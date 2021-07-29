Byline Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Select Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
Net income of $28.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share
Net interest margin of 3.74%
Return on average assets of 1.70%, as adjusted1 1.78%
Efficiency ratio of 51.95%
Non-interest bearing deposits 41.0% of total deposits
Originated loans and leases increased $63.8 million, total production of $365.4 million
Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets of 11.97%
Chicago, IL, July 29, 2021 - Byline Bancorp, Inc. ('Byline', the 'Company', 'we', 'our', or 'us')(NYSE: BY), the parent company of Byline Bank (the 'Bank'), today reported net income of $28.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $21.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 and net income of $9.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share for the second quarter 2020. Adjusted net income1 was $29.9 million, or $0.77 per adjusted diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $22.2 million, or $0.57 per adjusted diluted share1, for the first quarter of 2021 and $9.1 million, or $0.24 per adjusted diluted share for the second quarter of 2020.
Roberto R. Herencia, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Byline Bancorp, commented, 'Our second quarter results were indicative of the improving economic environment and continued execution of our strategic plan to generate a higher level of profitability. With the strong returns we are generating, we have increased the amount of capital we are returning to shareholders by increasing our quarterly cash dividend and expanding our current stock repurchase program. We have now increased our quarterly cash dividend by 200% since it was first initiated at the end of 2019. As we head into the second half of 2021, we remain well positioned to support our continued organic and acquisitive growth in the future. I want to thank our employees for their continued dedication to help our clients, communities, and shareholders.'
Alberto J. Paracchini, President of Byline Bancorp, added, 'We believe increasing economic activity is driving strong inflows of commercial deposits, a higher level of loan growth, and improved asset quality. Excluding PPP loans, our total loans increased at a 16.3% annualized growth rate in the second quarter with balanced contributions coming from nearly all areas of lending. We also continue to see strong demand for government-guaranteed loans, which resulted in another quarter of significant gain on loan sale income. We continue to have a healthy loan pipeline, which is benefiting from the contributions of new banking talent we have added over the past couple of years, which should lead to continued growth and a favorable shift in our mix of earning assets going forward.'
Board Declares Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share
On July 27, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on August 24, 2021, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of August 10, 2021.
Board Authorizes Expansion of Share Repurchase Program
On July 27, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized an expansion of its current stock repurchase program. Under the extended program, the Company is authorized to repurchase up to an additional 1,250,000
(1)
Represents non-GAAP financial measures. See 'Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures' for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
shares of the Company's outstanding common stock and will be in effect until December 31, 2022. The extended stock repurchase program does not require the Company to repurchase any specified number of shares of its common stock, and it may be discontinued, suspended, or restarted at any time at the Company's discretion.
As of June 30, 2021, the Company has approximately 39.1 million shares of common stock issued and 38.1 million shares of common stock outstanding. The additional shares authorized for repurchase under the extended program represent approximately 3.2% of the Company's issued shares and 3.3% of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. In connection with the previously announced stock repurchase program, the Company has repurchased 989,974 shares of common stock through June 30, 2021.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Net Interest Income
The following table presents net interest income for the periods indicated:
June 30, 2021
Three Months Ended
Change from
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
54,324
$
53,808
$
50,153
1.0
%
8.3
%
Interest on securities
6,359
6,089
7,530
4.4
%
(15.6
)%
Other interest and dividend income
628
262
222
140.3
%
183.0
%
Total interest and dividend income
61,311
60,159
57,905
1.9
%
5.9
%
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,058
1,421
4,246
(25.6
)%
(75.1
)%
Other borrowings
482
502
476
(4.2
)%
1.2
%
Subordinated notes and debentures
1,597
1,596
574
0.1
%
178.1
%
Total interest expense
3,137
3,519
5,296
(10.9
)%
(40.8
)%
Net interest income
$
58,174
$
56,640
$
52,609
2.7
%
10.6
%
The following table presents the average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Net interest income and margin are adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on a tax-equivalent basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period:
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance(5)
Interest
Inc / Exp
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance(5)
Interest
Inc / Exp
Average
Yield /
Rate
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
75,382
$
28
0.15
%
$
55,477
$
28
0.21
%
Loans and leases(1)
4,491,197
54,324
4.85
%
4,432,246
53,808
4.92
%
Taxable securities
1,477,070
5,947
1.62
%
1,430,625
5,379
1.52
%
Tax-exempt securities(2)
187,967
1,281
2.73
%
179,364
1,194
2.70
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
6,231,616
$
61,580
3.96
%
$
6,097,712
$
60,409
4.02
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(65,848
)
(66,989
)
All other assets
554,724
557,042
TOTAL ASSETS
$
6,720,492
$
6,587,765
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'
EQUITY
Deposits
Interest checking
$
626,886
$
220
0.14
%
$
546,730
$
199
0.15
%
Money market accounts
1,052,223
279
0.11
%
1,124,101
381
0.14
%
Savings
607,035
72
0.05
%
577,504
67
0.05
%
Time deposits
717,795
487
0.27
%
777,266
774
0.40
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,003,939
1,058
0.14
%
3,025,601
1,421
0.19
%
Other borrowings
642,586
482
0.30
%
649,639
502
0.31
%
Subordinated notes and debentures
110,030
1,597
5.82
%
109,859
1,596
5.89
%
Total borrowings
752,616
2,079
1.11
%
759,498
2,098
1.12
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,756,555
$
3,137
0.33
%
$
3,785,099
$
3,519
0.38
%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
2,085,358
1,924,178
Other liabilities
68,089
72,036
Total stockholders' equity
810,490
806,452
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
6,720,492
$
6,587,765
Net interest spread(3)
3.63
%
3.64
%
Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent
$
58,443
$
56,890
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(2)(4)
3.76
%
3.78
%
Tax-equivalent adjustment
(269
)
0.02
%
(250
)
0.01
%
Net interest income
$
58,174
$
56,640
Net interest margin(4)
3.74
%
3.77
%
Net loan accretion impact on margin
$
1,395
0.09
%
$
1,968
0.13
%
(1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial indirect costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances.
(2) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.
(5) Average balances are average daily balances.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $58.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 2.7%, from the first quarter of 2021.
