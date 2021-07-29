Log in
Byline Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)

07/29/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Select Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income of $28.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share
Net interest margin of 3.74%
Return on average assets of 1.70%, as adjusted1 1.78%
Efficiency ratio of 51.95%
Non-interest bearing deposits 41.0% of total deposits
Originated loans and leases increased $63.8 million, total production of $365.4 million
Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets of 11.97%

Chicago, IL, July 29, 2021 - Byline Bancorp, Inc. ('Byline', the 'Company', 'we', 'our', or 'us')(NYSE: BY), the parent company of Byline Bank (the 'Bank'), today reported net income of $28.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $21.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 and net income of $9.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share for the second quarter 2020. Adjusted net income1 was $29.9 million, or $0.77 per adjusted diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $22.2 million, or $0.57 per adjusted diluted share1, for the first quarter of 2021 and $9.1 million, or $0.24 per adjusted diluted share for the second quarter of 2020.

Roberto R. Herencia, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Byline Bancorp, commented, 'Our second quarter results were indicative of the improving economic environment and continued execution of our strategic plan to generate a higher level of profitability. With the strong returns we are generating, we have increased the amount of capital we are returning to shareholders by increasing our quarterly cash dividend and expanding our current stock repurchase program. We have now increased our quarterly cash dividend by 200% since it was first initiated at the end of 2019. As we head into the second half of 2021, we remain well positioned to support our continued organic and acquisitive growth in the future. I want to thank our employees for their continued dedication to help our clients, communities, and shareholders.'

Alberto J. Paracchini, President of Byline Bancorp, added, 'We believe increasing economic activity is driving strong inflows of commercial deposits, a higher level of loan growth, and improved asset quality. Excluding PPP loans, our total loans increased at a 16.3% annualized growth rate in the second quarter with balanced contributions coming from nearly all areas of lending. We also continue to see strong demand for government-guaranteed loans, which resulted in another quarter of significant gain on loan sale income. We continue to have a healthy loan pipeline, which is benefiting from the contributions of new banking talent we have added over the past couple of years, which should lead to continued growth and a favorable shift in our mix of earning assets going forward.'

Board Declares Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share

On July 27, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on August 24, 2021, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of August 10, 2021.

Board Authorizes Expansion of Share Repurchase Program

On July 27, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized an expansion of its current stock repurchase program. Under the extended program, the Company is authorized to repurchase up to an additional 1,250,000

(1)
Represents non-GAAP financial measures. See 'Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures' for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 2 of 20

shares of the Company's outstanding common stock and will be in effect until December 31, 2022. The extended stock repurchase program does not require the Company to repurchase any specified number of shares of its common stock, and it may be discontinued, suspended, or restarted at any time at the Company's discretion.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company has approximately 39.1 million shares of common stock issued and 38.1 million shares of common stock outstanding. The additional shares authorized for repurchase under the extended program represent approximately 3.2% of the Company's issued shares and 3.3% of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. In connection with the previously announced stock repurchase program, the Company has repurchased 989,974 shares of common stock through June 30, 2021.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Net Interest Income

The following table presents net interest income for the periods indicated:

June 30, 2021

Three Months Ended

Change from

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

54,324

$

53,808

$

50,153

1.0

%

8.3

%

Interest on securities

6,359

6,089

7,530

4.4

%

(15.6

)%

Other interest and dividend income

628

262

222

140.3

%

183.0

%

Total interest and dividend income

61,311

60,159

57,905

1.9

%

5.9

%

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

1,058

1,421

4,246

(25.6

)%

(75.1

)%

Other borrowings

482

502

476

(4.2

)%

1.2

%

Subordinated notes and debentures

1,597

1,596

574

0.1

%

178.1

%

Total interest expense

3,137

3,519

5,296

(10.9

)%

(40.8

)%

Net interest income

$

58,174

$

56,640

$

52,609

2.7

%

10.6

%

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 3 of 20

The following table presents the average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Net interest income and margin are adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on a tax-equivalent basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period:

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance(5)

Interest
Inc / Exp

Average
Yield /
Rate

Average
Balance(5)

Interest
Inc / Exp

Average
Yield /
Rate

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

75,382

$

28

0.15

%

$

55,477

$

28

0.21

%

Loans and leases(1)

4,491,197

54,324

4.85

%

4,432,246

53,808

4.92

%

Taxable securities

1,477,070

5,947

1.62

%

1,430,625

5,379

1.52

%

Tax-exempt securities(2)

187,967

1,281

2.73

%

179,364

1,194

2.70

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

6,231,616

$

61,580

3.96

%

$

6,097,712

$

60,409

4.02

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(65,848

)

(66,989

)

All other assets

554,724

557,042

TOTAL ASSETS

$

6,720,492

$

6,587,765

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'
EQUITY

Deposits

Interest checking

$

626,886

$

220

0.14

%

$

546,730

$

199

0.15

%

Money market accounts

1,052,223

279

0.11

%

1,124,101

381

0.14

%

Savings

607,035

72

0.05

%

577,504

67

0.05

%

Time deposits

717,795

487

0.27

%

777,266

774

0.40

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,003,939

1,058

0.14

%

3,025,601

1,421

0.19

%

Other borrowings

642,586

482

0.30

%

649,639

502

0.31

%

Subordinated notes and debentures

110,030

1,597

5.82

%

109,859

1,596

5.89

%

Total borrowings

752,616

2,079

1.11

%

759,498

2,098

1.12

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,756,555

$

3,137

0.33

%

$

3,785,099

$

3,519

0.38

%

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

2,085,358

1,924,178

Other liabilities

68,089

72,036

Total stockholders' equity

810,490

806,452

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

6,720,492

$

6,587,765

Net interest spread(3)

3.63

%

3.64

%

Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent

$

58,443

$

56,890

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(2)(4)

3.76

%

3.78

%

Tax-equivalent adjustment

(269

)

0.02

%

(250

)

0.01

%

Net interest income

$

58,174

$

56,640

Net interest margin(4)

3.74

%

3.77

%

Net loan accretion impact on margin

$

1,395

0.09

%

$

1,968

0.13

%

(1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial indirect costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances.

(2) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.

(5) Average balances are average daily balances.

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 4 of 20

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $58.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 2.7%, from the first quarter of 2021.

