once again enabled our strong performance through their dedication and hard work."

Alberto J. Paracchini, President of Byline Bancorp, Inc. added, "While the geopolitical and macro environment has become more volatile, we remain focused on executing our strategy. Despite this environment, our results during the quarter show we continued to effectively support our customers and I am encouraged that our more resilient and diversified franchise can generate solid returns in uncertain markets."

Redemption of Series B Preferred Stock

On March 31, 2022, the Company redeemed all 10,438 outstanding shares of its 7.5% fixed-to-floating noncumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B. The redemption totaled $10.6 million, including the quarterly dividend payment.

Board Declares Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share

On April 26, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on May 23, 2022, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of May 9, 2022.

(1)
Represents non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 2 of 16

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Net Interest Income

The following table presents the average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Net interest income and margin are adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on a tax-equivalent basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period:

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance(5)

Interest
Inc / Exp

Avg.
Yield /
Rate

Average
Balance(5)

Interest
Inc / Exp

Avg.
Yield /
Rate

Average
Balance(5)

Interest
Inc / Exp

Avg.
Yield /
Rate

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

74,822

$

29

0.16

%

$

106,170

$

42

0.16

%

$

55,477

$

28

0.21

%

Loans and leases(1)

4,670,070

55,426

4.81

%

4,610,608

58,570

5.04

%

4,432,246

53,808

4.92

%

Taxable securities

1,339,345

5,475

1.66

%

1,288,969

5,111

1.57

%

1,430,625

5,379

1.52

%

Tax-exempt securities(2)

169,652

1,124

2.69

%

184,015

1,217

2.62

%

179,364

1,194

2.70

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

6,253,889

$

62,054

4.02

%

$

6,189,762

$

64,940

4.16

%

$

6,097,712

$

60,409

4.02

%

Allowance for loan
and lease losses

(55,885

)

(59,144

)

(66,989

)

All other assets

507,982

568,451

557,042

TOTAL ASSETS

$

6,705,986

$

6,699,069

$

6,587,765

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'
EQUITY

Deposits

Interest checking

$

579,297

$

178

0.12

%

$

659,841

$

236

0.14

%

$

546,730

$

199

0.15

%

Money market accounts

1,255,431

474

0.15

%

1,089,398

345

0.13

%

1,124,101

381

0.14

%

Savings

649,269

76

0.05

%

633,469

75

0.05

%

577,504

67

0.05

%

Time deposits

662,080

359

0.22

%

688,154

381

0.22

%

777,266

774

0.40

%

Total interest-bearing
deposits

3,146,077

1,087

0.14

%

3,070,862

1,037

0.13

%

3,025,601

1,421

0.19

%

Other borrowings

290,545

395

0.55

%

385,787

330

0.34

%

649,639

502

0.31

%

Subordinated notes and
debentures

110,490

1,600

5.87

%

110,341

1,589

5.71

%

109,859

1,596

5.89

%

Total borrowings

401,035

1,995

2.02

%

496,128

1,919

1.53

%

759,498

2,098

1.12

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,547,112

$

3,082

0.35

%

$

3,566,990

$

2,956

0.33

%

$

3,785,099

$

3,519

0.38

%

Non-interest-bearing
demand deposits

2,248,035

2,222,583

1,924,178

Other liabilities

78,678

70,521

72,036

Total stockholders' equity

832,161

838,975

806,452

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

6,705,986

$

6,699,069

$

6,587,765

Net interest spread(3)

3.67

%

3.83

%

3.64

%

Net interest income, fully
taxable equivalent

$

58,972

$

61,984

$

56,890

Net interest margin, fully
taxable equivalent(2)(4)

3.82

%

3.97

%

3.78

%

Tax-equivalent adjustment

(236

)

0.01

%

(256

)

0.01

%

(250

)

0.01

%

Net interest income

$

58,736

$

61,728

$

56,640

Net interest margin(4)

3.81

%

3.96

%

3.77

%

Net loan accretion impact
on margin

$

1,476

0.10

%

$

1,450

0.09

%

$

1,968

0.13

%

(1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial indirect costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances.

(2) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.

(5) Average balances are average daily balances.

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 3 of 16

The following table presents net interest income for the periods indicated:

March 31, 2022

Three Months Ended

Change from

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

55,426

$

58,570

$

53,808

(5.4

)%

3.0

%

Interest on securities

6,155

5,619

6,089

9.5

%

1.1

%

Other interest and dividend income

237

495

262

(52.2

)%

(9.6

)%

Total interest and dividend income

61,818

64,684

60,159

(4.4

)%

2.8

%

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

1,087

1,037

1,421

4.8

%

(23.5

)%

Other borrowings

395

330

502

19.9

%

(21.4

)%

Subordinated notes and debentures

1,600

1,589

1,596

0.7

%

0.3

%

Total interest expense

3,082

2,956

3,519

4.3

%

(12.4

)%

Net interest income

$

58,736

$

61,728

$

56,640

(4.8

)%

3.7

%

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $58.7 million, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 4.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2021.

