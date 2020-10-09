Log in
BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(BYRN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 10/09 03:58:44 pm
1.624 USD   +0.25%
05:35pBYRNA TECHNOLOGIES : 10-Q Filing Q3 2020
PU
05:35pBYRNA TECHNOLOGIES : Xbrl q3 2020
PU
04:39pBYRNA TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Byrna Technologies : XBRL Q3 2020

10/09/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Cover

Cover - shares

9 Months Ended

Aug. 31, 2020

Oct. 09, 2020

Cover [Abstract]
Entity Registrant Name Byrna Technologies Inc.
Entity Central Index Key 0001354866
Document Type 10-Q
Amendment Flag false
Document Period End Date Aug. 31, 2020
Entity File Number 333-132456
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Current Fiscal Year End Date --11-30
Entity Filer Category Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 146,408,607
Entity Current Reporting Status No
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3
Entity Small Business true
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes

Disclaimer

Byrna Technologies Inc. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 21:34:06 UTC
All news about BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES INC.
09:19aBYRNA TECHNOLOGIES : Begins Production at New Facility in Fort Wayne IN
AQ
08:31aBYRNA TECHNOLOGIES INC : . Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
AQ
10/08BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES : Begins Production at New Facility in Fort Wayne, IN
AQ
09/16BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces New Law Enforcement Business Unit
AQ
09/15BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces New Law Enforcement Business Unit
AQ
09/14BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change ..
AQ
09/11BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Record Third Quarter Sales Production, and Order ..
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,92 M - -
Net income 2019 -4,41 M - -
Net Debt 2019 3,55 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,31x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 237 M 237 M -
EV / Sales 2018 63,0x
EV / Sales 2019 19,7x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 72,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bryan S. Ganz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David North Chief Financial Officer
Andr Buys Chief Technology Officer
Karen Bowling Independent Director
Don Levantin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES INC.732.48%237
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.20%108 627
THE BOEING COMPANY-49.47%94 827
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-31.17%91 709
AIRBUS SE-48.71%61 586
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-7.06%53 295