The increase in net interest income was primarily due to:
An increase of $516,000 in interest income on loans and leases, due to higher lease income and loan fees;
An increase of $270,000 in interest income on securities, due to higher yields; and
A decrease of $363,000 in interest expense on deposits, due to favorable changes in deposit mix.
Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.76%, down two basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021. Total net accretion income on acquired loans contributed nine basis points to the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 13 basis points for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of four basis points. Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') interest income and net fee income combined contributed $4.5 million to net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 due to the timing of forgiveness of loans and the passing of the application deadline for the second round of PPP on May 4, 2021.
The average cost of total deposits was 0.08% for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of four basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to a lower average cost of time deposits and money market accounts. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $161.2 million, while average time deposits decreased by $59.5 million. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits were 41.0% of average total deposits for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 38.9% the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to increases in commercial non-interest bearing deposits.
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
The provision for loan and lease losses was a release of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $6.3 million compared to a $4.4 million provision for the first quarter of 2021. The release of provision during the second quarter of 2021 was mainly impacted by an improvement in the outlook related to COVID-19.
Non-interest Income
The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Change from
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Fees and service charges on deposits
$
1,768
$
1,664
$
1,455
6.2
%
21.5
%
Loan servicing revenue
3,188
2,769
2,980
15.2
%
7.0
%
Loan servicing asset revaluation
7
(1,505
)
(711
)
NM
NM
ATM and interchange fees
1,044
1,012
845
3.1
%
23.6
%
Net gains (losses) on sales of securities available-for-sale
(136
)
1,462
-
NM
NM
Change in fair value of equity securities, net
517
(206
)
766
NM
(32.5
)%
Net gains on sales of loans
12,270
8,319
6,456
47.5
%
90.1
%
Wealth management and trust income
722
768
608
(5.9
)%
19.0
%
Other non-interest income
1,622
1,459
430
11.1
%
275.3
%
Total non-interest income
$
21,002
$
15,742
$
12,829
33.4
%
63.7
%
Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $21.0 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 33.4%, compared to $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2021.
The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to:
An increase of $4.0 million in net gains on sales of loans, mainly due to higher volume of loans sold and premiums received; and
A decrease of $1.5 million for loan servicing asset revaluation charges, which was a $7,000 upward valuation for the current quarter compared to a charge of $1.5 million in the prior quarter due to favorable fair value adjustments based on decreased discount rates and lower prepayment speeds.
During the second quarter of 2021, we sold $100.6 million of U.S. government guaranteed loans compared to $73.9 million during the first quarter of 2021.
Non-interest Expense
The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Change from
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
$
24,588
$
21,806
$
19,405
12.8
%
26.7
%
Occupancy and equipment expense, net
4,856
5,779
5,359
(16.0
)%
(9.4
)%
Loan and lease related expenses
1,503
951
1,260
57.9
%
19.2
%
Legal, audit and other professional fees
2,898
2,214
2,078
30.9
%
39.4
%
Data processing
2,847
2,755
2,826
3.4
%
0.7
%
Net loss recognized on other real estate
owned and other related expenses
389
621
456
(37.4
)%
(14.7
)%
Other intangible assets amortization expense
1,848
1,749
1,892
5.6
%
(2.4
)%
Other non-interest expense
4,052
2,967
3,777
36.6
%
7.4
%
Total non-interest expense
$
42,981
$
38,842
$
37,053
10.7
%
16.0
%
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $43.0 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 10.7%, from $38.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.
The increase in total non-interest expense was primarily due to:
An increase of $2.8 million in salaries and employee benefits, primarily due to higher deferred costs related to the second round of PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021; and
An increase of $1.1 million in other non-interest expense, mainly due to impairment charges on assets held for sale.
Partially offset by:
A decrease of $923,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, net, mainly due to lower seasonal maintenance expense.
Our efficiency ratio was 51.95% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 51.25% for the first quarter of 2021. Excluding impairment charges on assets held for sale, our adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 49.50% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 50.41% for the first quarter of 2021.
INCOME TAXES
We recorded income tax expense of $9.7 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $7.4 million during the first quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for both periods was 25.3%.
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
Total assets were $6.5 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $209.5 million compared to $6.8 billion at March 31, 2021.
The current quarter decrease was primarily due to:
A decrease in securities of $178.1 million, as a result of sales of mortgage-backed securities and maturities and calls during the quarter; and
A decrease in other assets of $18.3 million mainly due to the timing of settlement of government guaranteed loans and securities sold during the prior quarter.
