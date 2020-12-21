Byline Bancorp : Supporting Evanston Community Through Gift Card Program

Byline Bank is announcing it has committed $15,000 to purchase gift cards this month from local restaurants in the Evanston community. Throughout the next couple of weeks Byline will be purchasing gift cards from 20 local restaurants in Evanston in hopes of providing meaningful support to the restaurant industry during this difficult time. 'What great timing, just before the holidays to help us out like this,' Pat Fowler, owner of Firehouse Grill. 'As long-time customers, we are so proud of the partnership that we have with Byline.'

'Local restaurants and small businesses play a big role in making the Evanston community great,' said Tracy McGuire, North Shore Market President for Byline Bank. 'We are so proud we are able to show our support to these businesses at such an important time.'

Byline is privileged to be a part of the Evanston community and is proud to have contributed more than $145,000 in sponsorships and support to the area this year, alone. Also, earlier this year, Byline partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBC) to provide a grant in the amount of $11,650 to Evanston non-profit, Connections for the Homeless, and was further able to provide $29.2 million* in Paycheck Protection Program loans to the Evanston community, during a critical time for many businesses struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'As an Evanston resident, I am proud to work for a community bank that truly shows how much we care for our neighbors,' says Patrick Hughes Jr., Director of Business Development, Evanston for Byline Bank.