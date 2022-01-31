Byron Energy : 2 Well Drilling Program to Commence in April 2022

Once on location, Byron will commence to drill the SM58 G3 well to the Rainbow Trout prospect. The SM58 G3 well will be drilled to a depth of 8,622 feet Measured Depth (MD)/6,966 feet True Vertical Depth (TVD). The well has three target sands, with the J Sand being the primary target. The K4/B65 Sand and possibly the Upper O Sand are also anticipated to be present but carry no classified reserves.

The J Sand target in the SM58 G3 well lies within a seismic amplitude supported attic updip to a pool that previously produced 1.7 Mmbo and 3 Bcfg from two wells completed in the J Sand. RTM data predicts that the K4/B65 Sand and the Upper O Sand could also be present but with weaker amplitude support.

The SM58 G5 well will be drilled to a depth of 10,240 feet MD/8,196 feet TVD and has three objectives in the Smoked Trout prospect. The primary target is the N2 Sand with secondary targets mapped in the J and K4/B65 Sands.

The primary N2 Sand target lies within a seismic amplitude supported attic updip to a pool that previously produced 3 Mmbo and 5.7 Bcfg from six wells completed in the N2 Sand. Smaller amplitude supported attic areas exist in the J and K4/B5 Sands as mapped using RTM seismic data.

Byron may elect, as a cost saving measure, to batch drill the two wells by driving conductor pipe in each well and then drilling each well to surface casing depth before drilling each well to final total depth. All completion operations will be performed after the drilling of both wells with a short cycle time expected to be less than two weeks to first production once the rig is mobilized off location and hook-up operations are completed.

Byron's CEO Maynard Smith said:

"Throughout our careers, the Byron executive team has always valued and nurtured the very important relationships with the major service and oil companies in the GOM. These relationships, and our continued strong production, allows us to leverage our current and future production at a modest cost to create shareholder wealth and take advantage of the current very strong oil and gas prices.

Byron has a large inventory of quality prospects in the SM58 area and in order to drill these prospects, in a timely manner, we will continue to utilize and explore innovative financial solutions with our industry partners."