The increase in net interest income was primarily due to:

An increase of $516,000 in interest income on loans and leases, due to higher lease income and loan fees;
An increase of $270,000 in interest income on securities, due to higher yields; and
A decrease of $363,000 in interest expense on deposits, due to favorable changes in deposit mix.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.76%, down two basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021. Total net accretion income on acquired loans contributed nine basis points to the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 13 basis points for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of four basis points. Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') interest income and net fee income combined contributed $4.5 million to net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 due to the timing of forgiveness of loans and the passing of the application deadline for the second round of PPP on May 4, 2021.

The average cost of total deposits was 0.08% for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of four basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to a lower average cost of time deposits and money market accounts. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $161.2 million, while average time deposits decreased by $59.5 million. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits were 41.0% of average total deposits for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 38.9% the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to increases in commercial non-interest bearing deposits.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

The provision for loan and lease losses was a release of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $6.3 million compared to a $4.4 million provision for the first quarter of 2021. The release of provision during the second quarter of 2021 was mainly impacted by an improvement in the outlook related to COVID-19.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Change from

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Fees and service charges on deposits

$

1,768

$

1,664

$

1,455

6.2

%

21.5

%

Loan servicing revenue

3,188

2,769

2,980

15.2

%

7.0

%

Loan servicing asset revaluation

7

(1,505

)

(711

)

NM

NM

ATM and interchange fees

1,044

1,012

845

3.1

%

23.6

%

Net gains (losses) on sales of securities available-for-sale

(136

)

1,462

-

NM

NM

Change in fair value of equity securities, net

517

(206

)

766

NM

(32.5

)%

Net gains on sales of loans

12,270

8,319

6,456

47.5

%

90.1

%

Wealth management and trust income

722

768

608

(5.9

)%

19.0

%

Other non-interest income

1,622

1,459

430

11.1

%

275.3

%

Total non-interest income

$

21,002

$

15,742

$

12,829

33.4

%

63.7

%

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $21.0 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 33.4%, compared to $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2021.

The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to:

An increase of $4.0 million in net gains on sales of loans, mainly due to higher volume of loans sold and premiums received; and

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 5 of 20

A decrease of $1.5 million for loan servicing asset revaluation charges, which was a $7,000 upward valuation for the current quarter compared to a charge of $1.5 million in the prior quarter due to favorable fair value adjustments based on decreased discount rates and lower prepayment speeds.

During the second quarter of 2021, we sold $100.6 million of U.S. government guaranteed loans compared to $73.9 million during the first quarter of 2021.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Change from

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

$

24,588

$

21,806

$

19,405

12.8

%

26.7

%

Occupancy and equipment expense, net

4,856

5,779

5,359

(16.0

)%

(9.4

)%

Loan and lease related expenses

1,503

951

1,260

57.9

%

19.2

%

Legal, audit and other professional fees

2,898

2,214

2,078

30.9

%

39.4

%

Data processing

2,847

2,755

2,826

3.4

%

0.7

%

Net loss recognized on other real estate
owned and other related expenses

389

621

456

(37.4

)%

(14.7

)%

Other intangible assets amortization expense

1,848

1,749

1,892

5.6

%

(2.4

)%

Other non-interest expense

4,052

2,967

3,777

36.6

%

7.4

%

Total non-interest expense

$

42,981

$

38,842

$

37,053

10.7

%

16.0

%

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $43.0 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 10.7%, from $38.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.

The increase in total non-interest expense was primarily due to:

An increase of $2.8 million in salaries and employee benefits, primarily due to higher deferred costs related to the second round of PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021; and
An increase of $1.1 million in other non-interest expense, mainly due to impairment charges on assets held for sale.

Partially offset by:

A decrease of $923,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, net, mainly due to lower seasonal maintenance expense.

Our efficiency ratio was 51.95% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 51.25% for the first quarter of 2021. Excluding impairment charges on assets held for sale, our adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 49.50% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 50.41% for the first quarter of 2021.

INCOME TAXES

We recorded income tax expense of $9.7 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $7.4 million during the first quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for both periods was 25.3%.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $6.5 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $209.5 million compared to $6.8 billion at March 31, 2021.

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 6 of 20

The current quarter decrease was primarily due to:

A decrease in securities of $178.1 million, as a result of sales of mortgage-backed securities and maturities and calls during the quarter; and
A decrease in other assets of $18.3 million mainly due to the timing of settlement of government guaranteed loans and securities sold during the prior quarter.

The following table shows our allocation of the originated, acquired impaired, and acquired non-impaired loans and leases at the dates indicated:

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

(dollars in thousands)

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Originated loans and leases

Commercial real estate

$

1,156,824

25.9

%

$

1,064,151

23.9

%

$

919,510

20.9

%

Residential real estate

389,758

8.7

%

399,958

9.0

%

480,692

10.9

%

Construction, land development, and
other land

271,710

6.1

%

238,122

5.3

%

219,261

5.0

%

Commercial and industrial

1,350,471

30.2

%

1,285,759

28.9

%

1,200,996

27.4

%

Paycheck protection program

476,282

10.7

%

617,006

13.8

%

611,664

13.9

%

Installment and other

982

0.0

%

1,094

0.0

%

2,714

0.1

%

Leasing financing receivables

267,300

6.0

%

243,399

5.5

%

160,741

3.7

%

Total originated loans and leases

$

3,913,327

87.6

%

$

3,849,489

86.4

%

$

3,595,578

81.9

%

Acquired impaired loans

Commercial real estate

$

91,313

2.0

%

$

96,059

2.2

%

$

126,405

2.9

%

Residential real estate

67,401

1.5

%

74,283

1.7

%

90,784

2.1

%

Construction, land development, and
other land

2,008

0.0

%

1,992

0.0

%

4,784

0.1

%

Commercial and industrial

7,444

0.2

%

8,842

0.2

%

13,485

0.3

%

Installment and other

180

0.0

%

191

0.0

%

226

0.0

%

Total acquired impaired loans

$

168,346

3.7

%

$

181,367

4.1

%

$

235,684

5.4

%

Acquired non-impaired loans and leases

Commercial real estate

$

254,739

5.6

%

$

271,458

6.0

%

$

305,041

6.9

%

Residential real estate

65,119

1.5

%

71,038

1.6

%

99,288

2.2

%

Construction, land development, and
other land

208

0.0

%

210

0.0

%

21,958

0.5

%

Commercial and industrial

58,320

1.3

%

69,795

1.6

%

116,668

2.7

%

Installment and other

311

0.0

%

331

0.0

%

818

0.0

%

Leasing financing receivables

9,087

0.3

%

10,932

0.3

%

16,087

0.4

%

Total acquired non-impaired loans
and leases

$

387,784

8.7

%

$

423,764

9.5

%

$

559,860

12.7

%

Total loans and leases

$

4,469,457

100.0

%

$

4,454,620

100.0

%

$

4,391,122

100.0

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(61,719

)

