Byline Bancorp : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
04/28/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Select First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
Net income of $22.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share
Net interest income of $58.7 million and $19.4 million non-interest income
Total revenue1 of $78.2 million
Net interest margin of 3.81%
Return on average assets of 1.35%
Efficiency ratio of 54.96%
Non-interest bearing deposits 41.3% of total deposits
Originated loan and leases increased $299.5 million, total loan and lease production of $324.9 million
Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets of 10.75%
Chicago, IL, April 28, 2022 - Byline Bancorp, Inc. ("Byline", the "Company", "we", "our", or "us")(NYSE: BY), the parent company of Byline Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $22.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $17.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and net income of $21.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2021.
Roberto R. Herencia, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Byline Bancorp, Inc., commented, "During the first quarter, we delivered strong results driven by solid loan and lease production and deposit gathering across our commercial banking platform. We continue to manage our operating expenses prudently, even as we invest for the future. Our credit quality remains strong, and we continue to approach credit decisions with a through-the-cycle lens. We continued to return capital to our stockholders, including repurchasing nearly $8 million of common stock. The year is off to a great start, and I would like to thank the Byline employees, who once again enabled our strong performance through their dedication and hard work."
Alberto J. Paracchini, President of Byline Bancorp, Inc. added, "While the geopolitical and macro environment has become more volatile, we remain focused on executing our strategy. Despite this environment, our results during the quarter show we continued to effectively support our customers and I am encouraged that our more resilient and diversified franchise can generate solid returns in uncertain markets."
Redemption of Series B Preferred Stock
On March 31, 2022, the Company redeemed all 10,438 outstanding shares of its 7.5% fixed-to-floating noncumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B. The redemption totaled $10.6 million, including the quarterly dividend payment.
Board Declares Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share
On April 26, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on May 23, 2022, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of May 9, 2022.
(1)
Represents non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Byline Bancorp, Inc.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Net Interest Income
The following table presents the average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Net interest income and margin are adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on a tax-equivalent basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period:
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance(5)
Interest
Inc / Exp
Avg.
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance(5)
Interest
Inc / Exp
Avg.
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance(5)
Interest
Inc / Exp
Avg.
Yield /
Rate
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
74,822
$
29
0.16
%
$
106,170
$
42
0.16
%
$
55,477
$
28
0.21
%
Loans and leases(1)
4,670,070
55,426
4.81
%
4,610,608
58,570
5.04
%
4,432,246
53,808
4.92
%
Taxable securities
1,339,345
5,475
1.66
%
1,288,969
5,111
1.57
%
1,430,625
5,379
1.52
%
Tax-exempt securities(2)
169,652
1,124
2.69
%
184,015
1,217
2.62
%
179,364
1,194
2.70
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
6,253,889
$
62,054
4.02
%
$
6,189,762
$
64,940
4.16
%
$
6,097,712
$
60,409
4.02
%
Allowance for loan
and lease losses
(55,885
)
(59,144
)
(66,989
)
All other assets
507,982
568,451
557,042
TOTAL ASSETS
$
6,705,986
$
6,699,069
$
6,587,765
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'
EQUITY
Deposits
Interest checking
$
579,297
$
178
0.12
%
$
659,841
$
236
0.14
%
$
546,730
$
199
0.15
%
Money market accounts
1,255,431
474
0.15
%
1,089,398
345
0.13
%
1,124,101
381
0.14
%
Savings
649,269
76
0.05
%
633,469
75
0.05
%
577,504
67
0.05
%
Time deposits
662,080
359
0.22
%
688,154
381
0.22
%
777,266
774
0.40
%
Total interest-bearing
deposits
3,146,077
1,087
0.14
%
3,070,862
1,037
0.13
%
3,025,601
1,421
0.19
%
Other borrowings
290,545
395
0.55
%
385,787
330
0.34
%
649,639
502
0.31
%
Subordinated notes and
debentures
110,490
1,600
5.87
%
110,341
1,589
5.71
%
109,859
1,596
5.89
%
Total borrowings
401,035
1,995
2.02
%
496,128
1,919
1.53
%
759,498
2,098
1.12
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,547,112
$
3,082
0.35
%
$
3,566,990
$
2,956
0.33
%
$
3,785,099
$
3,519
0.38
%
Non-interest-bearing
demand deposits
2,248,035
2,222,583
1,924,178
Other liabilities
78,678
70,521
72,036
Total stockholders' equity
832,161
838,975
806,452
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
6,705,986
$
6,699,069
$
6,587,765
Net interest spread(3)
3.67
%
3.83
%
3.64
%
Net interest income, fully
taxable equivalent
$
58,972
$
61,984
$
56,890
Net interest margin, fully
taxable equivalent(2)(4)
3.82
%
3.97
%
3.78
%
Tax-equivalent adjustment
(236
)
0.01
%
(256
)
0.01
%
(250
)
0.01
%
Net interest income
$
58,736
$
61,728
$
56,640
Net interest margin(4)
3.81
%
3.96
%
3.77
%
Net loan accretion impact
on margin
$
1,476
0.10
%
$
1,450
0.09
%
$
1,968
0.13
%
(1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial indirect costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances.
