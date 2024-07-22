Byrna Technologies Inc. is a technology company. The Company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of advanced less-lethal personal security solutions. The Company's product portfolio includes handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers designed for use by consumers and professional security customers; a line of projectiles that are fired by Byrna devices, including chemical irritants, kinetic and inert rounds; a line of self-defense aerosol products, including Byrna Bad Guy Repellent, and accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide (CO2) canisters, sighting systems, holsters and Byrna-branded apparel. Its flagship product, the Byrna SD, is a compact, ergonomically designed, handheld personal security device with the size and form factor of a compact handgun. It is easy to use, has virtually no recoil and is designed to fire accurately with an effective range of 50 feet.