(65,590

)

(51,300

)

Total loans and leases, net of allowance for
loan and lease losses

$

4,407,738

$

4,389,030

$

4,339,822

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 7 of 20

Loan and Lease Deferrals

In support of customers impacted by COVID-19 and keeping with regulatory guidance, we began offering relief through payment deferrals during the first quarter of 2020. The following table shows active deferrals by category at the dates indicated:

Active Deferrals

As of June 30, 2021

As of December 31, 2020

Change from December 31, 2020

(dollars in thousands)

Count

Amount

Percentage of Total Loans and Leases(2)

Count

Amount

Percentage of Total Loans and Leases(2)

Count

Amount

Commercial Banking

2

$

2,167

0.05

%

21

$

22,905

0.60

%

(19

)

$

(20,738

)

Consumer Loans

-

-

-

2

703

0.02

%

(2

)

(703

)

Leasing

3

118

-

30

1,528

0.04

%

(27

)

(1,410

)

Government Guaranteed Lending

7

1,436

0.04

%

262

75,444

1.97

%

(255

)

(74,008

)

Total

12

$

3,721

0.09

%

315

$

100,580

2.63

%

(303

)

$

(96,859

)

(2)Excludes PPP loans

Paycheck Protection Program

The following table presents the net PPP loans outstanding as of June 30, 2021:

PPP Loan Size

(dollars in thousands)

First Round

Second Round

Total

Principal outstanding

$

150,646

$

337,523

$

488,169

Unearned processing fee

(2,162

)

(13,785

)

(15,947

)

Deferred cost

552

3,508

4,060

PPP loans, net

$

149,036

$

327,246

$

476,282

Number of loans

914

2,552

3,466

PPP loans decreased by $140.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of forgiveness of PPP loans originated during the first round of PPP funding. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 75.1% of first round PPP loans have been forgiven, 10.2% of first round PPP loans are in the forgiveness review or submission process, and approximately 14.7% first round PPP loans have not applied for forgiveness.

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 8 of 20

ASSET QUALITY

Non-Performing Assets

The following table sets forth the amounts of non-performing loans and leases (excluding acquired impaired), other real estate owned, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans at the dates indicated:

Change from

(dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

Non-performing assets:

Non-accrual loans and leases

$

35,514

$

37,084

$

40,505

(4.2

)%

(12.3

)%

Past due loans and leases 90 days or more
and still accruing interest

-

-

-

-%

-%

Total non-performing loans and leases

$

35,514

$

37,084

$

40,505

(4.2

)%

(12.3

)%

Other real estate owned

4,417

5,952

8,652

(25.8

)%

(48.9

)%

Total non-performing assets

$

39,931

$

43,036

$

49,157

(7.2

)%

(18.8

)%

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans (1)

$

2,395

$

2,719

$

3,151

(11.9

)%

(24.0

)%

Total non-performing loans and leases as a
percentage of total loans and leases

0.79

%

0.83

%

0.92

%

Total non-performing assets as a percentage
of total assets

0.61

%

0.64

%

0.77

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses as a
percentage of non-performing loans and
leases

173.79

%

176.87

%

126.65

%

Non-performing assets guaranteed by
U.S. government:

Non-accrual loans guaranteed

$

5,847

$

3,388

$

3,755

72.6

%

55.7

%

Past due loans 90 days or more and still
accruing interest guaranteed

-

-

-

-%

-%

Total non-performing loans guaranteed

$

5,847

$

3,388

$

3,755

72.6

%

55.7

%

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
guaranteed (1)

$

-

$

-

$

-

-%

-%

Total non-performing loans and leases
not guaranteed as a percentage of total
loans and leases

0.66

%

0.76

%

0.84

%

Total non-performing assets not guaranteed
as a percentage of total assets

0.52

%

0.59

%

0.71

%

Variances in non-performing assets were:

Non-performing loans and leases were $35.5 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.6 million from $37.1 million at March 31, 2021; and
Other real estate owned was $4.4 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.5 million from $5.9 million at March 31, 2021 mainly due to sales.

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

The following table presents the balance and activity within the allowance for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period

$

65,590

$

66,347

$

41,840

Provision for (release of) loan and lease losses

(1,969

)

4,367

15,518

Net charge-offs of loans and leases

(1,902

)

(5,124

)

(6,058

)

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period

$

61,719

$

65,590

$

51,300

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period end
total loans and leases held for investment

1.38

%

1.47

%

1.17

%

Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
and leases outstanding during the period

0.17

%

0.47

%

0.57

%

Provision for (release of) loan and lease losses
to net charge-offs during the period

(1.04)x

0.85

x

2.56

x

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 9 of 20

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment decreased to 1.38% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.47% at March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment excluding PPP loans decreased to 1.55% at June 30, 2021 from 1.71% at March 31, 2021.

In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ('FASB') issued new guidance on the recognition of credit losses, which replaces the incurred loss impairment methodology with a methodology that reflects expected credit losses. In November 2019, the FASB delayed the effective date of the standard for smaller reporting companies, which includes emerging growth companies. Assuming we remain an emerging growth company, the standard is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2022. We are in the process of implementation and determining the impact that this new authoritative guidance will have on our consolidated financial statements.

Net Charge-Offs

Net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2021 were $1.9 million, or 0.17% of average loans and leases, on an annualized basis, a decrease of $3.2 million compared to $5.1 million or 0.47% of average loans and leases, during the first quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $4.2 million from $6.1 million or 0.57% of average loans and leases from the comparable period a year ago.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 included $1.6 million in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans, while net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020 included $3.3 million and $2.0 million in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans, respectively.