(2) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.
(5) Average balances are average daily balances.
Byline Bancorp, Inc.
The following table presents net interest income for the periods indicated:
March 31, 2022
Three Months Ended
Change from
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
55,426
$
58,570
$
53,808
(5.4
)%
3.0
%
Interest on securities
6,155
5,619
6,089
9.5
%
1.1
%
Other interest and dividend income
237
495
262
(52.2
)%
(9.6
)%
Total interest and dividend income
61,818
64,684
60,159
(4.4
)%
2.8
%
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,087
1,037
1,421
4.8
%
(23.5
)%
Other borrowings
395
330
502
19.9
%
(21.4
)%
Subordinated notes and debentures
1,600
1,589
1,596
0.7
%
0.3
%
Total interest expense
3,082
2,956
3,519
4.3
%
(12.4
)%
Net interest income
$
58,736
$
61,728
$
56,640
(4.8
)%
3.7
%
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $58.7 million, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 4.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2021.
The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to:
•
A decrease of $3.1 million in interest income on loans and leases, due to lower fee income mainly due to lower volume of PPP loan forgiveness.
Partially offset by:
•
An increase of $536,000 in interest income on securities due to the rising interest rate environment.
Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.82%, a decrease of 15 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Total net accretion income on acquired loans contributed 10 basis points to the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 compared to nine basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of one basis point. PPP loan interest income and net fee income combined, contributed $2.7 million to net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
The average cost of total deposits was 0.08% for the first quarter of 2022, flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $25.5 million, while average money market account deposits increased by $166.0 million. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits were 41.7% of average total deposits for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 42.0% during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
The provision for loan and lease losses was $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $6.3 million compared to a recapture of provision of $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in provision during the first quarter of 2022 was mainly driven by changes to qualitative factors surrounding macroeconomic environment and growth in the loan and lease portfolio.
Byline Bancorp, Inc.
Non-interest Income
The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
Change from
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Fees and service charges on deposits
$
1,884
$
1,955
$
1,664
(3.6
)%
13.2
%
Loan servicing revenue
3,380
3,392
2,769
(0.3
)%
22.1
%
Loan servicing asset revaluation
(1,231
)
(2,510
)
(1,505
)
(50.9
)%
(18.2
)%
ATM and interchange fees
1,049
1,219
1,012
(14.0
)%
3.6
%
Net realized gains (losses) on securities
available-for-sale
-
(21
)
1,462
NM
NM
Change in fair value of equity securities, net
(151
)
(98
)
(206
)
54.8
%
(26.7
)%
Net gains on sales of loans
10,827
12,924
8,319
(16.2
)%
30.1
%
Wealth management and trust income
1,048
764
768
37.3
%
36.5
%
Other non-interest income
2,620
1,389
1,459
88.7
%
79.6
%
Total non-interest income
$
19,426
$
19,014
$
15,742
2.2
%
23.4
%
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $19.4 million, an increase of $412,000, or 2.2%, compared to $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to:
•
An increase of $1.2 million in other non-interest income due to higher swap income; and
•
A decrease of $1.3 million in loan servicing asset revaluation charges due to lower downward asset revaluation adjustment resulting from favorable fair value adjustments due to decreased prepayment speeds and discount rates.
Partially offset by:
•
A decrease in net gains on sales of loans of $2.1 million due to lower volume of sales and lower premium rates.
During the first quarter of 2022, we sold $102.3 million of U.S. government guaranteed loans compared to $113.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Non-interest Expense
The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
Change from
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
$
28,959
$
28,850
$
21,806
0.4
%
32.8
%
Occupancy and equipment expense, net
5,128
4,995
5,779
2.7
%
(11.3
)%
Impairment charge on assets held for sale
-
8,351
604
NM
NM
Loan and lease related expenses
(891
)
2,328
951
NM
NM
Legal, audit and other professional fees
2,600
2,376
2,214
9.5
%
17.5
%
Data processing
3,186
3,070
2,755
3.8
%
15.7
%
Net loss recognized on other real estate
owned and other related expenses
54
26
621
110.9
%
(91.2
)%
Other intangible assets amortization expense
1,596
1,738
1,749
(8.1
)%
(8.7
)%
Other non-interest expense
3,923
7,234
2,363
(45.8
)%
66.0
%
Total non-interest expense
$
44,555
$
58,968
$
38,842
(24.4
)%
14.7
%
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $44.6 million, a decrease of $14.4 million, or 24.4%, from $59.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Byline Bancorp, Inc.
The decrease in total non-interest expense was primarily due to:
•
A decrease of $12.4 million in asset impairment charges, which were taken during the fourth quarter of 2021 due to branch consolidations and our real estate strategy; and
•
A decrease of $3.2 million in loan and lease related expenses mainly related to the recapture of government guaranteed loan expenses.