The following table shows our allocation of the originated, acquired impaired, and acquired non-impaired loans and leases at the dates indicated:
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
(dollars in thousands)
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Originated loans and leases
Commercial real estate
$
1,156,824
25.9
%
$
1,064,151
23.9
%
$
919,510
20.9
%
Residential real estate
389,758
8.7
%
399,958
9.0
%
480,692
10.9
%
Construction, land development, and
other land
271,710
6.1
%
238,122
5.3
%
219,261
5.0
%
Commercial and industrial
1,350,471
30.2
%
1,285,759
28.9
%
1,200,996
27.4
%
Paycheck protection program
476,282
10.7
%
617,006
13.8
%
611,664
13.9
%
Installment and other
982
0.0
%
1,094
0.0
%
2,714
0.1
%
Leasing financing receivables
267,300
6.0
%
243,399
5.5
%
160,741
3.7
%
Total originated loans and leases
$
3,913,327
87.6
%
$
3,849,489
86.4
%
$
3,595,578
81.9
%
Acquired impaired loans
Commercial real estate
$
91,313
2.0
%
$
96,059
2.2
%
$
126,405
2.9
%
Residential real estate
67,401
1.5
%
74,283
1.7
%
90,784
2.1
%
Construction, land development, and
other land
2,008
0.0
%
1,992
0.0
%
4,784
0.1
%
Commercial and industrial
7,444
0.2
%
8,842
0.2
%
13,485
0.3
%
Installment and other
180
0.0
%
191
0.0
%
226
0.0
%
Total acquired impaired loans
$
168,346
3.7
%
$
181,367
4.1
%
$
235,684
5.4
%
Acquired non-impaired loans and leases
Commercial real estate
$
254,739
5.6
%
$
271,458
6.0
%
$
305,041
6.9
%
Residential real estate
65,119
1.5
%
71,038
1.6
%
99,288
2.2
%
Construction, land development, and
other land
208
0.0
%
210
0.0
%
21,958
0.5
%
Commercial and industrial
58,320
1.3
%
69,795
1.6
%
116,668
2.7
%
Installment and other
311
0.0
%
331
0.0
%
818
0.0
%
Leasing financing receivables
9,087
0.3
%
10,932
0.3
%
16,087
0.4
%
Total acquired non-impaired loans
and leases
$
387,784
8.7
%
$
423,764
9.5
%
$
559,860
12.7
%
Total loans and leases
$
4,469,457
100.0
%
$
4,454,620
100.0
%
$
4,391,122
100.0
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(61,719
)
(65,590
)
(51,300
)
Total loans and leases, net of allowance for
loan and lease losses
$
4,407,738
$
4,389,030
$
4,339,822
Loan and Lease Deferrals
In support of customers impacted by COVID-19 and keeping with regulatory guidance, we began offering relief through payment deferrals during the first quarter of 2020. The following table shows active deferrals by category at the dates indicated:
Active Deferrals
As of June 30, 2021
As of December 31, 2020
Change from December 31, 2020
(dollars in thousands)
Count
Amount
Percentage of Total Loans and Leases(2)
Count
Amount
Percentage of Total Loans and Leases(2)
Count
Amount
Commercial Banking
2
$
2,167
0.05
%
21
$
22,905
0.60
%
(19
)
$
(20,738
)
Consumer Loans
-
-
-
2
703
0.02
%
(2
)
(703
)
Leasing
3
118
-
30
1,528
0.04
%
(27
)
(1,410
)
Government Guaranteed Lending
7
1,436
0.04
%
262
75,444
1.97
%
(255
)
(74,008
)
Total
12
$
3,721
0.09
%
315
$
100,580
2.63
%
(303
)
$
(96,859
)
(2)Excludes PPP loans
Paycheck Protection Program
The following table presents the net PPP loans outstanding as of June 30, 2021:
PPP Loan Size
(dollars in thousands)
First Round
Second Round
Total
Principal outstanding
$
150,646
$
337,523
$
488,169
Unearned processing fee
(2,162
)
(13,785
)
(15,947
)
Deferred cost
552
3,508
4,060
PPP loans, net
$
149,036
$
327,246
$
476,282
Number of loans
914
2,552
3,466
PPP loans decreased by $140.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of forgiveness of PPP loans originated during the first round of PPP funding. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 75.1% of first round PPP loans have been forgiven, 10.2% of first round PPP loans are in the forgiveness review or submission process, and approximately 14.7% first round PPP loans have not applied for forgiveness.
ASSET QUALITY
Non-Performing Assets
The following table sets forth the amounts of non-performing loans and leases (excluding acquired impaired), other real estate owned, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans at the dates indicated:
Change from
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
Non-performing assets:
Non-accrual loans and leases
$
35,514
$
37,084
$
40,505
(4.2
)%
(12.3
)%
Past due loans and leases 90 days or more
and still accruing interest
-
-
-
-%
-%
Total non-performing loans and leases
$
35,514
$
37,084
$
40,505
(4.2
)%
(12.3
)%
Other real estate owned
4,417
5,952
8,652
(25.8
)%
(48.9
)%
Total non-performing assets
$
39,931
$
43,036
$
49,157
(7.2
)%
(18.8
)%
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans (1)
$
2,395
$
2,719
$
3,151
(11.9
)%
(24.0
)%
Total non-performing loans and leases as a
percentage of total loans and leases
0.79
%
0.83
%
0.92
%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage
of total assets
0.61
%
0.64
%
0.77
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a
percentage of non-performing loans and
leases
173.79
%
176.87
%
126.65
%
Non-performing assets guaranteed by
U.S. government:
Non-accrual loans guaranteed
$
5,847
$
3,388
$
3,755
72.6
%
55.7
%
Past due loans 90 days or more and still
accruing interest guaranteed
Total non-performing loans and leases
not guaranteed as a percentage of total
loans and leases
0.66
%
0.76
%
0.84
%
Total non-performing assets not guaranteed
as a percentage of total assets
0.52
%
0.59
%
0.71
%
Variances in non-performing assets were:
Non-performing loans and leases were $35.5 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.6 million from $37.1 million at March 31, 2021; and
Other real estate owned was $4.4 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.5 million from $5.9 million at March 31, 2021 mainly due to sales.
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses
The following table presents the balance and activity within the allowance for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period
$
65,590
$
66,347
$
41,840
Provision for (release of) loan and lease losses
(1,969
)
4,367
15,518
Net charge-offs of loans and leases
(1,902
)
(5,124
)
(6,058
)
Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period
$
61,719
$
65,590
$
51,300
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period end
total loans and leases held for investment
1.38
%
1.47
%
1.17
%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
and leases outstanding during the period
0.17
%
0.47
%
0.57
%
Provision for (release of) loan and lease losses
to net charge-offs during the period
(1.04)x
0.85
x
2.56
x
The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment decreased to 1.38% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.47% at March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment excluding PPP loans decreased to 1.55% at June 30, 2021 from 1.71% at March 31, 2021.
In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ('FASB') issued new guidance on the recognition of credit losses, which replaces the incurred loss impairment methodology with a methodology that reflects expected credit losses. In November 2019, the FASB delayed the effective date of the standard for smaller reporting companies, which includes emerging growth companies. Assuming we remain an emerging growth company, the standard is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2022. We are in the process of implementation and determining the impact that this new authoritative guidance will have on our consolidated financial statements.
Net Charge-Offs
Net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2021 were $1.9 million, or 0.17% of average loans and leases, on an annualized basis, a decrease of $3.2 million compared to $5.1 million or 0.47% of average loans and leases, during the first quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $4.2 million from $6.1 million or 0.57% of average loans and leases from the comparable period a year ago.
Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 included $1.6 million in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans, while net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020 included $3.3 million and $2.0 million in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans, respectively.