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 10 of 20

Deposits and Other Liabilities

The following table presents the composition of deposits at the dates indicated:

Change from

(dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$

2,089,455

$

2,015,643

$

1,768,675

3.7

%

18.1

%

Interest-bearing checking accounts

653,558

567,660

503,909

15.1

%

29.7

%

Money market demand accounts

1,023,675

1,075,330

1,233,748

(4.8

)%

(17.0

)%

Other savings

613,136

600,725

525,043

2.1

%

16.8

%

Time deposits (below $250,000)

567,469

579,682

710,429

(2.1

)%

(20.1

)%

Time deposits ($250,000 and above)

144,902

185,500

216,541

(21.9

)%

(33.1

)%

Total deposits

$

5,092,195

$

5,024,540

$

4,958,345

1.3

%

2.7

%

Total deposits were $5.1 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $67.7 million, or 1.3%, compared to $5.0 billion at March 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits were 41.0% and 40.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

The increase in the current quarter was primarily due to:

An increase in non-interest-bearing deposits of $73.8 million, due to increases in commercial deposits; and
An increase in interest-bearing checking accounts of $85.9 million, mostly due to increases in personal accounts.

Partially offset by:

A decrease in money market demand accounts of $51.7 million, principally driven by decreases in public funds and in money market deposits; and
A decrease in time deposits ($250,000 and above) of $40.6 million, primarily consisting of brokered deposits.

Total borrowings and other liabilities were $631.3 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $300.5 million from $931.8 million at March 31, 2021, primarily driven by a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank advances of $217.0 million. The Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility decreased $82.9 million to $304.7 million at June 30, 2021 from $387.6 million at March 31, 2021.

Stockholders' Equity

Total stockholders' equity was $817.1 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $23.3 million from $793.8 million at March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings and an increase in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, offset by repurchases of common stock.

Under its stock repurchase program announced in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 538,744 shares at an average price per share of $22.45 during the second quarter, and 871,488 shares at an average price of $21.18 year-to-date.

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 11 of 20

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and Byline Bank as of June 30, 2021:

Actual

Minimum Capital
Required

Required to be
Considered
Well Capitalized

June 30, 2021

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Total capital to risk weighted assets:

Company

$

808,088

15.74

%

$

410,628

8.00

%

N/A

N/A

Bank

727,418

14.22

%

409,099

8.00

%

$

511,374

10.00

%

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets:

Company

$

669,765

13.05

%

$

307,971

6.00

%

N/A

N/A

Bank

$

664,095

12.99

%

306,824

6.00

%

$

409,099

8.00

%

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to
risk weighted assets:

Company

$

614,327

11.97

%

$

230,978

4.50

%

N/A

N/A

Bank

664,095

12.99

%

230,118

4.50

%

$

332,393

6.50

%

Tier 1 capital to average assets:

Company

$

669,765

10.82

%

$

247,646

4.00

%

N/A

N/A

Bank

664,095

10.73

%

247,596

4.00

%

$

309,495

5.00

%

Capital ratios for the period presented are based on the Basel III regulatory capital framework as applied to our current business and operations, and are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of our regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review and implementation guidance.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

We will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 30, 2021 to discuss our quarterly financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 512-8755. A recorded replay can be accessed through August 13, 2021 by dialing (877) 344-7529; passcode: 10158447.

A slide presentation relating to our second quarter 2021 results will be accessible prior to the conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on our investor relations websiteatwww.bylinebancorp.com.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $6.5 billion in assets and operates more than 40 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 12 of 20

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as ''may'', ''might'', ''should'', ''could'', ''predict'', ''potential'', ''believe'', ''expect'', ''continue'', ''will'', ''anticipate'', ''seek'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''plan'', ''projection'', ''would'', ''annualized'', 'target' and ''outlook'', or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements involve estimates and known and unknown risks, and reflect various assumptions and involve elements of subjective judgement and analysis, which may or may not prove to be correct, and which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies outside the control of Byline and its respective affiliates, directors, employees and other representatives, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in this communication.

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our employees, customers, counterparties and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including increases in unemployment rates or turbulence in U.S. or global financial markets, could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, and lead to a tightening of credit and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways.

No representations, warranties or guarantees are or will be made by Byline as to the reliability, accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or that such forward-looking statements are or will remain based on reasonable assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this communication.

Certain risks and important factors that could affect Byline's future results are identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including among other things under the heading 'Risk Factors' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Byline undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.

Contacts:

Investors:

Media:

Brooks Rennie

Erin O'Neill

Investor Relations Manager

Byline Bank

Director of Marketing

Byline Bank

312-660-5805

773-475-2901

brennie@bylinebank.com

eoneill@bylinebank.com

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 13 of 20

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

50,558

$

47,101

$

41,432

$

47,433

$

51,818

Interest bearing deposits with other banks

52,138

66,038

41,988

53,645

88,113

Cash and cash equivalents

102,696

113,139

83,420

101,078

139,931

Equity and other securities, at fair value

10,575

8,557

8,764

8,335

8,181

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,495,789

1,675,907

1,447,230

1,509,211

1,426,871

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

3,890

3,892

4,395

4,400

4,404

Restricted stock, at cost

11,927

19,057

10,507

9,652

6,232

Loans held for sale

25,046

28,584

7,924

49,049

3,031

Loans and leases:

Loans and leases

4,469,457

4,454,620

4,340,535

4,374,517

4,391,122

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(61,719

)

(65,590

)

(66,347

)

(61,258

)

(51,300

)

Net loans and leases

4,407,738

4,389,030

4,274,188

4,313,259

4,339,822

Servicing assets, at fair value

24,683

22,140

22,042

21,267

18,351

Premises and equipment, net

80,482

85,182

86,728

94,638

95,546

Other real estate owned, net

4,417

5,952

6,350

8,150

8,652

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

169,034

170,882

172,631

174,523

176,470

Bank-owned life insurance

60,628

60,258

10,009

9,952

9,896

Deferred tax assets, net

43,127

48,662

40,181

35,945

37,082

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

100,570

118,883

216,283

157,054

119,049

Total assets

$

6,540,602

$

6,750,125

$

6,390,652

$

6,496,513

$

6,393,518

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$

2,089,455

$

2,015,643

$

1,762,676

$

1,718,682

$

1,768,675

Interest-bearing deposits

3,002,740

3,008,897

2,989,355

3,091,563

3,189,670

Total deposits

5,092,195

5,024,540

4,752,031

4,810,245

4,958,345

Other borrowings

446,836

749,719

647,901

710,560

510,414

Subordinated notes, net

73,429

73,386

73,342

73,299

48,777

Junior subordinated debentures issued to
capital trusts, net

36,682

36,565

36,451

36,331

36,206

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

74,387

72,120

75,463

71,382

58,841

Total liabilities

5,723,529

5,956,330

5,585,188

5,701,817

5,612,583

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock

10,438

10,438

10,438

10,438

10,438

Common stock

385

385

384

383

381

Additional paid-in capital

590,422

589,209

587,165

586,057

583,307

Retained earnings

236,363

210,385

191,098

180,162

168,444

Treasury stock

(20,712

)