Our efficiency ratio was 54.96% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 70.88% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding asset impairment charges, our adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 55.46% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
(1) Represents non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
INCOME TAXES
We recorded income tax expense of $6.3 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $5.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate was 22.0% and 25.5% for the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate during the first quarter of 2022 was a result of income tax benefits related to share-based compensation.
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
Total assets were $6.8 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $138.5 million compared to $6.7 billion at December 31, 2021.
The current quarter increase was primarily due to:
•
An increase in net loans and leases of $247.5 million primarily due to growth in originated commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans.
Partially offset by:
•
A decrease in securities available-for-sale of $85.2 million due to changes in market values and additional paydowns received during the period.
Byline Bancorp, Inc.
The following table shows our allocation of the originated, acquired impaired, and acquired non-impaired loans and leases at the dates indicated:
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Originated loans and leases
Commercial real estate
$
1,527,920
31.9
%
$
1,379,000
30.4
%
$
1,064,151
23.9
%
Residential real estate
399,638
8.3
%
379,796
8.4
%
399,958
9.0
%
Construction, land development, and
other land
351,519
7.3
%
323,886
7.1
%
238,122
5.3
%
Commercial and industrial
1,698,025
35.5
%
1,534,745
33.8
%
1,285,759
28.9
%
Paycheck Protection Program
36,260
0.8
%
123,712
2.7
%
617,006
13.8
%
Installment and other
945
0.0
%
940
0.0
%
1,094
0.0
%
Leasing financing receivables
379,527
7.9
%
352,247
7.8
%
243,399
5.5
%
Total originated loans and leases
$
4,393,834
91.7
%
$
4,094,326
90.2
%
$
3,849,489
86.4
%
Acquired impaired loans
Commercial real estate
$
67,092
1.4
%
$
72,160
1.6
%
$
96,059
2.2
%
Residential real estate
47,347
1.0
%
49,401
1.1
%
74,283
1.7
%
Construction, land development, and
other land
1,357
0.0
%
1,312
0.0
%
1,992
0.0
%
Commercial and industrial
3,792
0.1
%
4,014
0.1
%
8,842
0.2
%
Installment and other
163
0.0
%
164
0.0
%
191
0.0
%
Total acquired impaired loans
$
119,751
2.5
%
$
127,051
2.8
%
$
181,367
4.1
%
Acquired non-impaired loans and leases
Commercial real estate
$
184,353
3.8
%
$
214,588
4.7
%
$
271,458
6.0
%
Residential real estate
47,735
1.0
%
51,317
1.1
%
71,038
1.6
%
Construction, land development, and
other land
196
0.1
%
201
0.1
%
210
0.0
%
Commercial and industrial
37,794
0.8
%
43,202
1.0
%
69,795
1.6
%
Installment and other
248
0.0
%
264
0.0
%
331
0.0
%
Leasing financing receivables
5,157
0.1
%
6,179
0.1
%
10,932
0.3
%
Total acquired non-impaired loans
and leases
$
275,483
5.8
%
$
315,751
7.0
%
$
423,764
9.5
%
Total loans and leases
$
4,789,068
100.0
%
$
4,537,128
100.0
%
$
4,454,620
100.0
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(59,458
)
(55,012
)
(65,590
)
Total loans and leases, net of allowance for
loan and lease losses
$
4,729,610
$
4,482,116
$
4,389,030
PPP loans outstanding were $36.3 million as of March 31, 2022, compared with $123.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decreased was as a result of forgiveness of PPP loans. Forgiveness for the first quarter 2022 was $73.7 million compared to $160.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2022, 279 PPP loans remain outstanding, and more than 94% of PPP loan balances have been forgiven.
Byline Bancorp, Inc.
ASSET QUALITY
Non-Performing Assets
The following table sets forth the amounts of non-performing loans and leases (excluding acquired impaired), other real estate owned, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans at the dates indicated:
March 31, 2022
Change from
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Non-performing assets:
Non-accrual loans and leases
$
20,277
$
23,130
$
37,084
(12.3
)%
(45.3
)%
Past due loans and leases 90 days or more
and still accruing interest
-
-
-
-%
-%
Total non-performing loans and leases
$
20,277
$
23,130
$
37,084
(12.3
)%
(45.3
)%
Other real estate owned
2,221
2,112
5,952
5.2
%
(62.7
)%
Total non-performing assets
$
22,498
$
25,242
$
43,036
(10.9
)%
(47.7
)%
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans (1)
$
1,456
$
1,927
$
2,719
(24.4
)%
(46.5
)%
Total non-performing loans and leases as a
percentage of total loans and leases
0.42
%
0.51
%
0.83
%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage
of total assets
0.33
%
0.38
%
0.64
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a
percentage of non-performing loans and
leases
293.23
%
237.84
%
176.87
%
Non-performing assets guaranteed by
U.S. government:
Non-accrual loans guaranteed
$
1,832
$
3,270
$
3,388
(44.0
)%
(45.9
)%
Past due loans 90 days or more and still
accruing interest guaranteed
Total non-performing loans and leases
not guaranteed as a percentage of total
loans and leases
0.39
%
0.44
%
0.76
%
Total non-performing assets not guaranteed
as a percentage of total assets
0.30
%
0.33
%
0.59
%
(1) Accruing troubled debt restructured loans are not included in total non-performing loans and leases or in non-performing assets.
