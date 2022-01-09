Byron Energy : Application for quotation of securities - BYE
01/09/2022 | 11:38pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BYRON ENERGY LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday January 10, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
BYE
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
41,100,000
07/01/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BYRON ENERGY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
88113436141
1.3
ASX issuer code
BYE
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
10/1/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
BYEAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
BYE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
41,100,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
31/12/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
31/12/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
Yes
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Issue date
7/1/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
41,100,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.19518248
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
28,350,0000 options converted to ordinary shares at $0.12, 2,000,000 options converted to ordinary shares at $0.16, 28,350,0000 options converted to ordinary shares at $0.40, resulting in total new shares issued of 41,100,000 at an average issue price of $0.19518248. As approved at the Company's AGM on 29/11/2021 the Company made an interest free loan to each of the Optionholders or their nominees for the sole purpose of funding the exercise of the Options.
Application for quotation of +securities
