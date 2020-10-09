Byrna Technologies : XBRL Q3 2020

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Cover
Cover - shares
9 Months Ended
Aug. 31, 2020
Oct. 09, 2020
Cover [Abstract]
Entity Registrant Name
|
Byrna Technologies Inc.
|
Entity Central Index Key
|
0001354866
Document Type
|
10-Q
Amendment Flag
|
false
Document Period End Date
|
Aug. 31, 2020
Entity File Number
|
333-132456
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
|
DE
Current Fiscal Year End Date
|
--11-30
Entity Filer Category
|
Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
|
|
146,408,607
|
Entity Current Reporting Status
|
No
Document Fiscal Year Focus
|
2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus
|
Q3
Entity Small Business
|
true
Entity Emerging Growth Company
|
false
Entity Shell Company
|
false
Entity Interactive Data Current
|
Yes
Disclaimer