(8,275

)

(1,668

)

(1,668

)

(1,668

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income
(loss), net of tax

177

(8,347

)

18,047

19,324

20,033

Total stockholders' equity

817,073

793,795

805,464

794,696

780,935

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,540,602

$

6,750,125

$

6,390,652

$

6,496,513

$

6,393,518

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 14 of 20

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

54,324

$

53,808

$

53,441

$

51,036

$

50,153

$

108,132

$

104,311

Interest on securities

6,359

6,089

6,252

7,070

7,530

12,448

15,546

Other interest and dividend income

628

262

232

128

222

890

1,214

Total interest and dividend income

61,311

60,159

59,925

58,234

57,905

121,470

121,071

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

1,058

1,421

1,814

2,760

4,246

2,479

12,050

Other borrowings

482

502

480

465

476

984

2,373

Subordinated notes and debentures

1,597

1,596

1,611

1,485

574

3,193

1,214

Total interest expense

3,137

3,519

3,905

4,710

5,296

6,656

15,637

Net interest income

58,174

56,640

56,020

53,524

52,609

114,814

105,434

PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) LOAN
AND LEASE LOSSES

(1,969

)

4,367

10,236

15,740

15,518

2,398

29,973

Net interest income after provision for
(release of) loan and lease losses

60,143

52,273

45,784

37,784

37,091

112,416

75,461

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Fees and service charges on deposits

1,768

1,664

1,740

1,603

1,455

3,432

3,128

Loan servicing revenue

3,188

2,769

2,645

2,936

2,980

5,957

5,738

Loan servicing asset revaluation

7

(1,505

)

(2,298

)

1,122

(711

)

(1,498

)

(3,775

)

ATM and interchange fees

1,044

1,012

1,076

1,028

845

2,056

2,061

Net gains (losses) on sales of securities
available-for-sale

(136

)

1,462

2,889

1,037

-

1,326

1,375

Change in fair value of equity securities,
net

517

(206

)

428

154

766

311

147

Net gains on sales of loans

12,270

8,319

9,449

12,671

6,456

20,589

11,229

Wealth management and trust income

722

768

710

693

608

1,490

1,277

Other non-interest income

1,622

1,459

1,051

990

430

3,081

956

Total non-interest income

21,002

15,742

17,690

22,234

12,829

36,744

22,136

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

24,588

21,806

22,559

23,126

19,405

46,394

44,071

Occupancy and equipment expense, net

4,856

5,779

6,854

5,220

5,359

10,635

10,883

Loan and lease related expenses

1,503

951

1,324

2,053

1,260

2,454

2,578

Legal, audit, and other professional fees

2,898

2,214

1,336

2,390

2,078

5,112

4,412

Data processing

2,847

2,755

2,748

2,661

2,826

5,602

5,491

Net loss recognized on other real
estate owned and other related
expenses

389

621

495

349

456

1,010

975

Other intangible assets amortization
expense

1,848

1,749

1,892

1,947

1,892

3,597

3,785

Other non-interest expense

4,052

2,967

9,813

3,941

3,777

7,019

8,519

Total non-interest expense

42,981

38,842

47,021

41,687

37,053

81,823

80,714

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME
TAXES

38,164

29,173

16,453

18,331

12,867

67,337

16,883

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

9,672

7,375

4,162

5,260

3,728

17,047

4,778

NET INCOME

28,492

21,798

12,291

13,071

9,139

50,290

12,105

Dividends on preferred shares

195

196

196

196

195

391

391

INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
STOCKHOLDERS

$

28,297

$

21,602

$

12,095

$

12,875

$

8,944

$

49,899

$

11,714

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

Basic

$

0.75

$

0.57

$

0.32

$

0.34

$

0.24

$

1.31

$

0.31

Diluted

$

0.73

$

0.56

$

0.31

$

0.34

$

0.24

$

1.29

$

0.31

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 15 of 20

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

As of or For the Three Months Ended

As of or For the Six Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except share and

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

per share data)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

Common Share Data

Summary of Operations

Earnings per Common Share

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.75

$

0.57

$

0.32

$

0.34

$

0.24

$

1.31

$

0.31

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.73

$

0.56

$

0.31

$

0.34

$

0.24

$

1.29

$

0.31

Adjusted diluted earnings per common
share(2)(3)(4)

$

0.77

$

0.57

$

0.38

$

0.34

$

0.24

$

1.34

$

0.32

Weighted average common shares
outstanding (basic)

37,965,658

38,164,201

38,202,665

38,057,350

37,919,480

38,064,381

37,931,406

Weighted average common shares
outstanding (diluted)

38,696,036

38,915,482

38,574,129

38,249,335

38,027,289

38,773,018

38,350,064

Common shares outstanding

38,094,972

38,641,851

38,618,054

38,568,916

38,383,217

38,094,972

38,388,217

Cash dividends per common share

$

0.06

$

0.06

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.12

$

0.06

Dividend payout ratio on common stock

8.22

%

10.71

%

9.68

%

8.82

%

12.50

%

9.30

%

19.35

%

Tangible book value per common share(1)

$

16.74

$

15.85

$

16.12

$

15.81

$

15.47

$

16.74

$

15.47

Key Ratios and Performance Metrics
(annualized where applicable)

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1)(5)

3.76

%

3.78

%

3.78

%

3.61

%

3.72

%

3.77

%

3.94

%

Average cost of deposits

0.08

%

0.12

%

0.15

%

0.22

%

0.36

%

0.10

%

0.54

%

Efficiency ratio(2)

51.95

%

51.25

%

61.22

%

52.46

%

53.73

%

51.61

%

60.30

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)(2)(3)

49.50

%

50.41

%

55.77

%

52.42

%

53.73

%

49.93

%

59.74

%

Non-interest expense to average assets

2.57

%

2.39

%

2.92

%

2.59

%

2.41

%

2.48

%

2.76

%

Adjusted non-interest expense to
average assets(1)(3)

2.45

%

2.35

%

2.67

%

2.59

%

2.41

%

2.40

%

2.74

%

Return on average stockholders' equity

14.10

%

10.96

%

6.07

%

6.57

%

4.74

%

12.54

%

3.16

%

Adjusted return on average
stockholders' equity(1)(3)(4)