The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to:

A decrease of $3.1 million in interest income on loans and leases, due to lower fee income mainly due to lower volume of PPP loan forgiveness.

Partially offset by:

An increase of $536,000 in interest income on securities due to the rising interest rate environment.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.82%, a decrease of 15 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Total net accretion income on acquired loans contributed 10 basis points to the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 compared to nine basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of one basis point. PPP loan interest income and net fee income combined, contributed $2.7 million to net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The average cost of total deposits was 0.08% for the first quarter of 2022, flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $25.5 million, while average money market account deposits increased by $166.0 million. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits were 41.7% of average total deposits for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 42.0% during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

The provision for loan and lease losses was $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $6.3 million compared to a recapture of provision of $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in provision during the first quarter of 2022 was mainly driven by changes to qualitative factors surrounding macroeconomic environment and growth in the loan and lease portfolio.

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 4 of 16

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022
Change from

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Fees and service charges on deposits

$

1,884

$

1,955

$

1,664

(3.6

)%

13.2

%

Loan servicing revenue

3,380

3,392

2,769

(0.3

)%

22.1

%

Loan servicing asset revaluation

(1,231

)

(2,510

)

(1,505

)

(50.9

)%

(18.2

)%

ATM and interchange fees

1,049

1,219

1,012

(14.0

)%

3.6

%

Net realized gains (losses) on securities
available-for-sale

-

(21

)

1,462

NM

NM

Change in fair value of equity securities, net

(151

)

(98

)

(206

)

54.8

%

(26.7

)%

Net gains on sales of loans

10,827

12,924

8,319

(16.2

)%

30.1

%

Wealth management and trust income

1,048

764

768

37.3

%

36.5

%

Other non-interest income

2,620

1,389

1,459

88.7

%

79.6

%

Total non-interest income

$

19,426

$

19,014

$

15,742

2.2

%

23.4

%

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $19.4 million, an increase of $412,000, or 2.2%, compared to $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to:

An increase of $1.2 million in other non-interest income due to higher swap income; and
A decrease of $1.3 million in loan servicing asset revaluation charges due to lower downward asset revaluation adjustment resulting from favorable fair value adjustments due to decreased prepayment speeds and discount rates.

Partially offset by:

A decrease in net gains on sales of loans of $2.1 million due to lower volume of sales and lower premium rates.

During the first quarter of 2022, we sold $102.3 million of U.S. government guaranteed loans compared to $113.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022
Change from

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

$

28,959

$

28,850

$

21,806

0.4

%

32.8

%

Occupancy and equipment expense, net

5,128

4,995

5,779

2.7

%

(11.3

)%

Impairment charge on assets held for sale

-

8,351

604

NM

NM

Loan and lease related expenses

(891

)

2,328

951

NM

NM

Legal, audit and other professional fees

2,600

2,376

2,214

9.5

%

17.5

%

Data processing

3,186

3,070

2,755

3.8

%

15.7

%

Net loss recognized on other real estate
owned and other related expenses

54

26

621

110.9

%

(91.2

)%

Other intangible assets amortization expense

1,596

1,738

1,749

(8.1

)%

(8.7

)%

Other non-interest expense

3,923

7,234

2,363

(45.8

)%

66.0

%

Total non-interest expense

$

44,555

$

58,968

$

38,842

(24.4

)%

14.7

%

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $44.6 million, a decrease of $14.4 million, or 24.4%, from $59.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 5 of 16

The decrease in total non-interest expense was primarily due to:

A decrease of $12.4 million in asset impairment charges, which were taken during the fourth quarter of 2021 due to branch consolidations and our real estate strategy; and
A decrease of $3.2 million in loan and lease related expenses mainly related to the recapture of government guaranteed loan expenses.

Our efficiency ratio was 54.96% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 70.88% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding asset impairment charges, our adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 55.46% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

(1) Represents non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

INCOME TAXES

We recorded income tax expense of $6.3 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $5.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate was 22.0% and 25.5% for the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate during the first quarter of 2022 was a result of income tax benefits related to share-based compensation.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $6.8 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $138.5 million compared to $6.7 billion at December 31, 2021.

The current quarter increase was primarily due to:

An increase in net loans and leases of $247.5 million primarily due to growth in originated commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans.

Partially offset by:

A decrease in securities available-for-sale of $85.2 million due to changes in market values and additional paydowns received during the period.