Variances in non-performing assets were:
•
Non-performing loans and leases were $20.3 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $2.9 million from $23.1 million at December 31, 2021 primarily due to payoffs.
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses
The following table presents the balance and activity within the allowance for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period
$
55,012
$
60,598
$
66,347
Provision/(recapture) for loan and lease losses
4,995
(1,293
)
4,367
Net charge-offs of loans and leases
(549
)
(4,293
)
(5,124
)
Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period
$
59,458
$
55,012
$
65,590
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period end
total loans and leases held for investment
1.24
%
1.21
%
1.47
%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
and leases outstanding during the period
0.05
%
0.37
%
0.47
%
Provision/(recapture) for loan and lease losses
to net charge-offs during the period
9.09
x
(0.30)x
0.85
x
Byline Bancorp, Inc.
The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment increased to 1.24% at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2021.
In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued new guidance on the recognition of credit losses, otherwise known as "CECL", which replaces the incurred loss impairment methodology with a methodology that reflects current expected credit losses. In November 2019, the FASB delayed the effective date of the standard for smaller reporting companies, which includes emerging growth companies. The Company anticipates adopting the standard on December 31, 2022. We are in the process of implementation and determining the impact that this new authoritative guidance will have on our consolidated financial statements.
Net Charge-Offs
Net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2022 were $549,000, or 0.05% of average loans and leases, on an annualized basis, a decrease of $3.7 million compared to $4.3 million, or 0.37% of average loans and leases, during the fourth quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $4.6 million from $5.1 million or 0.47% of average loans and leases from the comparable period a year ago.
Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 included $362,000 in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans, while net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2021 included $1.5 million and $3.3 million, respectively, in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans.
Deposits and Other Liabilities
The following table presents the composition of deposits at the dates indicated:
March 31, 2022
Change from
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
2,281,612
$
2,158,420
$
2,015,643
5.7
%
13.2
%
Interest-bearing checking accounts
596,497
572,426
567,660
4.2
%
5.1
%
Money market demand accounts
1,357,679
1,106,272
1,075,330
22.7
%
26.3
%
Other savings
659,218
638,218
600,725
3.3
%
9.7
%
Time deposits (below $250,000)
505,141
532,589
579,682
(5.2
)%
(12.9
)%
Time deposits ($250,000 and above)
129,955
147,122
185,500
(11.7
)%
(29.9
)%
Total deposits
$
5,530,102
$
5,155,047
$
5,024,540
7.3
%
10.1
%
Total deposits increased to $5.5 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $5.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits were 41.3% and 41.9% of total deposits at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
The increase in the current quarter was primarily due to:
•
An increase in money market demand accounts of $251.4 million, driven primarily by business accounts; and
•
An increase in non-interest-bearing deposits of $123.2 million, due to increases in commercial deposits.
Partially offset by:
•
A decrease in time deposits of $44.6 million, principally driven by maturities.
Total borrowings and other liabilities were $515.9 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $188.9 million from $704.7 million at December 31, 2021, primarily driven by a $210.0 million decrease in FHLB advances.
Stockholders' Equity
Total stockholders' equity was $788.7 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $47.7 million from $836.4 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss,
Byline Bancorp, Inc.
the repurchase of shares of our common stock under the Company's stock repurchase program, and the redemption of the Series B Preferred Stock. These were offset by an increase to retained earnings.
Under its stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased an aggregate 282,819 shares of its common stock at an average price of $26.84 per share during the first quarter of 2022.
The following table presents actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and Byline Bank as of March 31, 2022:
Actual
Minimum Capital
Required
Required to be
Considered
Well Capitalized
March 31, 2022
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Total capital to risk weighted assets:
Company
$
837,188
13.72
%
$
488,018
8.00
%
N/A
N/A
Bank
779,153
12.81
%
486,427
8.00
%
$
608,034
10.00
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets:
Company
$
700,728
11.49
%
$
366,013
6.00
%
N/A
N/A
Bank
$
717,693
11.80
%
364,820
6.00
%
$
486,427
8.00
%
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to
risk weighted assets:
Company
$
655,728
10.75
%
$
274,510
4.50
%
N/A
N/A
Bank
717,693
11.80
%
273,615
4.50
%
$
395,222
6.50
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets:
Company
$
700,728
10.70
%
$
261,913
4.00
%
N/A
N/A
Bank
717,693
10.97
%
$
261,750
4.00
%
$
327,187
5.00
%
Capital ratios for the period presented are based on the Basel III regulatory capital framework as applied to our current business and operations, and are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of our regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review and implementation guidance.
Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation
We will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 29, 2022 to discuss our quarterly financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The call can be accessed via telephone at (844) 200-6205; passcode 864125. A recorded replay can be accessed through May 13, 2022 by dialing (866) 813-9403; passcode: 091877.