Deposits and Other Liabilities
The following table presents the composition of deposits at the dates indicated:
Change from
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
2,089,455
$
2,015,643
$
1,768,675
3.7
%
18.1
%
Interest-bearing checking accounts
653,558
567,660
503,909
15.1
%
29.7
%
Money market demand accounts
1,023,675
1,075,330
1,233,748
(4.8
)%
(17.0
)%
Other savings
613,136
600,725
525,043
2.1
%
16.8
%
Time deposits (below $250,000)
567,469
579,682
710,429
(2.1
)%
(20.1
)%
Time deposits ($250,000 and above)
144,902
185,500
216,541
(21.9
)%
(33.1
)%
Total deposits
$
5,092,195
$
5,024,540
$
4,958,345
1.3
%
2.7
%
Total deposits were $5.1 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $67.7 million, or 1.3%, compared to $5.0 billion at March 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits were 41.0% and 40.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
The increase in the current quarter was primarily due to:
An increase in non-interest-bearing deposits of $73.8 million, due to increases in commercial deposits; and
An increase in interest-bearing checking accounts of $85.9 million, mostly due to increases in personal accounts.
Partially offset by:
A decrease in money market demand accounts of $51.7 million, principally driven by decreases in public funds and in money market deposits; and
A decrease in time deposits ($250,000 and above) of $40.6 million, primarily consisting of brokered deposits.
Total borrowings and other liabilities were $631.3 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $300.5 million from $931.8 million at March 31, 2021, primarily driven by a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank advances of $217.0 million. The Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility decreased $82.9 million to $304.7 million at June 30, 2021 from $387.6 million at March 31, 2021.
Stockholders' Equity
Total stockholders' equity was $817.1 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $23.3 million from $793.8 million at March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings and an increase in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, offset by repurchases of common stock.
Under its stock repurchase program announced in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 538,744 shares at an average price per share of $22.45 during the second quarter, and 871,488 shares at an average price of $21.18 year-to-date.
The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and Byline Bank as of June 30, 2021:
Actual
Minimum Capital
Required
Required to be
Considered
Well Capitalized
June 30, 2021
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Total capital to risk weighted assets:
Company
$
808,088
15.74
%
$
410,628
8.00
%
N/A
N/A
Bank
727,418
14.22
%
409,099
8.00
%
$
511,374
10.00
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets:
Company
$
669,765
13.05
%
$
307,971
6.00
%
N/A
N/A
Bank
$
664,095
12.99
%
306,824
6.00
%
$
409,099
8.00
%
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to
risk weighted assets:
Company
$
614,327
11.97
%
$
230,978
4.50
%
N/A
N/A
Bank
664,095
12.99
%
230,118
4.50
%
$
332,393
6.50
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets:
Company
$
669,765
10.82
%
$
247,646
4.00
%
N/A
N/A
Bank
664,095
10.73
%
247,596
4.00
%
$
309,495
5.00
%
Capital ratios for the period presented are based on the Basel III regulatory capital framework as applied to our current business and operations, and are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of our regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review and implementation guidance.
Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation
We will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 30, 2021 to discuss our quarterly financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 512-8755. A recorded replay can be accessed through August 13, 2021 by dialing (877) 344-7529; passcode: 10158447.
A slide presentation relating to our second quarter 2021 results will be accessible prior to the conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on our investor relations websiteatwww.bylinebancorp.com.
About Byline Bancorp, Inc.
Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $6.5 billion in assets and operates more than 40 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as ''may'', ''might'', ''should'', ''could'', ''predict'', ''potential'', ''believe'', ''expect'', ''continue'', ''will'', ''anticipate'', ''seek'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''plan'', ''projection'', ''would'', ''annualized'', 'target' and ''outlook'', or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements involve estimates and known and unknown risks, and reflect various assumptions and involve elements of subjective judgement and analysis, which may or may not prove to be correct, and which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies outside the control of Byline and its respective affiliates, directors, employees and other representatives, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in this communication.
The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our employees, customers, counterparties and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including increases in unemployment rates or turbulence in U.S. or global financial markets, could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, and lead to a tightening of credit and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways.
No representations, warranties or guarantees are or will be made by Byline as to the reliability, accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or that such forward-looking statements are or will remain based on reasonable assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this communication.
Certain risks and important factors that could affect Byline's future results are identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including among other things under the heading 'Risk Factors' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Byline undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.
BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
50,558
$
47,101
$
41,432
$
47,433
$
51,818
Interest bearing deposits with other banks
52,138
66,038
41,988
53,645
88,113
Cash and cash equivalents
102,696
113,139
83,420
101,078
139,931
Equity and other securities, at fair value
10,575
8,557