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 6 of 16

The following table shows our allocation of the originated, acquired impaired, and acquired non-impaired loans and leases at the dates indicated:

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

(dollars in thousands)

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Originated loans and leases

Commercial real estate

$

1,527,920

31.9

%

$

1,379,000

30.4

%

$

1,064,151

23.9

%

Residential real estate

399,638

8.3

%

379,796

8.4

%

399,958

9.0

%

Construction, land development, and
other land

351,519

7.3

%

323,886

7.1

%

238,122

5.3

%

Commercial and industrial

1,698,025

35.5

%

1,534,745

33.8

%

1,285,759

28.9

%

Paycheck Protection Program

36,260

0.8

%

123,712

2.7

%

617,006

13.8

%

Installment and other

945

0.0

%

940

0.0

%

1,094

0.0

%

Leasing financing receivables

379,527

7.9

%

352,247

7.8

%

243,399

5.5

%

Total originated loans and leases

$

4,393,834

91.7

%

$

4,094,326

90.2

%

$

3,849,489

86.4

%

Acquired impaired loans

Commercial real estate

$

67,092

1.4

%

$

72,160

1.6

%

$

96,059

2.2

%

Residential real estate

47,347

1.0

%

49,401

1.1

%

74,283

1.7

%

Construction, land development, and
other land

1,357

0.0

%

1,312

0.0

%

1,992

0.0

%

Commercial and industrial

3,792

0.1

%

4,014

0.1

%

8,842

0.2

%

Installment and other

163

0.0

%

164

0.0

%

191

0.0

%

Total acquired impaired loans

$

119,751

2.5

%

$

127,051

2.8

%

$

181,367

4.1

%

Acquired non-impaired loans and leases

Commercial real estate

$

184,353

3.8

%

$

214,588

4.7

%

$

271,458

6.0

%

Residential real estate

47,735

1.0

%

51,317

1.1

%

71,038

1.6

%

Construction, land development, and
other land

196

0.1

%

201

0.1

%

210

0.0

%

Commercial and industrial

37,794

0.8

%

43,202

1.0

%

69,795

1.6

%

Installment and other

248

0.0

%

264

0.0

%

331

0.0

%

Leasing financing receivables

5,157

0.1

%

6,179

0.1

%

10,932

0.3

%

Total acquired non-impaired loans
and leases

$

275,483

5.8

%

$

315,751

7.0

%

$

423,764

9.5

%

Total loans and leases

$

4,789,068

100.0

%

$

4,537,128

100.0

%

$

4,454,620

100.0

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(59,458

)

(55,012

)

(65,590

)

Total loans and leases, net of allowance for
loan and lease losses

$

4,729,610

$

4,482,116

$

4,389,030

PPP loans outstanding were $36.3 million as of March 31, 2022, compared with $123.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decreased was as a result of forgiveness of PPP loans. Forgiveness for the first quarter 2022 was $73.7 million compared to $160.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2022, 279 PPP loans remain outstanding, and more than 94% of PPP loan balances have been forgiven.

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 7 of 16

ASSET QUALITY

Non-Performing Assets

The following table sets forth the amounts of non-performing loans and leases (excluding acquired impaired), other real estate owned, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans at the dates indicated:

March 31, 2022
Change from

(dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Non-performing assets:

Non-accrual loans and leases

$

20,277

$

23,130

$

37,084

(12.3

)%

(45.3

)%

Past due loans and leases 90 days or more
and still accruing interest

-

-

-

-%

-%

Total non-performing loans and leases

$

20,277

$

23,130

$

37,084

(12.3

)%

(45.3

)%

Other real estate owned

2,221

2,112

5,952

5.2

%

(62.7

)%

Total non-performing assets

$

22,498

$

25,242

$

43,036

(10.9

)%

(47.7

)%

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans (1)

$

1,456

$

1,927

$

2,719

(24.4

)%

(46.5

)%

Total non-performing loans and leases as a
percentage of total loans and leases

0.42

%

0.51

%

0.83

%

Total non-performing assets as a percentage
of total assets

0.33

%

0.38

%

0.64

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses as a
percentage of non-performing loans and
leases

293.23

%

237.84

%

176.87

%

Non-performing assets guaranteed by
U.S. government:

Non-accrual loans guaranteed

$

1,832

$

3,270

$

3,388

(44.0

)%

(45.9

)%

Past due loans 90 days or more and still
accruing interest guaranteed

-

-

-

-%

-%

Total non-performing loans guaranteed

$

1,832

$

3,270

$

3,388

(44.0

)%

(45.9

)%

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
guaranteed (1)

$

-

$

-

$

-

-%

-%

Total non-performing loans and leases
not guaranteed as a percentage of total
loans and leases

0.39

%

0.44

%

0.76

%

Total non-performing assets not guaranteed
as a percentage of total assets

0.30

%

0.33

%

0.59

%

(1) Accruing troubled debt restructured loans are not included in total non-performing loans and leases or in non-performing assets.

Variances in non-performing assets were:

Non-performing loans and leases were $20.3 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $2.9 million from $23.1 million at December 31, 2021 primarily due to payoffs.

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

The following table presents the balance and activity within the allowance for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period

$

55,012

$

60,598

$

66,347

Provision/(recapture) for loan and lease losses

4,995

(1,293

)

4,367

Net charge-offs of loans and leases

(549

)

(4,293

)

(5,124

)

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period

$

59,458

$

55,012

$

65,590

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period end
total loans and leases held for investment

1.24

%

1.21

%

1.47

%

Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
and leases outstanding during the period

0.05

%

0.37

%

0.47

%

Provision/(recapture) for loan and lease losses
to net charge-offs during the period

9.09

x

(0.30)x

0.85

x

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 8 of 16

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment increased to 1.24% at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2021.

