  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Byron Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYE   AU000000BYE3

BYRON ENERGY LIMITED

(BYE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Byron Energy : Application for quotation of securities - BYE

01/09/2022 | 11:38pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

BYRON ENERGY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday January 10, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

BYE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

41,100,000

07/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

BYRON ENERGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

88113436141

1.3

ASX issuer code

BYE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BYEAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BYE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

41,100,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/12/2021

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

7/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

41,100,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.19518248

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

28,350,0000 options converted to ordinary shares at $0.12, 2,000,000 options converted to ordinary shares at $0.16, 28,350,0000 options converted to ordinary shares at $0.40, resulting in total new shares issued of 41,100,000 at an average issue price of $0.19518248. As approved at the Company's AGM on 29/11/2021 the Company made an interest free loan to each of the Optionholders or their nominees for the sole purpose of funding the exercise of the Options.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Byron Energy Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 04:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