A slide presentation relating to our first quarter 2022 results will be accessible prior to the conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on our investor relations websiteatwww.bylinebancorp.com.
About Byline Bancorp, Inc.
Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $6.8 billion in assets and operates more than 30 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as ''may'', ''might'', ''should'', ''could'', ''predict'', ''potential'', ''believe'', ''expect'', ''continue'', ''will'', ''anticipate'', ''seek'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''plan'', ''projection'', ''would'', ''annualized'', "target" and ''outlook'', or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements involve
Byline Bancorp, Inc.
Page 10 of 16
estimates and known and unknown risks, and reflect various assumptions and involve elements of subjective judgement and analysis, which may or may not prove to be correct, and which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies outside the control of Byline and its respective affiliates, directors, employees and other representatives, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in this communication.
No representations, warranties or guarantees are or will be made by Byline as to the reliability, accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or that such forward-looking statements are or will remain based on reasonable assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this communication.
Certain risks and important factors that could affect Byline's future results are identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including among other things under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Byline undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.
Contacts:
Investors:
Media:
Brooks Rennie
Erin O'Neill
Investor Relations Director
Marketing Director
312-660-5805
773-475-2901
brennie@bylinebank.com
eoneill@bylinebank.com
Byline Bancorp, Inc.
BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
48,015
$
35,247
$
46,900
$
50,558
$
47,101
Interest bearing deposits with other banks
105,564
122,684
95,978
52,138
66,038
Cash and cash equivalents
153,579
157,931
142,878
102,696
113,139
Equity and other securities, at fair value
10,677
10,578
10,299
10,575
8,557
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,369,368
1,454,542
1,427,605
1,495,789
1,675,907
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
3,882
3,885
3,887
3,890
3,892
Restricted stock, at cost
13,977
22,002
15,927
11,927
19,057
Loans held for sale
39,520
64,460
48,372
25,046
28,584
Loans and leases:
Loans and leases
4,789,068
4,537,128
4,609,228
4,469,457
4,454,620
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(59,458
)
(55,012
)
(60,598
)
(61,719
)
(65,590
)
Net loans and leases
4,729,610
4,482,116
4,548,630
4,407,738
4,389,030
Servicing assets, at fair value
24,497
23,744
23,597
24,683
22,140
Premises and equipment, net
62,281
62,548
76,995
80,482
85,182
Other real estate owned, net
2,221
2,112
3,033
4,417
5,952
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
163,962
165,558
167,296
169,034
170,882
Bank-owned life insurance
80,604
80,039
60,992
60,628
60,258
Deferred tax assets, net
67,335
50,329
45,165
43,127
48,662
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
113,123
116,328
129,775
100,570
118,883
Total assets
$
6,834,636
$
6,696,172
$
6,704,451
$
6,540,602
$
6,750,125
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
2,281,612
$
2,158,420
$
2,117,749
$
2,089,455
$
2,015,643
Interest-bearing deposits
3,248,490
2,996,627
3,040,529
3,002,740
3,008,897
Total deposits
5,530,102
5,155,047
5,158,278
5,092,195
5,024,540
Other borrowings
311,450
519,723
539,119
446,836
749,719
Subordinated notes, net
73,560
73,517
73,473
73,429
73,386
Junior subordinated debentures issued to
capital trusts, net
37,011
36,906
36,796
36,682
36,565
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
93,842
74,597
72,367
74,387
72,120
Total liabilities
6,045,965
5,859,790
5,880,033
5,723,529
5,956,330
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
10,438
10,438
10,438
10,438
Common stock
388
387
386
385
385
Additional paid-in capital
595,006
593,753
592,192
590,422
589,209
Retained earnings
290,397
271,676
258,077
236,363
210,385
Treasury stock
(40,732
)
(31,570
)
(31,161
)
(20,712
)
(8,275
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(loss), net of tax
(56,388
)
(8,302
)
(5,514
)
177
(8,347
)
Total stockholders' equity
788,671
836,382
824,418
817,073
793,795
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,834,636
$
6,696,172
$
6,704,451
$
6,540,602
$
6,750,125
Byline Bancorp, Inc.
BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
55,426
$
58,570
$
56,291
$
54,324
$
53,808
Interest on securities
6,155
5,619
5,534
6,359
6,089
Other interest and dividend income
237
495
947
628
262
Total interest and dividend income
61,818
64,684
62,772
61,311
60,159
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,087
1,037
986
1,058
1,421
Other borrowings
395
330
349
482
502
Subordinated notes and debentures
1,600
1,589
1,592
1,597
1,596
Total interest expense
3,082
2,956
2,927
3,137
3,519
Net interest income
58,736
61,728
59,845
58,174
56,640
PROVISION/(RECAPTURE) FOR LOAN
AND LEASE LOSSES
4,995
(1,293
)
352
(1,969
)
4,367
Net interest income after provision/(recapture)
for loan and lease losses
53,741
63,021
59,493
60,143
52,273
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Fees and service charges on deposits
1,884
1,955
1,867
1,768
1,664
Loan servicing revenue
3,380
3,392
3,344
3,188
2,769
Loan servicing asset revaluation
(1,231
)
(2,510
)
(2,650
)
7
(1,505
)
ATM and interchange fees
1,049
1,219
1,201
1,044
1,012
Net realized gains (losses) on securities available-for-sale
-
(21
)
130
(136
)
1,462
Change in fair value of equity securities, net
(151
)
(98
)
(275
)
517
(206
)
Net gains on sales of loans
10,827
12,924
12,761
12,270
8,319
Wealth management and trust income
1,048
764
815
722
768
Other non-interest income
2,620
1,389
1,302
1,622
1,459
Total non-interest income
19,426
19,014
18,495
21,002
15,742
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
28,959
28,850
25,978
24,588
21,806
Occupancy and equipment expense, net
5,128
4,995
4,982
4,856
5,779
Impairment charge on assets held for sale
-
8,351
1,434
1,943
604
Loan and lease related expenses
(891
)
2,328
1,175
1,503
951
Legal, audit, and other professional fees
2,600
2,376
2,710
2,898
2,214
Data processing
3,186
3,070
3,108
2,847
2,755
Net loss recognized on other real estate
owned and other related expenses
54
26
42
389
621
Other intangible assets amortization expense
1,596
1,738
1,738
1,848
1,749
Other non-interest expense
3,923
7,234
3,013
2,109
2,363
Total non-interest expense
44,555
58,968
44,180
42,981
38,842
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
28,612
23,067
33,808
38,164
29,173
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
6,301
5,878
8,502
9,672
7,375
NET INCOME
22,311
17,189
25,306
28,492
21,798
Dividends on preferred shares
196
196
196
195
196
INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
22,115
$
16,993
$
25,110
$
28,297
$
21,602
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
Basic
$
0.60
$
0.46
$
0.68
$
0.75
$
0.57
Diluted
$
0.58
$
0.45
$
0.66
$
0.73
$
0.56
Byline Bancorp, Inc.
BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
As of or For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except share
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
and per share data)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Earnings per Common Share
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.60
$
0.46
$
0.68
$
0.75
$
0.57
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.58
$
0.45
$
0.66
$
0.73
$
0.56
Adjusted diluted earnings per common
share(2)(3)(4)
$
0.58
$
0.69
$
0.69
$
0.77
$
0.57
Weighted average common shares
outstanding (basic)
37,123,161
37,124,176
37,200,778
37,965,658
38,164,201
Weighted average common shares
outstanding (diluted)
38,042,822
37,999,401
38,018,301
38,696,036
38,915,482
Common shares outstanding
37,811,582
37,713,903
37,690,087
38,094,972
38,641,851
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.06
$
0.06
Dividend payout ratio on
common stock
15.52
%
20.00
%
13.64
%
8.22
%
10.71
%
Tangible book value per
common share(1)
$
16.52
$
17.51
$
17.16
$
16.74
$
15.85
Key Ratios and Performance Metrics
(annualized where applicable)
Net interest margin, fully taxable
equivalent (1)(5)
3.82
%
3.97
%
3.92
%
3.76
%
3.78
%
Average cost of deposits
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.12
%
Efficiency ratio(2)
54.96
%
70.88
%
54.18
%
51.95
%
51.25
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)(2)(3)
54.96
%
55.46
%
52.35
%
49.50
%
50.41
%
Non-interest expense to average assets
2.69
%
3.49
%
2.67
%
2.57
%
2.39
%
Adjusted non-interest expense to
average assets(1)(3)
2.69
%
2.76
%
2.58
%
2.45
%
2.35
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
10.87
%
8.13
%
12.19
%
14.10
%
10.96
%
Adjusted return on average
stockholders' equity(1)(3)(4)
10.87
%
12.42
%
12.69
%
14.80
%
11.18
%
Return on average assets
1.35
%
1.02
%
1.53
%
1.70
%
1.34
%
Adjusted return on average assets(1)(3)(4)
1.35
%
1.56
%
1.59
%
1.78
%
1.37
%
Non-interest income to total
revenues(1)
24.85
%
23.55
%
23.61
%
26.53
%
21.75
%
Pre-tax pre-provision return on
average assets(1)
2.03
%
1.29
%
2.07
%
2.16
%
2.06
%
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return
on average assets(1)(3)
2.03
%
2.03
%
2.15
%
2.28
%
2.10
%
Return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity(1)
14.36
%
10.94
%
16.22
%
18.87
%
14.86
%
Adjusted return on average tangible
common stockholders' equity(1)(3)
14.36
%
16.38
%
16.86
%
19.77
%
15.15
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits to
total deposits
41.26
%
41.87
%
41.06
%
41.03
%
40.12
%
Loans and leases held for sale and
loans and lease held for
investment to total deposits
87.31
%
89.26
%
90.29
%
88.26
%
89.23
%
Deposits to total liabilities
91.47
%
87.97
%
87.73
%
88.97
%
84.36
%
Deposits per branch
$
125,684
$
117,160
$
117,234
$
115,732
$
109,229
Asset Quality Ratios
Non-performing loans and leases to
total loans and leases held for
investment, net before ALLL
0.42
%
0.51
%
0.75
%
0.79
%
0.83
%
ALLL to total loans and leases held for
investment, net before ALLL
1.24
%
1.21
%
1.31
%
1.38
%
1.47
%
Net charge-offs to average total loans
and leases held for investment,
net before ALLL
0.05
%
0.37
%
0.13
%
0.17
%
0.47
%
Acquisition accounting adjustments(4)
$
3,364
$
4,769
$
6,327
$
9,393
$
10,424
Capital Ratios
Common equity to total assets
11.54
%
12.33
%
12.14
%
12.33
%
11.61
%
Tangible common equity to
tangible assets(1)
9.36
%
10.11
%
9.89
%
10.01
%
9.31
%
Leverage ratio
10.70
%
10.89
%
11.21
%
10.82
%
10.93
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.75
%
11.39
%
11.32
%
11.97
%
12.09
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
11.49
%
12.37
%
12.32
%
13.05
%
13.20
%
Total capital ratio
13.72
%
14.70
%
14.78
%
15.74
%
15.96
%
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Represents non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) Calculation excludes impairment charges.