In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued new guidance on the recognition of credit losses, otherwise known as "CECL", which replaces the incurred loss impairment methodology with a methodology that reflects current expected credit losses. In November 2019, the FASB delayed the effective date of the standard for smaller reporting companies, which includes emerging growth companies. The Company anticipates adopting the standard on December 31, 2022. We are in the process of implementation and determining the impact that this new authoritative guidance will have on our consolidated financial statements.

Net Charge-Offs

Net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2022 were $549,000, or 0.05% of average loans and leases, on an annualized basis, a decrease of $3.7 million compared to $4.3 million, or 0.37% of average loans and leases, during the fourth quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $4.6 million from $5.1 million or 0.47% of average loans and leases from the comparable period a year ago.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 included $362,000 in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans, while net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2021 included $1.5 million and $3.3 million, respectively, in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans.

Deposits and Other Liabilities

The following table presents the composition of deposits at the dates indicated:

March 31, 2022
Change from

(dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$

2,281,612

$

2,158,420

$

2,015,643

5.7

%

13.2

%

Interest-bearing checking accounts

596,497

572,426

567,660

4.2

%

5.1

%

Money market demand accounts

1,357,679

1,106,272

1,075,330

22.7

%

26.3

%

Other savings

659,218

638,218

600,725

3.3

%

9.7

%

Time deposits (below $250,000)

505,141

532,589

579,682

(5.2

)%

(12.9

)%

Time deposits ($250,000 and above)

129,955

147,122

185,500

(11.7

)%

(29.9

)%

Total deposits

$

5,530,102

$

5,155,047

$

5,024,540

7.3

%

10.1

%

Total deposits increased to $5.5 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $5.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits were 41.3% and 41.9% of total deposits at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

The increase in the current quarter was primarily due to:

An increase in money market demand accounts of $251.4 million, driven primarily by business accounts; and
An increase in non-interest-bearing deposits of $123.2 million, due to increases in commercial deposits.

Partially offset by:

A decrease in time deposits of $44.6 million, principally driven by maturities.

Total borrowings and other liabilities were $515.9 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $188.9 million from $704.7 million at December 31, 2021, primarily driven by a $210.0 million decrease in FHLB advances.

Stockholders' Equity

Total stockholders' equity was $788.7 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $47.7 million from $836.4 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss,

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 9 of 16

the repurchase of shares of our common stock under the Company's stock repurchase program, and the redemption of the Series B Preferred Stock. These were offset by an increase to retained earnings.

Under its stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased an aggregate 282,819 shares of its common stock at an average price of $26.84 per share during the first quarter of 2022.

The following table presents actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and Byline Bank as of March 31, 2022:

Actual

Minimum Capital
Required

Required to be
Considered
Well Capitalized

March 31, 2022

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Total capital to risk weighted assets:

Company

$

837,188

13.72

%

$

488,018

8.00

%

N/A

N/A

Bank

779,153

12.81

%

486,427

8.00

%

$

608,034

10.00

%

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets:

Company

$

700,728

11.49

%

$

366,013

6.00

%

N/A

N/A

Bank

$

717,693

11.80

%

364,820

6.00

%

$

486,427

8.00

%

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to
risk weighted assets:

Company

$

655,728

10.75

%

$

274,510

4.50

%

N/A

N/A

Bank

717,693

11.80

%

273,615

4.50

%

$

395,222

6.50

%

Tier 1 capital to average assets:

Company

$

700,728

10.70

%

$

261,913

4.00

%

N/A

N/A

Bank

717,693

10.97

%

$

261,750

4.00

%

$

327,187

5.00

%

Capital ratios for the period presented are based on the Basel III regulatory capital framework as applied to our current business and operations, and are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of our regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review and implementation guidance.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

We will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 29, 2022 to discuss our quarterly financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The call can be accessed via telephone at (844) 200-6205; passcode 864125. A recorded replay can be accessed through May 13, 2022 by dialing (866) 813-9403; passcode: 091877.

A slide presentation relating to our first quarter 2022 results will be accessible prior to the conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on our investor relations websiteatwww.bylinebancorp.com.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $6.8 billion in assets and operates more than 30 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as ''may'', ''might'', ''should'', ''could'', ''predict'', ''potential'', ''believe'', ''expect'', ''continue'', ''will'', ''anticipate'', ''seek'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''plan'', ''projection'', ''would'', ''annualized'', "target" and ''outlook'', or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements involve

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 10 of 16

estimates and known and unknown risks, and reflect various assumptions and involve elements of subjective judgement and analysis, which may or may not prove to be correct, and which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies outside the control of Byline and its respective affiliates, directors, employees and other representatives, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in this communication.