14.80

%

11.18

%

7.50

%

6.58

%

4.74

%

13.01

%

3.29

%

Return on average assets

1.70

%

1.34

%

0.76

%

0.81

%

0.59

%

1.52

%

0.41

%

Adjusted return on average
assets(1)(3)(4)

1.78

%

1.37

%

0.94

%

0.81

%

0.59

%

1.58

%

0.43

%

Non-interest income to total
revenues(1)

26.53

%

21.75

%

24.00

%

29.35

%

19.61

%

24.24

%

17.35

%

Pre-tax pre-provision return on
average assets(1)

2.16

%

2.06

%

1.66

%

2.12

%

1.85

%

2.11

%

1.60

%

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on
average assets(1)(3)

2.28

%

2.10

%

1.91

%

2.12

%

1.85

%

2.19

%

1.63

%

Return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity(1)

18.87

%

14.86

%

8.61

%

9.39

%

7.05

%

16.88

%

4.99

%

Adjusted return on average tangible
common stockholders' equity(1)(3)

19.77

%

15.15

%

10.47

%

9.40

%

7.05

%

17.48

%

5.17

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits to total
deposits

41.03

%

40.12

%

37.09

%

35.73

%

35.67

%

41.03

%

35.67

%

Loans and leases held for sale and loans
and lease held for investment to total
deposits

88.26

%

89.23

%

91.51

%

91.96

%

88.62

%

88.26

%

88.62

%

Deposits to total liabilities

88.97

%

84.36

%

85.08

%

84.36

%

88.34

%

88.97

%

88.34

%

Deposits per branch

$

115,732

$

109,229

$

103,305

$

84,390

$

86,989

$

115,732

$

86,989

Asset Quality Ratios

Non-performing loans and leases to
total loans and leases held for
investment, net before ALLL

0.79

%

0.83

%

0.95

%

0.99

%

0.92

%

0.79

%

0.92

%

ALLL to total loans and leases held for
investment, net before ALLL

1.38

%

1.47

%

1.53

%

1.40

%

1.17

%

1.38

%

1.17

%

Net charge-offs to average total loans
and leases held for investment,
net before ALLL

0.17

%

0.47

%

0.47

%

0.53

%

0.57

%

0.32

%

0.53

%

Acquisition accounting adjustments(4)

$

9,393

$

10,424

$

13,389

$

17,133

$

19,324

$

9,393

$

19,324

Capital Ratios

Common equity to total assets

12.33

%

11.61

%

12.44

%

12.07

%

12.05

%

12.33

%

12.05

%

Tangible common equity to tangible
assets(1)

10.01

%

9.31

%

10.01

%

9.64

%

9.55

%

10.01

%

9.55

%

Leverage ratio

10.82

%

10.93

%

11.12

%

10.93

%

10.29

%

10.82

%

10.29

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.97

%

12.09

%

12.20

%

12.55

%

12.33

%

11.97

%

12.33

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

13.05

%

13.20

%

13.36

%

13.77

%

13.56

%

13.05

%

13.56

%

Total capital ratio

15.74

%

15.96

%

16.18

%

16.67

%

15.86

%

15.74

%

15.86

%

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures' for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2) Represents non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) Calculation excludes impairment charges, merger-related expenses, and core systems conversion expense.

(4) Represents the remaining net unaccreted discount as a result of applying the fair value adjustment at the time of the business combination on acquired loans.

(5) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 16 of 20

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

QUARTER-TO-DATE STATEMENT OF AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS AND AVERAGE INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES (unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance(5)

Interest
Inc / Exp

Average
Yield /
Rate

Average
Balance(5)

Interest
Inc / Exp

Average
Yield /
Rate

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

75,382

$

28

0.15

%

$

58,971

$

25

0.17

%

Loans and leases(1)

4,491,197

54,324

4.85

%

4,283,654

50,153

4.71

%

Taxable securities

1,477,070

5,947

1.62

%

1,243,604

7,021

2.27

%

Tax-exempt securities(2)

187,967

1,281

2.73

%

117,340

894

3.06

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

6,231,616

$

61,580

3.96

%

$

5,703,569

$

58,093

4.10

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(65,848

)

(43,009

)

All other assets

554,724

526,414

TOTAL ASSETS

$

6,720,492

$

6,186,974

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'
EQUITY

Deposits

Interest checking

$

626,886

$

220

0.14

%

$

392,070

$

165

0.17

%

Money market accounts

1,052,223

279

0.11

%

1,214,713

946

0.31

%

Savings

607,035

72

0.05

%

511,049

61

0.05

%

Time deposits

717,795

487

0.27

%

976,710

3,074

1.27

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,003,939

1,058

0.14

%

3,094,542

4,246

0.00

%

Other borrowings

642,586

482

0.30

%

534,766

476

0.36

%

Subordinated notes and debentures

110,030

1,597

5.82

%

40,180

574

5.75

%

Total borrowings

752,616

2,079

1.11

%

574,946

1,050

0.73

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,756,555

$

3,137

0.33

%

$

3,669,488

$

5,296

0.58

%

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

2,085,358

1,692,723

Other liabilities

68,089

48,884

Total stockholders' equity

810,490

775,879

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

6,720,492

$

6,186,974

Net interest spread(3)

3.63

%

3.52

%

Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent

$

58,443

$

52,797

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(2)(4)

3.76

%

3.72

%

Tax-equivalent adjustment

(269

)

0.02

%

(188

)

0.01

%

Net interest income

$

58,174

$

52,609

Net interest margin(4)

3.74

%

3.71

%

Net loan accretion impact on margin

$

1,395

0.09

%

$

3,172

0.22

%

(1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial indirect costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances.

(2) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.

(5) Average balances are average daily balances.