8,764
8,335
8,181
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,495,789
1,675,907
1,447,230
1,509,211
1,426,871
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
3,890
3,892
4,395
4,400
4,404
Restricted stock, at cost
11,927
19,057
10,507
9,652
6,232
Loans held for sale
25,046
28,584
7,924
49,049
3,031
Loans and leases:
Loans and leases
4,469,457
4,454,620
4,340,535
4,374,517
4,391,122
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(61,719
)
(65,590
)
(66,347
)
(61,258
)
(51,300
)
Net loans and leases
4,407,738
4,389,030
4,274,188
4,313,259
4,339,822
Servicing assets, at fair value
24,683
22,140
22,042
21,267
18,351
Premises and equipment, net
80,482
85,182
86,728
94,638
95,546
Other real estate owned, net
4,417
5,952
6,350
8,150
8,652
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
169,034
170,882
172,631
174,523
176,470
Bank-owned life insurance
60,628
60,258
10,009
9,952
9,896
Deferred tax assets, net
43,127
48,662
40,181
35,945
37,082
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
100,570
118,883
216,283
157,054
119,049
Total assets
$
6,540,602
$
6,750,125
$
6,390,652
$
6,496,513
$
6,393,518
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
2,089,455
$
2,015,643
$
1,762,676
$
1,718,682
$
1,768,675
Interest-bearing deposits
3,002,740
3,008,897
2,989,355
3,091,563
3,189,670
Total deposits
5,092,195
5,024,540
4,752,031
4,810,245
4,958,345
Other borrowings
446,836
749,719
647,901
710,560
510,414
Subordinated notes, net
73,429
73,386
73,342
73,299
48,777
Junior subordinated debentures issued to
capital trusts, net
36,682
36,565
36,451
36,331
36,206
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
74,387
72,120
75,463
71,382
58,841
Total liabilities
5,723,529
5,956,330
5,585,188
5,701,817
5,612,583
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
10,438
10,438
10,438
10,438
10,438
Common stock
385
385
384
383
381
Additional paid-in capital
590,422
589,209
587,165
586,057
583,307
Retained earnings
236,363
210,385
191,098
180,162
168,444
Treasury stock
(20,712
)
(8,275
)
(1,668
)
(1,668
)
(1,668
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(loss), net of tax
177
(8,347
)
18,047
19,324
20,033
Total stockholders' equity
817,073
793,795
805,464
794,696
780,935
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,540,602
$
6,750,125
$
6,390,652
$
6,496,513
$
6,393,518
BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2021
2020
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
54,324
$
53,808
$
53,441
$
51,036
$
50,153
$
108,132
$
104,311
Interest on securities
6,359
6,089
6,252
7,070
7,530
12,448
15,546
Other interest and dividend income
628
262
232
128
222
890
1,214
Total interest and dividend income
61,311
60,159
59,925
58,234
57,905
121,470
121,071
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,058
1,421
1,814
2,760
4,246
2,479
12,050
Other borrowings
482
502
480
465
476
984
2,373
Subordinated notes and debentures
1,597
1,596
1,611
1,485
574
3,193
1,214
Total interest expense
3,137
3,519
3,905
4,710
5,296
6,656
15,637
Net interest income
58,174
56,640
56,020
53,524
52,609
114,814
105,434
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) LOAN
AND LEASE LOSSES
(1,969
)
4,367
10,236
15,740
15,518
2,398
29,973
Net interest income after provision for
(release of) loan and lease losses
60,143
52,273
45,784
37,784
37,091
112,416
75,461
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Fees and service charges on deposits
1,768
1,664
1,740
1,603
1,455
3,432
3,128
Loan servicing revenue
3,188
2,769
2,645
2,936
2,980
5,957
5,738
Loan servicing asset revaluation
7
(1,505
)
(2,298
)
1,122
(711
)
(1,498
)
(3,775
)
ATM and interchange fees
1,044
1,012
1,076
1,028
845
2,056
2,061
Net gains (losses) on sales of securities
available-for-sale
(136
)
1,462
2,889
1,037
-
1,326
1,375
Change in fair value of equity securities,
net
517
(206
)
428
154
766
311
147
Net gains on sales of loans
12,270
8,319
9,449
12,671
6,456
20,589
11,229
Wealth management and trust income
722
768
710
693
608
1,490
1,277
Other non-interest income
1,622
1,459
1,051
990
430
3,081
956
Total non-interest income
21,002
15,742
17,690
22,234
12,829
36,744
22,136
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
24,588
21,806
22,559
23,126
19,405
46,394
44,071
Occupancy and equipment expense, net
4,856
5,779
6,854
5,220
5,359
10,635
10,883
Loan and lease related expenses
1,503
951
1,324
2,053
1,260
2,454
2,578
Legal, audit, and other professional fees
2,898
2,214
1,336
2,390
2,078
5,112
4,412
Data processing
2,847
2,755
2,748
2,661
2,826
5,602
5,491
Net loss recognized on other real
estate owned and other related
expenses
389
621
495
349
456
1,010
975
Other intangible assets amortization
expense
1,848
1,749
1,892
1,947
1,892
3,597
3,785
Other non-interest expense
4,052
2,967
9,813
3,941
3,777
7,019
8,519
Total non-interest expense
42,981
38,842
47,021
41,687
37,053
81,823
80,714
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME
TAXES
38,164
29,173
16,453
18,331
12,867
67,337
16,883
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
9,672
7,375
4,162
5,260
3,728
17,047
4,778
NET INCOME
28,492
21,798
12,291
13,071
9,139
50,290
12,105
Dividends on preferred shares
195
196
196
196
195
391
391
INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
STOCKHOLDERS
$
28,297
$
21,602
$
12,095
$
12,875
$
8,944
$
49,899
$
11,714
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
Basic
$
0.75
$
0.57
$
0.32
$
0.34
$
0.24
$
1.31
$
0.31
Diluted
$
0.73
$
0.56
$
0.31
$
0.34
$
0.24
$
1.29
$
0.31
BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
As of or For the Three Months Ended
As of or For the Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except share and
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
per share data)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2021
2020
Common Share Data
Summary of Operations
Earnings per Common Share
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.75
$
0.57
$
0.32
$
0.34
$
0.24
$
1.31
$
0.31
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.73
$
0.56
$
0.31
$
0.34
$
0.24
$
1.29
$
0.31
Adjusted diluted earnings per common
share(2)(3)(4)
$
0.77
$
0.57
$
0.38
$
0.34
$
0.24
$
1.34
$
0.32
Weighted average common shares
outstanding (basic)
37,965,658
38,164,201
38,202,665
38,057,350
37,919,480
38,064,381
37,931,406
Weighted average common shares
outstanding (diluted)
38,696,036
38,915,482
38,574,129
38,249,335
38,027,289
38,773,018
38,350,064
