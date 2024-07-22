INVESTOR PRESENTATION
July 2024
Nasdaq: BYRN | 1
COUNTERVAILING SOCIETAL TRENDS
Increased Concerns About Safety and Less Tolerance Towards Gun Violence
are a Tailwind for Byrna Products
80%
60%
75%
55%
70%
50%
65%
60%
45%
55%
40%
50%
35%
45%
"Re-Funding Not Defunding
the Police: The Biden $350
40%
30%
Billion American Rescue
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2002
2003
2004
2005
Plan" June 2021
% Reporting That There is More Crime In The US Compared to Last Year
% Satisfied With the Nation's Laws or Policies on Guns
Sources:
Record-High56% in U.S. Perceive Local Crime Has Increased - October 2022.https://news.gallup.com/poll/404048/record-high-perceive-local-crime-increased.aspxDissatisfaction With U.S. Gun Laws Hits New High - February 2023.https://news.gallup.com/poll/470588/dissatisfaction-gun-laws-hits-new-high.aspx
Nasdaq: BYRN | 3
BYRNA IS PART OF THE SOLUTION
Our Mission
"To provide civilians, law enforcement officers and security professionals with a safe, reliable and effective non-lethal alternative to traditional firearms that will allow Byrna's customers to protect and defend themselves, their families and their community without the need to resort to deadly
force."
Nasdaq: BYRN | 4
BYRNA OVERVIEW
Nasdaq
BYRN
Headquarters
Andover, Massachusetts
122 Employees
Customers
350,000+ launchers sold
over the last 4 years
30+ International
Customers/Agencies 500+ Dealer Locations
LAUNCHERS
VIRTUOUS
CYCLE
PROJECTILES
ACCESSORIES
Nasdaq: BYRN | 5
US CONSUMER MARKET OPPORTUNITY
- 250MM Potential Customers in the US Consumer Market
- Estimated Lifetime Value of Customer - $1,000
- Total Addressable Market (US Consumer):
- $250 Billion ($100 Billion Gun Owners / $150 Billion Non-Gun Owners)
- Targeted Penetration of 5% of Non-Gun Owners and 10% of Gun Owners: ~$17.5 Billion
US Consumer Market
250MM Adults
200,000 E-commerce customers (all-time)
Non-Gun
Gun
Owners
Owners
100M
150M Adults
Adults
Socially responsible
Familiar look
self-protection tool
and feel of a firearm
Note: Our TAM calculation is based on internal estimates of first time Byrna customers purchasing a full launcher system.
Nasdaq: BYRN | 6
REGIONAL AND SEGMENT FOCUS
USMCA (US, Mexico and Canada)
- U.S. and Canada
- Primarily Direct to Consumer (DTC) - Web and through dealers (99% of US/CAN sales)
- Service inbound law enforcement and private security inquiries (<1% of US/CAN sales)
- Mexico
- Primarily law enforcement focused with recent successes with local police agency penetrations
- Actively pursuing large law enforcement agency sales
International
- Predominantly Law Enforcement sales
- Latin America
- Cordoba Provincial Police (15,000 units committed)
- Buenos Aires (Provincial, City and Airport Police) - 500 Launcher Order from Buenos Aires City Police
- Sante Fe Provincial Police
- Other International
- Prioritize only large, episodic opportunities (Indonesia)
Nasdaq: BYRN | 7
PRODUCT OFFERING
Pistols and
Defense
Ammo & CO2
Sprays and
Accessories
Rifles
Alarms
and Other
Note: Possession and use may be subject to state or local regulation.
Nasdaq: BYRN | 8
HOW IT WORKS - PISTOLS
Byrna SD - Internals Cutaway
- First trigger pull punctures CO2 and propels projectile simultaneously using our patented technology
- Incapacitates an assailant from a safe standoff distance of up to 60 feet
- Compact and concealable - suitable for everyday carry
- Fires kinetic and chemical irritant projectiles
- Multiple shot capacity (up to 7 in one magazine)
- No license, background check or waiting period required
- Byrna SD: $379 - Flagship pistol launcher
- Byrna LE: $479 - 40% more capacity and 60% more power than the SD
Note: Possession and use may be subject to state or local regulation.
Nasdaq: BYRN | 9
HOW IT WORKS - AMMO
- 2 Types of projectiles:
- Self-Defense(Chemical Irritants and Kinetic)
- Training (Inert Powder and Eco-Friendly Powder)
- Key features:
- .68 caliber projectiles compatible with all current Byrna launcher platforms
- Break lines to ensure breakage upon impact
- Sonically welded to hold shells together
- Colored shell to identify payload
- Re-occurringconsumable sale
- Payload projectiles designed and manufactured in- house
Byrna Pepper Projectile
- Internal Cutaway
SELF-DEFENSE
TRAINING AND
RECREATION
Pepper Max Kinetic Inert Eco-Kinetic
Nasdaq: BYRN | 10