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 17 of 20

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

YEAR-TO-DATE STATEMENT OF AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS AND AVERAGE INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES (unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance(5)

Interest
Inc / Exp

Average
Yield /
Rate

Average
Balance(5)

Interest
Inc / Exp

Average
Yield /
Rate

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

65,484

$

56

0.17

%

$

48,952

$

182

0.75

%

Loans and leases(1)

4,461,884

108,132

4.89

%

4,041,433

104,311

5.19

%

Taxable securities

1,453,976

11,326

1.57

%

1,209,362

15,337

2.55

%

Tax-exempt securities(2)

183,689

2,475

2.72

%

101,010

1,571

3.13

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

6,165,033

$

121,989

3.99

%

$

5,400,757

$

121,401

4.52

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(66,415

)

(38,336

)

All other assets

555,877

514,042

TOTAL ASSETS

$

6,654,495

$

5,876,463

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'
EQUITY

Deposits

Interest checking

$

587,030

$

419

0.14

%

$

365,487

$

425

0.23

%

Money market accounts

1,087,964

660

0.12

%

1,088,459

3,160

0.58

%

Savings

592,350

139

0.05

%

495,660

122

0.05

%

Time deposits

747,366

1,261

0.34

%

1,045,153

8,343

1.61

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,014,710

2,479

0.17

%

2,994,759

12,050

0.81

%

Other borrowings

646,093

984

0.31

%

527,937

2,373

0.90

%

Subordinated notes and debentures

109,945

3,193

5.86

%

38,782

1,214

6.30

%

Total borrowings

756,038

4,177

1.11

%

566,719

3,587

1.27

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,770,748

$

6,656

0.36

%

$

3,561,478

$

15,637

0.88

%

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

2,005,213

1,495,761

Other liabilities

70,052

48,571

Total stockholders' equity

808,482

770,653

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

6,654,495

$

5,876,463

Net interest spread(3)

3.63

%

3.64

%

Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent

$

115,333

$

105,764

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(2)(4)

3.77

%

3.94

%

Tax-equivalent adjustment

(519

)

0.01

%

(330

)

0.01

%

Net interest income

$

114,814

$

105,434

Net interest margin(4)

3.76

%

3.93

%

Net loan accretion impact on margin

$

3,363

0.11

%

$

6,843

0.25

%

(1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial indirect costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances.

(2) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.

(5) Average balances are average daily balances.

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 18 of 20

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('GAAP'). These measures include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest expense to average assets, tax-equivalent net interest margin, non-interest income to total revenues, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, adjusted return on average assets, pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, management acknowledges that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, these disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP financial measures that we and other companies use. Management also uses these measures for peer comparison. See below in the financial schedules included in this press release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Additionally, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the detailed definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures.

As of or For the Three Months Ended

As of or For the Six Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2020

Net income and earnings per share
excluding significant items

Reported Net Income

$

28,492

$

21,798

$

12,291

$

13,071

$

9,139

$

50,290

$

12,105

Significant items:

Impairment charges on assets held for sale

1,942

604

4,022

32

-

2,546

715

Tax benefit

(529

)

(165

)

(1,120

)

(9

)

-

(694

)

(199

)

Adjusted Net Income

$

29,905

$

22,237

$

15,193

$

13,094

$

9,139

$

52,142

$

12,621

Reported Diluted Earnings per Share

$

0.73

$

0.56

$

0.31

$

0.34

$

0.24

$

1.29

$

0.31

Significant items:

Impairment charges on assets held for sale

0.05

0.02

0.10

-

-

0.07

0.02

Tax benefit

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(0.03

)

-

-

(0.02

)

(0.01

)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$

0.77

$

0.57

$

0.38

$

0.34

$

0.24

$

1.34

$

0.32

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 19 of 20

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (unaudited)

As of or For the Three Months Ended

As of or For the Six Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data,
ratios annualized, where applicable)

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2020

Adjusted non-interest expense:

Non-interest expense

$

42,981

$

38,842

$

47,021

$

41,687

$

37,053

$

81,823

$

80,714

Less: Significant items

Impairment charges on assets held for sale

1,942

604

4,022

32

-

2,546

715

Adjusted non-interest expense

$

41,039

$

38,238

$

42,999

$

41,655

$

37,053

$

79,277

$

79,999

Adjusted non-interest expense excluding
amortization of intangible assets:

Adjusted non-interest expense

$

41,039

$

38,238

$

42,999

$

41,655

$

37,053

$

79,277

$

79,999

Less: Amortization of intangible assets

1,848

1,749

1,892

1,947

1,892

3,597

3,785

Adjusted non-interest expense excluding
amortization of intangible assets

$

39,191

$

36,489

$

41,107

$

39,708

$

35,161

$

75,680

$

76,214

Pre-tax pre-provision net income:

Pre-tax income

$

38,164

$

29,173

$

16,453

$

18,331

$

12,867

$

67,337

$

16,883

Add: Provision for loan and lease losses

(1,969

)

4,367

10,236

15,740

15,518

2,398

29,973

Pre-tax pre-provision net income

$

36,195

$

33,540

$

26,689

$

34,071

$

28,385

$

69,735

$

46,856

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income:

Pre-tax pre-provision net income

$

36,195

$

33,540

$

26,689

$

34,071

$

28,385

$

69,735

$

46,856

Impairment charges on assets held for sale

1,942

604

4,022

32

-

2,546

715

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income

$

38,137

$

34,144

$

30,711

$

34,103

$

28,385

$

72,281

$

47,571

Tax Equivalent Net Interest Income

Net interest income

$

58,174

$

56,640

$

56,020

$

53,524

$

52,609

$

114,814

$

105,434

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment

269

250

240

222

188

519

330

Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent

$

58,443

$

56,890

$

56,260

$

53,746

$

52,797

$

115,333

$

105,764

Total revenues:

Net interest income

$

58,174

$

56,640

$

56,020

$

53,524

$

52,609

$

114,814

$

105,434

Add: Non-interest income

21,002

15,742

17,690

22,234

12,829

36,744

22,136

Total revenues

$

79,176

$

72,382

$

73,710

$

75,758

$

65,438

$

151,558

$

127,570

Tangible common stockholders' equity:

Total stockholders' equity

$

817,073

$

793,795

$

805,464

$

794,696

$

780,935

$

817,073

$

780,935

Less: Preferred stock

10,438

10,438

10,438

10,438

10,438

10,438

10,438

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles

169,034

170,882

172,631

174,523

176,470

169,034

176,470

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$

637,601

$

612,475

$

622,395

$

609,735

$

594,027

$

637,601

$

594,027

Tangible assets:

Total assets

$

6,540,602

$

6,750,125

$

6,390,652

$

6,496,513

$

6,393,518

$

6,540,602

$

6,393,518

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles

169,034

170,882

172,631

174,523

176,470

169,034

176,470

Tangible assets

$

6,371,568

$

6,579,243

$

6,218,021

$

6,321,990

$

6,217,048

$

6,371,568

$

6,217,048

Average tangible common stockholders'
equity:

