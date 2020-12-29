Byline Bancorp : Supporting Lakeview and Wrigleyville Through Gift Card Program

Byline Bank has recently purchased $15,000 in gift cards from the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce (LVECC), which work at more than 200 participating merchants including specialty boutiques, restaurants, theaters and more in the Lakeview and Wrigleyville neighborhoods. The gift card purchase is one way Byline can support of local businesses during this challenging time.

'Byline stepped up for our local businesses and neighborhood during one of the most difficult times we've ever faced,' said Sammi Saliba, Director of Marketing for LVECC. 'We really appreciate Byline's continued partnership and support of the Lakeview East community.'

https://lakevieweast.com/product/lakeview-east-gift-card/