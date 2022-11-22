Byotrol Chair John Langlands retires; appoints executive chair and CEO

(Alliance News) - Byotrol PLC on Tuesday said it appointed chief executive officer David Traynor as executive chair with immediate effect, as non-executive chair John Langlands will retire from the business.

Chester, England-based Byotrol is a developer of antimicrobial technologies and products.

Traynor has been CEO since 2013, and he will now focus on securing and developing intellectual property agreements and commercial alliances for the company, in addition to his responsibilities as chair.

Meanwhile, Vivan Pinto, currently Byotrol's chief growth officer, is promoted to CEO. He joins the board as an executive director with immediate effect.

Pinto will assume formal responsibility for the day-to-day sales and operations of the company, working with Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer Chris Sedwell. Previously, Pinto was vice president and area managing director at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health.

Langlands will remain as a non-executive director to assist the leadership transition, but will then retire as a director in January. He has been non-executive chair since 2017, having originally only intended to hold the position for five years. Byotrol said he has remained to guide the company through this year's annual general meeting.

"With the pandemic now subsiding and the Byotrol team and its technologies so much improved, it is the right time for me to step-down. I will remain a supportive shareholder and will continue to offer the team advice where I can," Langlands said.

Pinto added: "Byotrol has built an exceptional base of technology platforms, the most recent of which we launched last week at the London Vet Show. I know we can bring those technologies to more customers in more geographies, and I am looking forward to making it happen."

Byotrol shares were up 5.2% to 2.05 pence on Tuesday afternoon in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