Common shares outstanding
38,094,972
38,641,851
38,618,054
38,568,916
38,383,217
38,094,972
38,388,217
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.06
$
0.06
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.12
$
0.06
Dividend payout ratio on common stock
8.22
%
10.71
%
9.68
%
8.82
%
12.50
%
9.30
%
19.35
%
Tangible book value per common share(1)
$
16.74
$
15.85
$
16.12
$
15.81
$
15.47
$
16.74
$
15.47
Key Ratios and Performance Metrics
(annualized where applicable)
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1)(5)
3.76
%
3.78
%
3.78
%
3.61
%
3.72
%
3.77
%
3.94
%
Average cost of deposits
0.08
%
0.12
%
0.15
%
0.22
%
0.36
%
0.10
%
0.54
%
Efficiency ratio(2)
51.95
%
51.25
%
61.22
%
52.46
%
53.73
%
51.61
%
60.30
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)(2)(3)
49.50
%
50.41
%
55.77
%
52.42
%
53.73
%
49.93
%
59.74
%
Non-interest expense to average assets
2.57
%
2.39
%
2.92
%
2.59
%
2.41
%
2.48
%
2.76
%
Adjusted non-interest expense to
average assets(1)(3)
2.45
%
2.35
%
2.67
%
2.59
%
2.41
%
2.40
%
2.74
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
14.10
%
10.96
%
6.07
%
6.57
%
4.74
%
12.54
%
3.16
%
Adjusted return on average
stockholders' equity(1)(3)(4)
14.80
%
11.18
%
7.50
%
6.58
%
4.74
%
13.01
%
3.29
%
Return on average assets
1.70
%
1.34
%
0.76
%
0.81
%
0.59
%
1.52
%
0.41
%
Adjusted return on average
assets(1)(3)(4)
1.78
%
1.37
%
0.94
%
0.81
%
0.59
%
1.58
%
0.43
%
Non-interest income to total
revenues(1)
26.53
%
21.75
%
24.00
%
29.35
%
19.61
%
24.24
%
17.35
%
Pre-tax pre-provision return on
average assets(1)
2.16
%
2.06
%
1.66
%
2.12
%
1.85
%
2.11
%
1.60
%
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on
average assets(1)(3)
2.28
%
2.10
%
1.91
%
2.12
%
1.85
%
2.19
%
1.63
%
Return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity(1)
18.87
%
14.86
%
8.61
%
9.39
%
7.05
%
16.88
%
4.99
%
Adjusted return on average tangible
common stockholders' equity(1)(3)
19.77
%
15.15
%
10.47
%
9.40
%
7.05
%
17.48
%
5.17
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits to total
deposits
41.03
%
40.12
%
37.09
%
35.73
%
35.67
%
41.03
%
35.67
%
Loans and leases held for sale and loans
and lease held for investment to total
deposits
88.26
%
89.23
%
91.51
%
91.96
%
88.62
%
88.26
%
88.62
%
Deposits to total liabilities
88.97
%
84.36
%
85.08
%
84.36
%
88.34
%
88.97
%
88.34
%
Deposits per branch
$
115,732
$
109,229
$
103,305
$
84,390
$
86,989
$
115,732
$
86,989
Asset Quality Ratios
Non-performing loans and leases to
total loans and leases held for
investment, net before ALLL
0.79
%
0.83
%
0.95
%
0.99
%
0.92
%
0.79
%
0.92
%
ALLL to total loans and leases held for
investment, net before ALLL
1.38
%
1.47
%
1.53
%
1.40
%
1.17
%
1.38
%
1.17
%
Net charge-offs to average total loans
and leases held for investment,
net before ALLL
0.17
%
0.47
%
0.47
%
0.53
%
0.57
%
0.32
%
0.53
%
Acquisition accounting adjustments(4)
$
9,393
$
10,424
$
13,389
$
17,133
$
19,324
$
9,393
$
19,324
Capital Ratios
Common equity to total assets
12.33
%
11.61
%
12.44
%
12.07
%
12.05
%
12.33
%
12.05
%
Tangible common equity to tangible
assets(1)
10.01
%
9.31
%
10.01
%
9.64
%
9.55
%
10.01
%
9.55
%
Leverage ratio
10.82
%
10.93
%
11.12
%
10.93
%
10.29
%
10.82
%
10.29
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
11.97
%
12.09
%
12.20
%
12.55
%
12.33
%
11.97
%
12.33
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.05
%
13.20
%
13.36
%
13.77
%
13.56
%
13.05
%
13.56
%
Total capital ratio
15.74
%
15.96
%
16.18
%
16.67
%
15.86
%
15.74
%
15.86
%
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures' for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Represents non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) Calculation excludes impairment charges, merger-related expenses, and core systems conversion expense.
(4) Represents the remaining net unaccreted discount as a result of applying the fair value adjustment at the time of the business combination on acquired loans.
(5) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.
BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTER-TO-DATE STATEMENT OF AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS AND AVERAGE INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES (unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance(5)
Interest
Inc / Exp
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance(5)
Interest
Inc / Exp
Average
Yield /
Rate
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
75,382
$
28
0.15
%
$
58,971
$
25
0.17
%
Loans and leases(1)
4,491,197
54,324
4.85
%
4,283,654
50,153
4.71
%
Taxable securities
1,477,070
5,947
1.62
%
1,243,604
7,021
2.27
%
Tax-exempt securities(2)
187,967
1,281
2.73
%
117,340
894
3.06
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
6,231,616
$
61,580
3.96
%
$
5,703,569
$
58,093
4.10
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(65,848
)
(43,009
)
All other assets
554,724
526,414
TOTAL ASSETS
$
6,720,492
$
6,186,974
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'
EQUITY
Deposits
Interest checking
$
626,886
$
220
0.14
%
$
392,070
$
165
0.17
%
Money market accounts
1,052,223
279
0.11
%
1,214,713
946
0.31
%
Savings
607,035
72
0.05
%
511,049
61
0.05
%
Time deposits
717,795
487
0.27
%
976,710
3,074
1.27
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,003,939
1,058
0.14
%
3,094,542
4,246
0.00
%
Other borrowings
642,586
482
0.30
%
534,766
476
0.36
%
Subordinated notes and debentures
110,030
1,597
5.82
%
40,180
574
5.75
%
Total borrowings
752,616
2,079
1.11
%
574,946
1,050
0.73
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,756,555
$
3,137
0.33
%
$
3,669,488
$
5,296
0.58
%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
2,085,358
1,692,723
Other liabilities
68,089
48,884
Total stockholders' equity
810,490
775,879
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
6,720,492
$
6,186,974
Net interest spread(3)
3.63
%
3.52
%
Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent
$
58,443
$
52,797
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(2)(4)
3.76
%
3.72
%
Tax-equivalent adjustment
(269
)
0.02
%
(188
)
0.01
%
Net interest income
$
58,174
$
52,609
Net interest margin(4)
3.74
%
3.71
%
Net loan accretion impact on margin
$
1,395
0.09
%
$
3,172
0.22
%
(1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial indirect costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances.
(2) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.
(5) Average balances are average daily balances.
BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
YEAR-TO-DATE STATEMENT OF AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS AND AVERAGE INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES (unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance(5)
Interest
Inc / Exp
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance(5)
Interest
Inc / Exp
Average
Yield /
Rate
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
65,484
$
56
0.17
%
$
48,952
$
182
0.75
%
Loans and leases(1)
4,461,884
108,132
4.89
%
4,041,433
104,311
5.19
%
Taxable securities
1,453,976
11,326
1.57
%
1,209,362
15,337
2.55
%
Tax-exempt securities(2)
183,689
2,475
2.72
%
101,010
1,571
3.13
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
6,165,033
$
121,989
3.99
%
$
5,400,757
$
121,401
4.52
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(66,415
)
(38,336
)
All other assets
555,877
514,042
TOTAL ASSETS
$
6,654,495
$
5,876,463
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'
EQUITY
Deposits
Interest checking
$
587,030
$
419
0.14
%
$
365,487
$
425
0.23
%
Money market accounts
1,087,964
660
0.12
%
1,088,459
3,160
0.58
%
Savings
592,350
139
0.05
%
495,660
122
0.05
%
Time deposits
747,366
1,261
0.34
%
1,045,153
8,343
1.61
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,014,710
2,479
0.17
%
2,994,759
12,050
0.81
%
Other borrowings
646,093
984
0.31
%
527,937
2,373
0.90
%
Subordinated notes and debentures
109,945
3,193
5.86
%
38,782
1,214
6.30
%
Total borrowings
756,038
4,177
1.11
%
566,719
3,587
1.27
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,770,748
$
6,656
0.36
%
$
3,561,478
$
15,637
0.88
%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
2,005,213
1,495,761
Other liabilities
70,052
48,571
Total stockholders' equity
808,482
770,653
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
6,654,495
$
5,876,463
Net interest spread(3)
3.63
%
3.64
%
Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent
$
115,333
$
105,764
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(2)(4)
3.77
%
3.94
%
Tax-equivalent adjustment
(519
)
0.01
%
(330
)
0.01
%
Net interest income
$
114,814
$
105,434
Net interest margin(4)
3.76
%
3.93
%
Net loan accretion impact on margin
$
3,363
0.11
%
$
6,843
0.25
%
(1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial indirect costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances.
(2) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.
(5) Average balances are average daily balances.
BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('GAAP'). These measures include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest expense to average assets, tax-equivalent net interest margin, non-interest income to total revenues, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, adjusted return on average assets, pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, management acknowledges that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, these disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP financial measures that we and other companies use. Management also uses these measures for peer comparison. See below in the financial schedules included in this press release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Additionally, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the detailed definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures.
As of or For the Three Months Ended
As of or For the Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2021
June 30,
2020
Net income and earnings per share
excluding significant items
Reported Net Income
$
28,492
$
21,798
$
12,291
$
13,071
$
9,139
$
50,290
$
12,105
Significant items:
Impairment charges on assets held for sale
1,942
604
4,022
32
-
2,546
715
Tax benefit
(529
)
(165
)
(1,120
)
(9
)
-
(694
)
(199
)
Adjusted Net Income
$
29,905
$
22,237
$
15,193
$
13,094
$
9,139
$
52,142
$
12,621
Reported Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.73
$
0.56
$
0.31
$
0.34
$
0.24
$
1.29
$
0.31
Significant items:
Impairment charges on assets held for sale
0.05
0.02
0.10
-
-
0.07
0.02
Tax benefit
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.03
)
-
-
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.77
$
0.57
$
0.38
$
0.34
$
0.24
$
1.34
$
0.32
BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (unaudited)
As of or For the Three Months Ended
As of or For the Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data,
ratios annualized, where applicable)
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2021
June 30,
2020
Adjusted non-interest expense:
Non-interest expense
$
42,981
$
38,842
$
47,021
$
41,687
$
37,053
$
81,823
$
80,714
Less: Significant items
Impairment charges on assets held for sale
1,942
604
4,022
32
-
2,546
715
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
41,039
$
38,238
$
42,999
$
41,655
$
37,053
$
79,277
$
79,999
Adjusted non-interest expense excluding
amortization of intangible assets:
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
41,039
$
38,238
$
42,999
$
41,655
$
37,053
$
79,277
$
79,999
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
1,848
1,749
1,892
1,947
1,892
3,597
3,785
Adjusted non-interest expense excluding
amortization of intangible assets
$
39,191
$
36,489
$
41,107
$
39,708
$
35,161
$
75,680
$
76,214
Pre-tax pre-provision net income:
Pre-tax income
$
38,164
$
29,173
$
16,453
$
18,331
$
12,867
$
67,337
$
16,883
Add: Provision for loan and lease losses
(1,969
)
4,367
10,236
15,740
15,518
2,398
29,973
Pre-tax pre-provision net income
$
36,195
$
33,540
$
26,689
$
34,071
$
28,385
$
69,735
$
46,856
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income:
Pre-tax pre-provision net income
$
36,195
$
33,540
$
26,689
$
34,071
$
28,385
$
69,735
$
46,856
Impairment charges on assets held for sale
1,942
604
4,022
32
-
2,546
715
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income
$
38,137
$
34,144
$
30,711
$
34,103
$
28,385
$
72,281
$
47,571
Tax Equivalent Net Interest Income
Net interest income
$
58,174
$
56,640
$
56,020
$
53,524
$
52,609
$
114,814
$
105,434
Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
269
250
240
222
188
519
330
Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent
$
58,443
$
56,890
$
56,260
$
53,746
$
52,797
$
115,333
$
105,764
Total revenues:
Net interest income
$
58,174
$
56,640
$
56,020
$
53,524
$
52,609
$
114,814
$
105,434
Add: Non-interest income
21,002
15,742
17,690
22,234
12,829
36,744
22,136
Total revenues
$
79,176
$
72,382
$
73,710
$
75,758
$
65,438
