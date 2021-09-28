Byotrol : Annual Report and Accounts

Byotrol Plc
Annual Report
and
Financial Statements
for the year ended 31 March 2021
Registered number: 05352525
COMPANY INFORMATION
|
Directors
|
Nominated Adviser and Stockbroker
|
Dr Trevor Francis (Chief Technology Officer)
|
finnCap Limited
|
Sean Gogarty (Non-executive Director)
|
1 Bartholomew Close
|
Nic Hellyer (Chief Financial Officer)
|
London
|
John Langlands (Non-executive Chairman)
|
EC1A 7BL
|
David Traynor (Chief Executive Officer)
|
|
Auditor
|
Solicitors
|
Crowe U.K. LLP
|
Field Fisher Waterhouse LLP
|
3rd floor, The Lexicon
|
35 Vine Street
|
Mount Street
|
London
|
Manchester
|
EC3N 2AA
|
M2 5NT
|
|
Bankers
|
Share Capital
|
Barclays Bank plc
|
The ordinary share capital of Byotrol Plc is admitted to trading on
|
3 Hardman Street
|
AIM, a market operated by London Stock Exchange Group plc. The
|
Manchester
|
shares are quoted under the trading ticker BYOT
|
M3 3HF
|
|
|
The ISIN number is GB00B0999995 and the SEDOL number is
|
|
B099999
|
Registrars
|
Website
|
Link Market Services Limited
|
https://byotrolplc.com/
|
The Registry
|
|
34 Beckenham Road
|
|
Beckenham
|
|
Kent
|
|
BR3 4TU
|
|
Shareholder enquiries:
|
|
Tel. 0371 664 0300* (from UK); +44 (0) 371 664 0300 (from
|
|
overseas)
|
|
* lines are open from 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday
|
Board of Directors
CONTENTS
Byotrol plc
-
About Byotrol
-
Board of Directors
-
Chairman's statement
-
CEO's report
Strategic Report
-
Key Performance Indicators
-
Principal risks and uncertainties
-
Financial review
-
s.172 statement
Corporate governance review
Report of the Directors and Financial Statements
-
Directors' report
-
Independent auditor's report
-
Group statement of comprehensive income
-
Group statement of financial position
-
Group statement of changes in equity
-
Group statement of cash flow
-
Notes to the Group financial statements
-
Company balance sheet
-
Company statement of changes in equity
-
Notes to the Company financial statements
About Byotrol
Byotrol is dedicated to improving lives around the world by developing and commercialising market-leading infection control and prevention products. We specialise in high performance, sustainable and regulatory-approved antimicrobial technologies and products, especially those which challenge traditional sanitisation and cleaning methods.
Our technologies are utilised across professional and consumer markets, in products for both surfaces and skin, in environments where good hygiene is of the greatest importance. Byotrol's laboratories are based at Thornton Science Park, a University of Chester campus in the North-West of England, and the Group operates commercially from Thornton and from Sevenoaks in Kent.
Byotrol's territories of sale have grown significantly in recent years and our products are now sold and used throughout Europe, North America, South Africa and Asia. Byotrol is active in the following market sectors:
-
Professional
-
-
Human Health
-
Animal Health
-
Facilities Management
-
Food & Beverage
-
Consumer
-
-
Household
-
Skin Care
-
Pet Care
Byotrol believes in scientific excellence, superior hygiene, the responsible use of biocides and, above all, easier, cleaner, safer lives for everyone.
Byotrol's corporate history
1990's Byotrol's first antimicrobial technology was invented and patented 2005 The Company floated on the London AIM market
2007 Byotrol Consumer Products set up in joint venture with Byotrol plc and WhatIf Ventures 2010 First consumer hand sanitiser launched in Boots
2011 Consumer household surface care range launched in Tesco
2013 Byotrol plc acquired remaining share of Byotrol Consumer Products from WhatIf Ventures 2014 Actizone patent granted in the UK
2016 PAS 2424 long-lasting antimicrobial test method developed in conjunction with the BSI
2017 Byotrol launches new Invirtu alcohol free hand sanitiser: the US Environmental Protection Agency grant approval of Byotrol's proprietary 24-hourgerm-kill surface sanitiser
2018 Byotrol acquires Medimark Scientific Limited, a leading provider of biocide-based infection control products for the animal and human healthcare markets
2019 Byotrol sells patents and underlying IP to Solvay SA, whilst retaining rights to sell Actizone in finished product form; completes licences with two key suppliers into UK NHS - with SC Johnson Professional on alcohol free hand sanitisers; and with Tristel on (non-sporicidal)anti-microbial surface care chemistries
2020 Byotrol accelerates earnout payments relating to Medimark Scientific, allowing final integration of the two companies
2021 Byotrol achieves significant profitability; licences technology to transfer US operations to third party
