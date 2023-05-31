Advanced search
    BYND   CA05608P1099

BYND CANNASOFT ENTERPRISES INC.

(BYND)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:05:22 2023-05-31 pm EDT
4.150 CAD   +11.86%
03:16pBynd Cannasoft Enterprises : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
05/18Bynd Cannasoft Enterprises : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K
PU
05/15BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

05/31/2023 | 03:16pm EDT
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report describes the matters voted upon at the Meeting and the outcome of each vote, all conducted by way of a show of hands:

Resolutions presented at Meeting:

Result of Vote
1. Appointment of Reliant CPA PC as auditor of the Company and the authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration Approved
2. Fixing of the number of directors at eight Approved
3. Election of the following persons as directors of the Company: Approved
Yftah Ben Yaackov
Marcel (Moti) Maram
Avner Tal
Gabi Kabazo
Harold Wolkin
Stefania Szabo
Niv Shirazi
Carmel Zigdon
4. Approval of the Company's proposed 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and all unallocated options, rights and other entitlements under the Plan Approved
5. Approval of the Company's proposed restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan") and all unallocated options, rights and other entitlements under the RSU Plan Approved

DATED:May 29, 2023

BYND CANNASOFT ENTERPRISES INC.
Per: "Gabi Kabazo"
Gabi Kabazo
Chief Financial Officer

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 19:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1,12 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
Net income 2022 -1,66 M -1,23 M -1,23 M
Net cash 2022 2,26 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
P/E ratio 2022 -94,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 141 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2021 119x
EV / Sales 2022 164x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart BYND CANNASOFT ENTERPRISES INC.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yftah Ben Yaackov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcel Maram President & Director
Gabriel Kabazo Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Avner Tal Director, CTO, VP Sales & Marketing
Harold Morton Wolkin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYND CANNASOFT ENTERPRISES INC.0.00%103
ORACLE CORPORATION27.33%283 884
SAP SE26.65%152 746
SERVICENOW, INC.41.43%111 878
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.26.50%41 671
HUBSPOT, INC.76.52%25 335