$
151,558
$
127,570
Tangible common stockholders' equity:
Total stockholders' equity
$
817,073
$
793,795
$
805,464
$
794,696
$
780,935
$
817,073
$
780,935
Less: Preferred stock
10,438
10,438
10,438
10,438
10,438
10,438
10,438
Less: Goodwill and other intangibles
169,034
170,882
172,631
174,523
176,470
169,034
176,470
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$
637,601
$
612,475
$
622,395
$
609,735
$
594,027
$
637,601
$
594,027
Tangible assets:
Total assets
$
6,540,602
$
6,750,125
$
6,390,652
$
6,496,513
$
6,393,518
$
6,540,602
$
6,393,518
Less: Goodwill and other intangibles
169,034
170,882
172,631
174,523
176,470
169,034
176,470
Tangible assets
$
6,371,568
$
6,579,243
$
6,218,021
$
6,321,990
$
6,217,048
$
6,371,568
$
6,217,048
Average tangible common stockholders'
equity:
Average total stockholders' equity
$
810,490
$
806,452
$
805,593
$
791,111
$
775,879
$
808,482
$
770,653
Less: Average preferred stock
10,438
10,438
10,438
10,438
10,438
10,438
10,438
Less: Average goodwill and other
intangibles
169,906
171,795
173,536
175,443
177,440
170,845
178,428
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
$
630,146
$
624,219
$
621,619
$
605,230
$
588,001
$
627,199
$
581,787
Average tangible assets:
Average total assets
$
6,720,492
$
6,587,765
$
6,400,621
$
6,401,290
$
6,186,974
$
6,654,495
$
5,876,463
Less: Average goodwill and other
intangibles
169,906
171,795
173,536
175,443
177,440
170,845
178,428
Average tangible assets
$
6,550,586
$
6,415,970
$
6,227,085
$
6,225,847
$
6,009,534
$
6,483,650
$
5,698,035
Tangible net income available to common
stockholders:
Net income available to common stockholders
$
28,297
$
21,602
$
12,095
$
12,875
$
8,944
$
49,899
$
11,714
Add: After-tax intangible asset amortization
1,344
1,272
1,365
1,405
1,365
2,616
2,731
Tangible net income available to common
stockholders
$
29,641
$
22,874
$
13,460
$
14,280
$
10,309
$
52,515
$
14,445
Adjusted tangible net income available to common
stockholders:
Tangible net income available to common
stockholders
$
29,641
$
22,874
$
13,460
$
14,280
$
10,309
$
52,515
$
14,445
Impairment charges on assets held for sale
1,942
604
4,022
32
-
2,546
715
Tax benefit on significant items
(529
)
(165
)
(1,120
)
(9
)
-
(694
)
(199
)
Adjusted tangible net income available to
common stockholders
$
31,054
$
23,313
$
16,362
$
14,303
$
10,309
$
54,367
$
14,961
BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (unaudited)
As of or For the Three Months Ended
As of or For the Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share
data, ratios annualized, where applicable)
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2021
June 30,
2020
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets:
Pre-tax pre-provision net income
$
36,195
$
33,540
$
26,689
$
34,071
$
28,385
$
69,735
$
46,856
Average total assets
6,720,492
6,587,765
6,400,621
6,401,290
6,186,974
6,654,495
5,876,463
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets
2.16
%
2.06
%
1.66
%
2.12
%
1.85
%
2.11
%
1.60
%
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average
assets:
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income
$
38,137
$
34,144
$
30,711
$
34,103
$
28,385
$
72,281
$
47,571
Average total assets
6,720,492
6,587,765
6,400,621
6,401,290
6,186,974
6,654,495
5,876,463
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average
assets
2.28
%
2.10
%
1.91
%
2.12
%
1.85
%
2.19
%
1.63
%
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent
Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent
$
58,443
$
56,890
$
56,260
$
53,746
$
52,797
$
115,333
$
105,764
Total average interest-earning assets
6,231,616
6,097,712
5,913,746
5,916,554
5,703,569
6,165,033
5,400,757
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent
3.76
%
3.78
%
3.78
%
3.61
%
3.72
%
3.77
%
3.94
%
Non-interest income to total revenues:
Non-interest income
$
21,002
$
15,742
$
17,690
$
22,234
$
12,829
$
36,744
$
22,136
Total revenues
79,176
72,382
73,710
75,758
65,438
151,558
127,570
Non-interest income to total revenues
26.53
%
21.75
%
24.00
%
29.35
%
19.61
%
24.24
%
17.35
%
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets:
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
41,039
$
38,238
$
42,999
$
41,655
$
37,053
$
79,277
$
79,999
Average total assets
6,720,492
6,587,765
6,400,621
6,401,290
6,186,974
6,654,495
5,876,463
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets
2.45
%
2.35
%
2.67
%
2.59
%
2.41
%
2.40
%
2.74
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio:
Adjusted non-interest expense excluding
amortization of intangible assets
$
39,191
$
36,489
$
41,107
$
39,708
$
35,161
$
75,680
$
76,214
Total revenues
79,176
72,382
73,710
75,758
65,438
151,558
127,570
Adjusted efficiency ratio
49.50
%
50.41
%
55.77
%
52.42
%
53.73
%
49.93
%
59.74
%
Adjusted return on average assets:
Adjusted net income
$
29,905
$
22,237
$
15,193
$
13,094
$
9,139
$
52,142
$
12,621
Average total assets
6,720,492
6,587,765
6,400,621
6,401,290
6,186,974
6,654,495
5,876,463
Adjusted return on average assets
1.78
%
1.37
%
0.94
%
0.81
%
0.59
%
1.58
%
0.43
%
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity:
Adjusted net income
$
29,905
$
22,237
$
15,193
$
13,094
$
9,139
$
52,142
$
12,621
Average stockholders' equity
810,490
806,452
805,593
791,111
775,879
808,482
770,653
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity
14.80
%
11.18
%
7.50
%
6.58
%
4.74
%
13.01
%
3.29
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
Tangible common equity
$
637,601
$
612,475
$
622,395
$
609,735
$
594,027
$
637,601
$
594,027
Tangible assets
6,371,568
6,579,243
6,218,021
6,321,990
6,217,048
6,371,568
6,217,048
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
10.01
%
9.31
%
10.01
%
9.64
%
9.55
%
10.01
%
9.55
%
Return on average tangible common stockholders'
equity:
Tangible net income available to common
stockholders
$
29,641
$
22,874
$
13,460
$
14,280
$
10,309
$
52,515
$
14,445
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
630,146
624,219
621,619
605,230
588,001
627,199
581,787
Return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity
18.87
%
14.86
%
8.61
%
9.39
%
7.05
%
16.88
%
4.99
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity:
Adjusted tangible net income available to common
stockholders
$
31,054
$
23,313
$
16,362
$
14,303
$
10,309
$
54,367
$
14,961
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
630,146
624,219
621,619
605,230
588,001
627,199
581,787
Adjusted return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity