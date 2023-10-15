Certain Warrants of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023. These Warrants will be under lockup for 90 days starting from 17-JUL-2023 to 15-OCT-2023.
Details:
The Company, its executive officers, directors and any other holder(s) of ten percent (10%) or more of the outstanding Common Shares will enter into customary ?lock-up? agreements in favor of the underwriter for a period of 90 days from the closing date of the Offering.
Certain Warrants of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023.
October 14, 2023
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023