No representations, warranties or guarantees are or will be made by Byline as to the reliability, accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or that such forward-looking statements are or will remain based on reasonable assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this communication.

Certain risks and important factors that could affect Byline's future results are identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including among other things under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Byline undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.

Contacts:

Investors:

Media:

Brooks Rennie

Erin O'Neill

Investor Relations Director

Marketing Director

312-660-5805

773-475-2901

brennie@bylinebank.com

eoneill@bylinebank.com

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 11 of 16

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

48,015

$

35,247

$

46,900

$

50,558

$

47,101

Interest bearing deposits with other banks

105,564

122,684

95,978

52,138

66,038

Cash and cash equivalents

153,579

157,931

142,878

102,696

113,139

Equity and other securities, at fair value

10,677

10,578

10,299

10,575

8,557

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,369,368

1,454,542

1,427,605

1,495,789

1,675,907

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

3,882

3,885

3,887

3,890

3,892

Restricted stock, at cost

13,977

22,002

15,927

11,927

19,057

Loans held for sale

39,520

64,460

48,372

25,046

28,584

Loans and leases:

Loans and leases

4,789,068

4,537,128

4,609,228

4,469,457

4,454,620

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(59,458

)

(55,012

)

(60,598

)

(61,719

)

(65,590

)

Net loans and leases

4,729,610

4,482,116

4,548,630

4,407,738

4,389,030

Servicing assets, at fair value

24,497

23,744

23,597

24,683

22,140

Premises and equipment, net

62,281

62,548

76,995

80,482

85,182

Other real estate owned, net

2,221

2,112

3,033

4,417

5,952

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

163,962

165,558

167,296

169,034

170,882

Bank-owned life insurance

80,604

80,039

60,992

60,628

60,258

Deferred tax assets, net

67,335

50,329

45,165

43,127

48,662

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

113,123

116,328

129,775

100,570

118,883

Total assets

$

6,834,636

$

6,696,172

$

6,704,451

$

6,540,602

$

6,750,125

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$

2,281,612

$

2,158,420

$

2,117,749

$

2,089,455

$

2,015,643

Interest-bearing deposits

3,248,490

2,996,627

3,040,529

3,002,740

3,008,897

Total deposits

5,530,102

5,155,047

5,158,278

5,092,195

5,024,540

Other borrowings

311,450

519,723

539,119

446,836

749,719

Subordinated notes, net

73,560

73,517

73,473

73,429

73,386

Junior subordinated debentures issued to
capital trusts, net

37,011

36,906

36,796

36,682

36,565

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

93,842

74,597

72,367

74,387

72,120

Total liabilities

6,045,965

5,859,790

5,880,033

5,723,529

5,956,330

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock

-

10,438

10,438

10,438

10,438

Common stock

388

387

386

385

385

Additional paid-in capital

595,006

593,753

592,192

590,422

589,209

Retained earnings

290,397

271,676

258,077

236,363

210,385

Treasury stock

(40,732

)

(31,570

)

(31,161

)

(20,712

)

(8,275

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income
(loss), net of tax

(56,388

)

(8,302

)

(5,514

)

177

(8,347

)

Total stockholders' equity

788,671

836,382

824,418

817,073

793,795

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,834,636

$

6,696,172

$

6,704,451

$

6,540,602

$

6,750,125

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 12 of 16

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

55,426

$

58,570

$

56,291

$

54,324

$

53,808

Interest on securities

6,155

5,619

5,534

6,359

6,089

Other interest and dividend income

237

495

947

628

262

Total interest and dividend income

61,818

64,684

62,772

61,311

60,159

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

1,087

1,037

986

1,058

1,421

Other borrowings

395

330

349

482

502

Subordinated notes and debentures

1,600

1,589

1,592

1,597

1,596

Total interest expense

3,082

2,956

2,927

3,137

3,519

Net interest income

58,736

61,728

59,845

58,174

56,640

PROVISION/(RECAPTURE) FOR LOAN
AND LEASE LOSSES

4,995

(1,293

)

352

(1,969

)

4,367

Net interest income after provision/(recapture)
for loan and lease losses

53,741

63,021

59,493

60,143

52,273

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Fees and service charges on deposits

1,884

1,955

1,867

1,768

1,664

Loan servicing revenue

3,380

3,392

3,344

3,188

2,769

Loan servicing asset revaluation

(1,231

)

(2,510

)

(2,650

)

7

(1,505

)

ATM and interchange fees

1,049

1,219

1,201

1,044

1,012

Net realized gains (losses) on securities available-for-sale

-

(21

)

130

(136

)

1,462

Change in fair value of equity securities, net

(151

)

(98

)

(275

)

517

(206

)

Net gains on sales of loans

10,827

12,924

12,761

12,270

8,319

Wealth management and trust income

1,048

764

815

722

768

Other non-interest income

2,620

1,389

1,302

1,622

1,459

Total non-interest income

19,426

19,014

18,495

21,002

15,742

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

28,959

28,850

25,978

24,588

21,806

Occupancy and equipment expense, net

5,128

4,995

4,982

4,856

5,779

Impairment charge on assets held for sale

-

8,351

1,434

1,943

604

Loan and lease related expenses

(891

)

