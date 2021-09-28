Byotrol : Annual Report and Accounts

The ISIN number is GB00B0999995 and the SEDOL number is

The ordinary share capital of Byotrol Plc is admitted to trading on

About Byotrol

Byotrol is dedicated to improving lives around the world by developing and commercialising market-leading infection control and prevention products. We specialise in high performance, sustainable and regulatory-approved antimicrobial technologies and products, especially those which challenge traditional sanitisation and cleaning methods.

Our technologies are utilised across professional and consumer markets, in products for both surfaces and skin, in environments where good hygiene is of the greatest importance. Byotrol's laboratories are based at Thornton Science Park, a University of Chester campus in the North-West of England, and the Group operates commercially from Thornton and from Sevenoaks in Kent.

Byotrol's territories of sale have grown significantly in recent years and our products are now sold and used throughout Europe, North America, South Africa and Asia. Byotrol is active in the following market sectors:

Professional

Human Health Animal Health Facilities Management Food & Beverage

Consumer

Household Skin Care Pet Care



Byotrol believes in scientific excellence, superior hygiene, the responsible use of biocides and, above all, easier, cleaner, safer lives for everyone.