Average total stockholders' equity

$

810,490

$

806,452

$

805,593

$

791,111

$

775,879

$

808,482

$

770,653

Less: Average preferred stock

10,438

10,438

10,438

10,438

10,438

10,438

10,438

Less: Average goodwill and other
intangibles

169,906

171,795

173,536

175,443

177,440

170,845

178,428

Average tangible common stockholders' equity

$

630,146

$

624,219

$

621,619

$

605,230

$

588,001

$

627,199

$

581,787

Average tangible assets:

Average total assets

$

6,720,492

$

6,587,765

$

6,400,621

$

6,401,290

$

6,186,974

$

6,654,495

$

5,876,463

Less: Average goodwill and other
intangibles

169,906

171,795

173,536

175,443

177,440

170,845

178,428

Average tangible assets

$

6,550,586

$

6,415,970

$

6,227,085

$

6,225,847

$

6,009,534

$

6,483,650

$

5,698,035

Tangible net income available to common
stockholders:

Net income available to common stockholders

$

28,297

$

21,602

$

12,095

$

12,875

$

8,944

$

49,899

$

11,714

Add: After-tax intangible asset amortization

1,344

1,272

1,365

1,405

1,365

2,616

2,731

Tangible net income available to common
stockholders

$

29,641

$

22,874

$

13,460

$

14,280

$

10,309

$

52,515

$

14,445

Adjusted tangible net income available to common
stockholders:

Tangible net income available to common
stockholders

$

29,641

$

22,874

$

13,460

$

14,280

$

10,309

$

52,515

$

14,445

Impairment charges on assets held for sale

1,942

604

4,022

32

-

2,546

715

Tax benefit on significant items

(529

)

(165

)

(1,120

)

(9

)

-

(694

)

(199

)

Adjusted tangible net income available to
common stockholders

$

31,054

$

23,313

$

16,362

$

14,303

$

10,309

$

54,367

$

14,961

Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Page 20 of 20

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (unaudited)

As of or For the Three Months Ended

As of or For the Six Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share
data, ratios annualized, where applicable)

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2020

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets:

Pre-tax pre-provision net income

$

36,195

$

33,540

$

26,689

$

34,071

$

28,385

$

69,735

$

46,856

Average total assets

6,720,492

6,587,765

6,400,621

6,401,290

6,186,974

6,654,495

5,876,463

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets

2.16

%

2.06

%

1.66

%

2.12

%

1.85

%

2.11

%

1.60

%

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average
assets:

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income

$

38,137

$

34,144

$

30,711

$

34,103

$

28,385

$

72,281

$

47,571

Average total assets

6,720,492

6,587,765

6,400,621

6,401,290

6,186,974

6,654,495

5,876,463

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average
assets

2.28

%

2.10

%

1.91

%

2.12

%

1.85

%

2.19

%

1.63

%

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent

Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent

$

58,443

$

56,890

$

56,260

$

53,746

$

52,797

$

115,333

$

105,764

Total average interest-earning assets

6,231,616

6,097,712

5,913,746

5,916,554

5,703,569

6,165,033

5,400,757

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent

3.76

%

3.78

%

3.78

%

3.61

%

3.72

%

3.77

%

3.94

%

Non-interest income to total revenues:

Non-interest income

$

21,002

$

15,742

$

17,690

$

22,234

$

12,829

$

36,744

$

22,136

Total revenues

79,176

72,382

73,710

75,758

65,438

151,558

127,570

Non-interest income to total revenues

26.53

%

21.75

%

24.00

%

29.35

%

19.61

%

24.24

%

17.35

%

Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets:

Adjusted non-interest expense

$

41,039

$

38,238

$

42,999

$

41,655

$

37,053

$

79,277

$

79,999

Average total assets

6,720,492

6,587,765

6,400,621

6,401,290

6,186,974

6,654,495

5,876,463

Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets

2.45

%

2.35

%

2.67

%

2.59

%

2.41

%

2.40

%

2.74

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio:

Adjusted non-interest expense excluding
amortization of intangible assets

$

39,191

$

36,489

$

41,107

$

39,708

$

35,161

$

75,680

$

76,214

Total revenues

79,176

72,382

73,710

75,758

65,438

151,558

127,570

Adjusted efficiency ratio

49.50

%

50.41

%

55.77

%

52.42

%

53.73

%

49.93

%

59.74

%

Adjusted return on average assets:

Adjusted net income

$

29,905

$

22,237

$

15,193

$

13,094

$

9,139

$

52,142

$

12,621

Average total assets

6,720,492

6,587,765

6,400,621

6,401,290

6,186,974

6,654,495

5,876,463

Adjusted return on average assets

1.78

%

1.37

%

0.94

%

0.81

%

0.59

%

1.58

%

0.43

%

Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity:

Adjusted net income

$

29,905

$

22,237

$

15,193

$

13,094

$

9,139

$

52,142

$

12,621

Average stockholders' equity

810,490

806,452

805,593

791,111

775,879

808,482

770,653

Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity

14.80

%

11.18

%

7.50

%

6.58

%

4.74

%

13.01

%

3.29

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets:

Tangible common equity

$

637,601

$

612,475

$

622,395

$

609,735

$

594,027

$

637,601

$

594,027

Tangible assets

6,371,568

6,579,243

6,218,021

6,321,990

6,217,048

6,371,568

6,217,048

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

10.01

%

9.31

%

10.01

%

9.64

%

9.55

%

10.01

%

9.55

%

Return on average tangible common stockholders'
equity:

Tangible net income available to common
stockholders

$

29,641

$

22,874

$

13,460

$

14,280

$

10,309

$

52,515

$

14,445

Average tangible common stockholders' equity

630,146

624,219

621,619

605,230

588,001

627,199

581,787

Return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity

18.87

%

14.86

%

8.61

%

9.39

%

7.05

%

16.88

%

4.99

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity:

Adjusted tangible net income available to common
stockholders

$

31,054

$

23,313

$

16,362

$

14,303

$

10,309

$

54,367

$

14,961

Average tangible common stockholders' equity

630,146

624,219

621,619

605,230

588,001

627,199

581,787

Adjusted return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity

19.77

%

15.15

%

10.47

%

9.40

%

7.05

%

17.48

%

5.17

%

Tangible book value per share:

Tangible common equity

$

637,601

$

612,475

$

622,395

$

609,735

$

594,027

$

637,601

$

594,027

Common shares outstanding

38,094,972

38,641,851

38,618,054

38,568,916

38,383,217

38,094,972

38,388,217

Tangible book value per share

$

16.74

$

15.85

$

16.12

$

15.81

$

15.47

$

16.74

$

15.47