2,328

1,175

1,503

951

Legal, audit, and other professional fees

2,600

2,376

2,710

2,898

2,214

Data processing

3,186

3,070

3,108

2,847

2,755

Net loss recognized on other real estate
owned and other related expenses

54

26

42

389

621

Other intangible assets amortization expense

1,596

1,738

1,738

1,848

1,749

Other non-interest expense

3,923

7,234

3,013

2,109

2,363

Total non-interest expense

44,555

58,968

44,180

42,981

38,842

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

28,612

23,067

33,808

38,164

29,173

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

6,301

5,878

8,502

9,672

7,375

NET INCOME

22,311

17,189

25,306

28,492

21,798

Dividends on preferred shares

196

196

196

195

196

INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

22,115

$

16,993

$

25,110

$

28,297

$

21,602

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

Basic

$

0.60

$

0.46

$

0.68

$

0.75

$

0.57

Diluted

$

0.58

$

0.45

$

0.66

$

0.73

$

0.56

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 13 of 16

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

As of or For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except share

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

and per share data)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Earnings per Common Share

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.60

$

0.46

$

0.68

$

0.75

$

0.57

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.58

$

0.45

$

0.66

$

0.73

$

0.56

Adjusted diluted earnings per common
share(2)(3)(4)

$

0.58

$

0.69

$

0.69

$

0.77

$

0.57

Weighted average common shares
outstanding (basic)

37,123,161

37,124,176

37,200,778

37,965,658

38,164,201

Weighted average common shares
outstanding (diluted)

38,042,822

37,999,401

38,018,301

38,696,036

38,915,482

Common shares outstanding

37,811,582

37,713,903

37,690,087

38,094,972

38,641,851

Cash dividends per common share

$

0.09

$

0.09

$

0.09

$

0.06

$

0.06

Dividend payout ratio on
common stock

15.52

%

20.00

%

13.64

%

8.22

%

10.71

%

Tangible book value per
common share(1)

$

16.52

$

17.51

$

17.16

$

16.74

$

15.85

Key Ratios and Performance Metrics
(annualized where applicable)

Net interest margin, fully taxable
equivalent (1)(5)

3.82

%

3.97

%

3.92

%

3.76

%

3.78

%

Average cost of deposits

0.08

%

0.08

%

0.08

%

0.08

%

0.12

%

Efficiency ratio(2)

54.96

%

70.88

%

54.18

%

51.95

%

51.25

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)(2)(3)

54.96

%

55.46

%

52.35

%

49.50

%

50.41

%

Non-interest expense to average assets

2.69

%

3.49

%

2.67

%

2.57

%

2.39

%

Adjusted non-interest expense to
average assets(1)(3)

2.69

%

2.76

%

2.58

%

2.45

%

2.35

%

Return on average stockholders' equity

10.87

%

8.13

%

12.19

%

14.10

%

10.96

%

Adjusted return on average
stockholders' equity(1)(3)(4)

10.87

%

12.42

%

12.69

%

14.80

%

11.18

%

Return on average assets

1.35

%

1.02

%

1.53

%

1.70

%

1.34

%

Adjusted return on average assets(1)(3)(4)

1.35

%

1.56

%

1.59

%

1.78

%

1.37

%

Non-interest income to total
revenues(1)

24.85

%

23.55

%

23.61

%

26.53

%

21.75

%

Pre-tax pre-provision return on
average assets(1)

2.03

%

1.29

%

2.07

%

2.16

%

2.06

%

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return
on average assets(1)(3)

2.03

%

2.03

%

2.15

%

2.28

%

2.10

%

Return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity(1)

14.36

%

10.94

%

16.22

%

18.87

%

14.86

%

Adjusted return on average tangible
common stockholders' equity(1)(3)

14.36

%

16.38

%

16.86

%

19.77

%

15.15

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits to
total deposits

41.26

%

41.87

%

41.06

%

41.03

%

40.12

%

Loans and leases held for sale and
loans and lease held for
investment to total deposits

87.31

%

89.26

%

90.29

%

88.26

%

89.23

%

Deposits to total liabilities

91.47

%

87.97

%

87.73

%

88.97

%

84.36

%

Deposits per branch

$

125,684

$

117,160

$

117,234

$

115,732

$

109,229

Asset Quality Ratios

Non-performing loans and leases to
total loans and leases held for
investment, net before ALLL

0.42

%

0.51

%

0.75

%

0.79

%

0.83

%

ALLL to total loans and leases held for
investment, net before ALLL

1.24

%

1.21

%

1.31

%

1.38

%

1.47

%

Net charge-offs to average total loans
and leases held for investment,
net before ALLL

0.05

%

0.37

%

0.13

%

0.17

%

0.47

%

Acquisition accounting adjustments(4)

$

3,364

$

4,769

$

6,327

$

9,393

$

10,424

Capital Ratios

Common equity to total assets

11.54

%

12.33

%

12.14

%

12.33

%

11.61

%

Tangible common equity to
tangible assets(1)

9.36

%

10.11

%

9.89

%

10.01

%

9.31

%

Leverage ratio

10.70

%

10.89

%

11.21

%

10.82

%

10.93

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

10.75

%

11.39

%

11.32

%

11.97

%

12.09

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

11.49

%

12.37

%

12.32

%

13.05

%

13.20

%

Total capital ratio

13.72

%

14.70

%

14.78

%

15.74

%

15.96

%

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2) Represents non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) Calculation excludes impairment charges.

