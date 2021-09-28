Log in
    BYOT   GB00B0999995

BYOTROL PLC

(BYOT)
Byotrol : Annual Report and Accounts

09/28/2021
Byotrol Plc

Annual Report

and

Financial Statements

for the year ended 31 March 2021

Registered number: 05352525

COMPANY INFORMATION

Directors

Nominated Adviser and Stockbroker

Dr Trevor Francis (Chief Technology Officer)

finnCap Limited

Sean Gogarty (Non-executive Director)

1 Bartholomew Close

Nic Hellyer (Chief Financial Officer)

London

John Langlands (Non-executive Chairman)

EC1A 7BL

David Traynor (Chief Executive Officer)

Auditor

Solicitors

Crowe U.K. LLP

Field Fisher Waterhouse LLP

3rd floor, The Lexicon

35 Vine Street

Mount Street

London

Manchester

EC3N 2AA

M2 5NT

Bankers

Share Capital

Barclays Bank plc

The ordinary share capital of Byotrol Plc is admitted to trading on

3 Hardman Street

AIM, a market operated by London Stock Exchange Group plc. The

Manchester

shares are quoted under the trading ticker BYOT

M3 3HF

The ISIN number is GB00B0999995 and the SEDOL number is

B099999

Registrars

Website

Link Market Services Limited

https://byotrolplc.com/

The Registry

34 Beckenham Road

Beckenham

Kent

BR3 4TU

Shareholder enquiries:

Tel. 0371 664 0300* (from UK); +44 (0) 371 664 0300 (from

overseas)

* lines are open from 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday

Board of Directors

CONTENTS

Byotrol plc

  • About Byotrol
  • Board of Directors
  • Chairman's statement
  • CEO's report

Strategic Report

  • Key Performance Indicators
  • Principal risks and uncertainties
  • Financial review
  • s.172 statement

Corporate governance review

Report of the Directors and Financial Statements

  • Directors' report
  • Independent auditor's report
  • Group statement of comprehensive income
  • Group statement of financial position
  • Group statement of changes in equity
  • Group statement of cash flow
  • Notes to the Group financial statements
  • Company balance sheet
  • Company statement of changes in equity
  • Notes to the Company financial statements

About Byotrol

Byotrol is dedicated to improving lives around the world by developing and commercialising market-leading infection control and prevention products. We specialise in high performance, sustainable and regulatory-approved antimicrobial technologies and products, especially those which challenge traditional sanitisation and cleaning methods.

Our technologies are utilised across professional and consumer markets, in products for both surfaces and skin, in environments where good hygiene is of the greatest importance. Byotrol's laboratories are based at Thornton Science Park, a University of Chester campus in the North-West of England, and the Group operates commercially from Thornton and from Sevenoaks in Kent.

Byotrol's territories of sale have grown significantly in recent years and our products are now sold and used throughout Europe, North America, South Africa and Asia. Byotrol is active in the following market sectors:

  • Professional
    • Human Health
    • Animal Health
    • Facilities Management
    • Food & Beverage
  • Consumer
    • Household
    • Skin Care
    • Pet Care

Byotrol believes in scientific excellence, superior hygiene, the responsible use of biocides and, above all, easier, cleaner, safer lives for everyone.

  • Byotrol Plc

Byotrol's corporate history

1990's Byotrol's first antimicrobial technology was invented and patented 2005 The Company floated on the London AIM market

2007 Byotrol Consumer Products set up in joint venture with Byotrol plc and WhatIf Ventures 2010 First consumer hand sanitiser launched in Boots

2011 Consumer household surface care range launched in Tesco

2013 Byotrol plc acquired remaining share of Byotrol Consumer Products from WhatIf Ventures 2014 Actizone patent granted in the UK

2016 PAS 2424 long-lasting antimicrobial test method developed in conjunction with the BSI

2017 Byotrol launches new Invirtu alcohol free hand sanitiser: the US Environmental Protection Agency grant approval of Byotrol's proprietary 24-hourgerm-kill surface sanitiser

2018 Byotrol acquires Medimark Scientific Limited, a leading provider of biocide-based infection control products for the animal and human healthcare markets

2019 Byotrol sells patents and underlying IP to Solvay SA, whilst retaining rights to sell Actizone in finished product form; completes licences with two key suppliers into UK NHS - with SC Johnson Professional on alcohol free hand sanitisers; and with Tristel on (non-sporicidal)anti-microbial surface care chemistries

2020 Byotrol accelerates earnout payments relating to Medimark Scientific, allowing final integration of the two companies

2021 Byotrol achieves significant profitability; licences technology to transfer US operations to third party

  • Byotrol Plc

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Byotrol plc published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 11:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
