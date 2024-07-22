INVESTOR PRESENTATION

July 2024

COUNTERVAILING SOCIETAL TRENDS

Increased Concerns About Safety and Less Tolerance Towards Gun Violence

are a Tailwind for Byrna Products

Sources:

Record-High56% in U.S. Perceive Local Crime Has Increased - October 2022.https://news.gallup.com/poll/404048/record-high-perceive-local-crime-increased.aspxDissatisfaction With U.S. Gun Laws Hits New High - February 2023.https://news.gallup.com/poll/470588/dissatisfaction-gun-laws-hits-new-high.aspx

BYRNA IS PART OF THE SOLUTION

Our Mission

"To provide civilians, law enforcement officers and security professionals with a safe, reliable and effective non-lethal alternative to traditional firearms that will allow Byrna's customers to protect and defend themselves, their families and their community without the need to resort to deadly

force."

BYRNA OVERVIEW

Nasdaq

BYRN

Headquarters

Andover, Massachusetts

122 Employees

Customers

350,000+ launchers sold

over the last 4 years

30+ International

Customers/Agencies 500+ Dealer Locations

LAUNCHERS

VIRTUOUS

CYCLE

PROJECTILES

ACCESSORIES

US CONSUMER MARKET OPPORTUNITY

  • 250MM Potential Customers in the US Consumer Market
  • Estimated Lifetime Value of Customer - $1,000
  • Total Addressable Market (US Consumer):
    • $250 Billion ($100 Billion Gun Owners / $150 Billion Non-Gun Owners)
    • Targeted Penetration of 5% of Non-Gun Owners and 10% of Gun Owners: ~$17.5 Billion

US Consumer Market

250MM Adults

200,000 E-commerce customers (all-time)

Non-Gun

Gun

Owners

Owners

100M

150M Adults

Adults

Socially responsible

Familiar look

self-protection tool

and feel of a firearm

Note: Our TAM calculation is based on internal estimates of first time Byrna customers purchasing a full launcher system.

REGIONAL AND SEGMENT FOCUS

USMCA (US, Mexico and Canada)

  • U.S. and Canada
    • Primarily Direct to Consumer (DTC) - Web and through dealers (99% of US/CAN sales)
    • Service inbound law enforcement and private security inquiries (<1% of US/CAN sales)
  • Mexico
    • Primarily law enforcement focused with recent successes with local police agency penetrations
    • Actively pursuing large law enforcement agency sales

International

  • Predominantly Law Enforcement sales
  • Latin America
    • Cordoba Provincial Police (15,000 units committed)
    • Buenos Aires (Provincial, City and Airport Police) - 500 Launcher Order from Buenos Aires City Police
    • Sante Fe Provincial Police
  • Other International
    • Prioritize only large, episodic opportunities (Indonesia)

PRODUCT OFFERING

Pistols and

Defense

Ammo & CO2

Sprays and

Accessories

Rifles

Alarms

and Other

Note: Possession and use may be subject to state or local regulation.

HOW IT WORKS - PISTOLS

Byrna SD - Internals Cutaway

  • First trigger pull punctures CO2 and propels projectile simultaneously using our patented technology
  • Incapacitates an assailant from a safe standoff distance of up to 60 feet
  • Compact and concealable - suitable for everyday carry
  • Fires kinetic and chemical irritant projectiles
  • Multiple shot capacity (up to 7 in one magazine)
  • No license, background check or waiting period required
    • Byrna SD: $379 - Flagship pistol launcher
    • Byrna LE: $479 - 40% more capacity and 60% more power than the SD

Note: Possession and use may be subject to state or local regulation.

HOW IT WORKS - AMMO

  • 2 Types of projectiles:
    • Self-Defense(Chemical Irritants and Kinetic)
    • Training (Inert Powder and Eco-Friendly Powder)
  • Key features:
    • .68 caliber projectiles compatible with all current Byrna launcher platforms
    • Break lines to ensure breakage upon impact
    • Sonically welded to hold shells together
    • Colored shell to identify payload
  • Re-occurringconsumable sale
  • Payload projectiles designed and manufactured in- house

Byrna Pepper Projectile

  • Internal Cutaway

SELF-DEFENSE

TRAINING AND

RECREATION

Pepper Max Kinetic Inert Eco-Kinetic