(4) Represents the remaining net unaccreted discount as a result of applying the fair value adjustment at the time of the business combination on acquired loans.

(5) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 14 of 16

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest expense to average assets, tax-equivalent net interest margin, total revenue, non-interest income to total revenues, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, adjusted return on average assets, pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, management acknowledges that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, these disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP financial measures that we and other companies use. Management also uses these measures for peer comparison. See below in the financial schedules included in this press release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Additionally, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the detailed definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures.

As of or For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Net income and earnings per share
excluding significant items

Reported Net Income

$

22,311

$

17,189

$

25,306

$

28,492

$

21,798

Significant items:

Impairment charges on assets held for sale
and ROU asset

-

12,449

1,434

1,943

604

Tax benefit

-

(3,377

)

(390

)

(530

)

(165

)

Adjusted Net Income

$

22,311

$

26,261

$

26,350

$

29,905

$

22,237

Reported Diluted Earnings per Share

$

0.58

$

0.45

$

0.66

$

0.73

$

0.56

Significant items:

Impairment charges on assets held for sale
and ROU asset

-

0.33

0.04

0.05

0.02

Tax benefit

-

(0.09

)

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$

0.58

$

0.69

$

0.69

$

0.77

$

0.57

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 15 of 16

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (unaudited)

As of or For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

ratios annualized, where applicable)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Adjusted non-interest expense:

Non-interest expense

$

44,555

$

58,968

$

44,180

$

42,981

$

38,842

Less: Significant items

Impairment charges on assets held for sale
and ROU asset

-

12,449

1,434

1,943

604

Adjusted non-interest expense

$

44,555

$

46,519

$

42,746

$

41,038

$

38,238

Adjusted non-interest expense excluding
amortization of intangible assets:

Adjusted non-interest expense

$

44,555

$

46,519

$

42,746

$

41,038

$

38,238

Less: Amortization of intangible assets

1,596

1,738

1,738

1,848

1,749

Adjusted non-interest expense excluding
amortization of intangible assets

$

42,959

$

44,781

$

41,008

$

39,190

$

36,489

Pre-tax pre-provision net income:

Pre-tax income

$

28,612

$

23,067

$

33,808

$

38,164

$

29,173

Add: Provision/(recapture) for loan
and lease losses

4,995

(1,293

)

352

(1,969

)

4,367

Pre-tax pre-provision net income

$

33,607

$

21,774

$

34,160

$

36,195

$

33,540

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income:

Pre-tax pre-provision net income

$

33,607

$

21,774

$

34,160

$

36,195

$

33,540

Impairment charges on assets held for sale
and ROU asset

-

12,449

1,434

1,943

604

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income

$

33,607

$

34,223

$

35,594

$

38,138

$

34,144

Tax equivalent net interest income

Net interest income

$

58,736

$

61,728

$

59,845

$

58,174

$

56,640

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment

236

256

264

269

250

Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent

$

58,972

$

61,984

$

60,109

$

58,443

$

56,890

Total revenue:

Net interest income

$

58,736

$

61,728

$

59,845

$

58,174

$

56,640

Add: Non-interest income

19,426

19,014

18,495

21,002

15,742

Total revenue

$

78,162

$

80,742

$

78,340

$

79,176

$

72,382

Tangible common stockholders' equity:

Total stockholders' equity

$

788,671

$

836,382

$

824,418

$

817,073

$

793,795

Less: Preferred stock

-

10,438

10,438

10,438

10,438

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles

163,962

165,558

167,296

169,034

170,882

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$

624,709

$

660,386

$

646,684

$

637,601

$

612,475

Tangible assets:

Total assets

$

6,834,636

$

6,696,172

$

6,704,451

$

6,540,602

$

6,750,125

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles

163,962

165,558

167,296

169,034

170,882

Tangible assets

$

6,670,674

$

6,530,614

$

6,537,155

$

6,371,568

$

6,579,243

Average tangible common stockholders'
equity:

Average total stockholders' equity

$

832,161

$

838,975

$

823,754

$

810,490

$

806,452

Less: Average preferred stock

9,974

10,438

10,438

10,438

10,438

Less: Average goodwill and other
intangibles

164,837

166,396

168,140

169,906

171,795

Average tangible common stockholders'
equity

$

657,350

$

662,141

$

645,176

$

630,146

$

624,219

Average tangible assets:

