Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as ''may'', ''might'', ''should'', ''could'', ''predict'', ''potential'', ''believe'', ''expect'', ''continue'', ''will'', ''anticipate'', ''seek'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''plan'', ''projection'', ''would'', ''annualized'', "target" and ''outlook'', or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward- looking statements involve estimates and known and unknown risks, and reflect various assumptions and involve elements of subjective judgement and analysis, which may or may not prove to be correct, and which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies outside the control of Byline and its respective affiliates, directors, employees and other representatives, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in this communication.

No representations, warranties or guarantees are or will be made by Byline as to the reliability, accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or that such forward-looking statements are or will remain based on reasonable assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this communication.

Certain risks and important factors that could affect Byline's future results are identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including among other things under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Byline undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") Adoption

On December 31, 2022, the Company adopted CECL and applied it retrospectively to the period beginning January 1, 2022 using the modified retrospective method of accounting. Results for reporting periods beginning after September 30, 2022 are presented under the new standard, while prior quarters previously reported are recast as if the new standard had been applied since January 1, 2022.

2