(4) Represents the remaining net unaccreted discount as a result of applying the fair value adjustment at the time of the business combination on acquired loans.
(5) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.
Byline Bancorp, Inc.
BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest expense to average assets, tax-equivalent net interest margin, total revenue, non-interest income to total revenues, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, adjusted return on average assets, pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, management acknowledges that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, these disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP financial measures that we and other companies use. Management also uses these measures for peer comparison. See below in the financial schedules included in this press release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Additionally, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the detailed definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures.
As of or For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Net income and earnings per share
excluding significant items
Reported Net Income
$
22,311
$
17,189
$
25,306
$
28,492
$
21,798
Significant items:
Impairment charges on assets held for sale
and ROU asset
-
12,449
1,434
1,943
604
Tax benefit
-
(3,377
)
(390
)
(530
)
(165
)
Adjusted Net Income
$
22,311
$
26,261
$
26,350
$
29,905
$
22,237
Reported Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.58
$
0.45
$
0.66
$
0.73
$
0.56
Significant items:
Impairment charges on assets held for sale
and ROU asset
-
0.33
0.04
0.05
0.02
Tax benefit
-
(0.09
)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.58
$
0.69
$
0.69
$
0.77
$
0.57
Byline Bancorp, Inc.
BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (unaudited)
As of or For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
ratios annualized, where applicable)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Adjusted non-interest expense:
Non-interest expense
$
44,555
$
58,968
$
44,180
$
42,981
$
38,842
Less: Significant items
Impairment charges on assets held for sale
and ROU asset
-
12,449
1,434
1,943
604
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
44,555
$
46,519
$
42,746
$
41,038
$
38,238
Adjusted non-interest expense excluding
amortization of intangible assets:
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
44,555
$
46,519
$
42,746
$
41,038
$
38,238
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
1,596
1,738
1,738
1,848
1,749
Adjusted non-interest expense excluding
amortization of intangible assets
$
42,959
$
44,781
$
41,008
$
39,190
$
36,489
Pre-tax pre-provision net income:
Pre-tax income
$
28,612
$
23,067
$
33,808
$
38,164
$
29,173
Add: Provision/(recapture) for loan
and lease losses
4,995
(1,293
)
352
(1,969
)
4,367
Pre-tax pre-provision net income
$
33,607
$
21,774
$
34,160
$
36,195
$
33,540
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income:
Pre-tax pre-provision net income
$
33,607
$
21,774
$
34,160
$
36,195
$
33,540
Impairment charges on assets held for sale
and ROU asset
-
12,449
1,434
1,943
604
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income
$
33,607
$
34,223
$
35,594
$
38,138
$
34,144
Tax equivalent net interest income
Net interest income
$
58,736
$
61,728
$
59,845
$
58,174
$
56,640
Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
236
256
264
269
250
Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent
$
58,972
$
61,984
$
60,109
$
58,443
$
56,890
Total revenue:
Net interest income
$
58,736
$
61,728
$
59,845
$
58,174
$
56,640
Add: Non-interest income
19,426
19,014
18,495
21,002
15,742
Total revenue
$
78,162
$
80,742
$
78,340
$
79,176
$
72,382
Tangible common stockholders' equity:
Total stockholders' equity
$
788,671
$
836,382
$
824,418
$
817,073
$
793,795
Less: Preferred stock
-
10,438
10,438
10,438
10,438
Less: Goodwill and other intangibles
163,962
165,558
167,296
169,034
170,882
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$
624,709
$
660,386
$
646,684
$
637,601
$
612,475
Tangible assets:
Total assets
$
6,834,636
$
6,696,172
$
6,704,451
$
6,540,602
$
6,750,125
Less: Goodwill and other intangibles
163,962
165,558
167,296
169,034
170,882
Tangible assets
$
6,670,674
$
6,530,614
$
6,537,155
$
6,371,568
$
6,579,243
Average tangible common stockholders'
equity:
Average total stockholders' equity
$
832,161
$
838,975
$
823,754
$
810,490
$
806,452
Less: Average preferred stock
9,974
10,438
10,438
10,438
10,438
Less: Average goodwill and other
intangibles
164,837
166,396
168,140
169,906
171,795
Average tangible common stockholders'
equity
$
657,350
$
662,141
$
645,176
$
630,146
$
624,219
Average tangible assets:
Average total assets
$
6,705,986
$
6,699,069
$
6,560,868
$
6,720,492
$
6,587,765
Less: Average goodwill and other
intangibles
164,837
166,396
168,140
169,906
171,795
Average tangible assets
$
6,541,149
$
6,532,673
$
6,392,728
$
6,550,586
$
6,415,970
Tangible net income available to common
stockholders:
Net income available to common
stockholders
$
22,115
$
16,993
$
25,110
$
28,297
$
21,602
Add: After-tax intangible asset amortization
1,163
1,266
1,265
1,344
1,272
Tangible net income available to common
stockholders
$
23,278
$
18,259
$
26,375
$
29,641
$
22,874
Adjusted tangible net income available
to common stockholders:
Tangible net income available to common
stockholders
$
23,278
$
18,259
$
26,375
$
29,641
$
22,874
Impairment charges on assets held for sale
and ROU asset
-
12,449
1,434
1,943
604
Tax benefit on significant items
-
(3,377
)
(390
)
(530
)
(165
)
Adjusted tangible net income available to
common stockholders
$
23,278
$
27,331
$
27,419
$
31,054
$
23,313
Byline Bancorp, Inc.
BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (unaudited)
As of or For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share
data, ratios annualized, where applicable)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets:
Pre-tax pre-provision net income
$
33,607
$
21,774
$
34,160
$
36,195
$
33,540
Average total assets
6,705,986
6,699,069
6,560,868
6,720,492
6,587,765
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets
2.03
%
1.29
%
2.07
%
2.16
%
2.06
%
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average
assets:
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income
$
33,607
$
34,223
$
35,594
$
38,138
$
34,144
Average total assets
6,705,986
6,699,069
6,560,868
6,720,492
6,587,765
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average
assets
2.03
%
2.03
%
2.15
%
2.28
%
2.10
%
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent
Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent
$
58,972
$
61,984
$
60,109
$
58,443
$
56,890
Total average interest-earning assets
6,253,889
6,189,762
6,076,065
6,231,616
6,097,712
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent
3.82
%
3.97
%
3.92
%
3.76
%
3.78
%
Non-interest income to total revenues:
Non-interest income
$
19,426
$
19,014
$
18,495
$
21,002
$
15,742
Total revenues
78,162
80,742
78,340
79,176
72,382
Non-interest income to total revenues
24.85
%
23.55
%
23.61
%
26.53
%
21.75
%
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets:
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
44,555
$
46,519
$
42,746
$
41,038
$
38,238
Average total assets
6,705,986
6,699,069
6,560,868
6,720,492
6,587,765
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets
2.69
%
2.76
%
2.58
%
2.45
%
2.35
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio:
Adjusted non-interest expense excluding
amortization of intangible assets
$
42,959
$
44,781
$
41,008
$
39,190
$
36,489
Total revenues
78,162
80,742
78,340
79,176
72,382
Adjusted efficiency ratio
54.96
%
55.46
%
52.35
%
49.50
%
50.41
%
Adjusted return on average assets:
Adjusted net income
$
22,311
$
26,261
$
26,350
$
29,905
$
22,237
Average total assets
6,705,986
6,699,069
6,560,868
6,720,492
6,587,765
Adjusted return on average assets
1.35
%
1.56
%
1.59
%
1.78
%
1.37
%
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity:
Adjusted net income
$
22,311
$
26,261
$
26,350
$
29,905
$
22,237
Average stockholders' equity
832,161
838,975
823,754
810,490
806,452
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity
10.87
%
12.42
%
12.69
%
14.80
%
11.18
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
Tangible common equity
$
624,709
$
660,386
$
646,684
$
637,601
$
612,475
Tangible assets
6,670,674
6,530,614
6,537,155
6,371,568
6,579,243
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.36
%
10.11
%
9.89
%
10.01
%
9.31
%
Return on average tangible common stockholders'
equity:
Tangible net income available to common
stockholders
$
23,278
$
18,259
$
26,375
$
29,641
$
22,874
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
657,350
662,141
645,176
630,146
624,219
Return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity
14.36
%
10.94
%
16.22
%
18.87
%
14.86
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity:
Adjusted tangible net income available to
common stockholders
$
23,278
$
27,331
$
27,419
$
31,054
$
23,313
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
657,350
662,141
645,176
630,146
624,219
Adjusted return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity
Byline Bancorp Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 21:58:58 UTC.