Average total assets

$

6,705,986

$

6,699,069

$

6,560,868

$

6,720,492

$

6,587,765

Less: Average goodwill and other
intangibles

164,837

166,396

168,140

169,906

171,795

Average tangible assets

$

6,541,149

$

6,532,673

$

6,392,728

$

6,550,586

$

6,415,970

Tangible net income available to common
stockholders:

Net income available to common
stockholders

$

22,115

$

16,993

$

25,110

$

28,297

$

21,602

Add: After-tax intangible asset amortization

1,163

1,266

1,265

1,344

1,272

Tangible net income available to common
stockholders

$

23,278

$

18,259

$

26,375

$

29,641

$

22,874

Adjusted tangible net income available
to common stockholders:

Tangible net income available to common
stockholders

$

23,278

$

18,259

$

26,375

$

29,641

$

22,874

Impairment charges on assets held for sale
and ROU asset

-

12,449

1,434

1,943

604

Tax benefit on significant items

-

(3,377

)

(390

)

(530

)

(165

)

Adjusted tangible net income available to
common stockholders

$

23,278

$

27,331

$

27,419

$

31,054

$

23,313

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 16 of 16

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (unaudited)

As of or For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share
data, ratios annualized, where applicable)

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets:

Pre-tax pre-provision net income

$

33,607

$

21,774

$

34,160

$

36,195

$

33,540

Average total assets

6,705,986

6,699,069

6,560,868

6,720,492

6,587,765

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets

2.03

%

1.29

%

2.07

%

2.16

%

2.06

%

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average
assets:

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income

$

33,607

$

34,223

$

35,594

$

38,138

$

34,144

Average total assets

6,705,986

6,699,069

6,560,868

6,720,492

6,587,765

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average
assets

2.03

%

2.03

%

2.15

%

2.28

%

2.10

%

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent

Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent

$

58,972

$

61,984

$

60,109

$

58,443

$

56,890

Total average interest-earning assets

6,253,889

6,189,762

6,076,065

6,231,616

6,097,712

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent

3.82

%

3.97

%

3.92

%

3.76

%

3.78

%

Non-interest income to total revenues:

Non-interest income

$

19,426

$

19,014

$

18,495

$

21,002

$

15,742

Total revenues

78,162

80,742

78,340

79,176

72,382

Non-interest income to total revenues

24.85

%

23.55

%

23.61

%

26.53

%

21.75

%

Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets:

Adjusted non-interest expense

$

44,555

$

46,519

$

42,746

$

41,038

$

38,238

Average total assets

6,705,986

6,699,069

6,560,868

6,720,492

6,587,765

Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets

2.69

%

2.76

%

2.58

%

2.45

%

2.35

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio:

Adjusted non-interest expense excluding
amortization of intangible assets

$

42,959

$

44,781

$

41,008

$

39,190

$

36,489

Total revenues

78,162

80,742

78,340

79,176

72,382

Adjusted efficiency ratio

54.96

%

55.46

%

52.35

%

49.50

%

50.41

%

Adjusted return on average assets:

Adjusted net income

$

22,311

$

26,261

$

26,350

$

29,905

$

22,237

Average total assets

6,705,986

6,699,069

6,560,868

6,720,492

6,587,765

Adjusted return on average assets

1.35

%

1.56

%

1.59

%

1.78

%

1.37

%

Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity:

Adjusted net income

$

22,311

$

26,261

$

26,350

$

29,905

$

22,237

Average stockholders' equity

832,161

838,975

823,754

810,490

806,452

Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity

10.87

%

12.42

%

12.69

%

14.80

%

11.18

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets:

Tangible common equity

$

624,709

$

660,386

$

646,684

$

637,601

$

612,475

Tangible assets

6,670,674

6,530,614

6,537,155

6,371,568

6,579,243

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.36

%

10.11

%

9.89

%

10.01

%

9.31

%

Return on average tangible common stockholders'
equity:

Tangible net income available to common
stockholders

$

23,278

$

18,259

$

26,375

$

29,641

$

22,874

Average tangible common stockholders' equity

657,350

662,141

645,176

630,146

624,219

Return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity

14.36

%

10.94

%

16.22

%

18.87

%

14.86

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity:

Adjusted tangible net income available to
common stockholders

$

23,278

$

27,331

$

27,419

$

31,054

$

23,313

Average tangible common stockholders' equity

657,350

662,141

645,176

630,146

624,219

Adjusted return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity

14.36

%

16.38

%

16.86

%

19.77

%

15.15

%

Tangible book value per share:

Tangible common equity

$

624,709

$

660,386

$

646,684

$

637,601

$

612,475

Common shares outstanding

37,811,582

37,713,903

37,690,087

38,094,972

38,641,851

Tangible book value per share

$

16.52

$

17.51

$

17.16

$

16.74

$

15.85

Disclaimer

Byline Bancorp Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 21:58:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BYLINE BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 306 M - -
Net income 2022 74,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 879 M 879 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 950
Free-Float 57,4%
