BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. is an integrated software and cannabis company. The Company is a software house that develops enterprise software tools that enable manufacturing and service companies to optimize their workforce management, customer service, and asset management. The Company develops and markets customer relationship management (CRM) software products that enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call center activities and asset management. The Company is focused on the development of a CRM platform, which is designed to serve the needs of the medical cannabis industry. The Company is also focused on the cannabis farm and selling medical cannabis. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries are BYND-Beyond Solutions Ltd, Zigi Carmel Initiatives and Investments Ltd., and B.Y.B.Y. Investment and Promotions Ltd.

Sector Software