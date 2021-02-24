Byron Energy : US Debt Financing, Permitting, Production and Interim Reserves Report

23 February 2021

ASX Release

Byron Energy Update: US Debt Financing, Permitting, Production and Interim

Reserves Report

 US Debt Financing initiative progressing as planned

 Permits approved to allow the use of all 9 slots on the SM58 G Platform

 Byron's overall production remains steady since previous announcement

 Byron's company-wide Net Proved Developed Producing Reserves have increased by 157% to 3.23 Mmboe up from 1.26 Mmboe; an increase of approximately 68% on oil and >880% on gas reserves

 SM71 Net Proved Reserves now stand at 2.3 Mmbo and 1.4 Bcf up 17.8% and 3.1% respectively from June 30 to December 31, 2020

 SM58 Net Proved Reserves are 4.2 Mmbo and 22.6 bcf, Net 2P reserves are 9.6 Mmbo and 30.7 Bcf

Byron Energy Limited ("Byron or the Company") (ASX: BYE) is pleased to announce that its

US debt refinancing initiative, as announced to the ASX on 27 January 2020, is well under way with a number of potential lenders to be approached commencing later this week. As part of the debt refinancing initiative Byron was required to complete a new interim reserve report.

This new independently assessed estimate of reserves and resources for the Company's SM58 and SM71 projects, along with an update on permitting and oil and gas production, is provided below.

Byron South Marsh Island Project Area Permitting Status

As acknowledged in the Company's recent quarterly report lodged with the ASX on 28 January

2021, Byron has spent considerable time pursuing key regulatory permits in the South Marsh Island Project Area. Executive Order 3395 went into effect on 20 January 21 and has had no material effect on the process for permits on existing leases. Byron was granted approval for a revised Development Operations Coordination Document ("DOCD") on 10 February 2021 which allows the use of slots G5 through G9 from the South Marsh 58 G Platform. Byron has submitted DOCD permits for wells on SM57, SM60 and SM70 and each permit is under review by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management ("BOEM") Gulf of Mexico Region office in New Orleans, Louisiana. Byron has no reason to believe these permits will not be approved in the normal course of the approval process.

To drill any well offshore, an operator must also file an Application for Permit to Drill ("APD") with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement ("BSEE"). Byron has filed APD'sfor the next phase of drilling at SM69 and SM58. The APD for the SM69 E2 well is fully approved and the APD's for the proposed SM58 G3 and G4 wells have also been filed and are under review. Byron does not anticipate any delays in the approval process and expects approval in the normal course of business.

Byron Company Production Update

Byron last provided an update on production performance and rates from its operated Gulf of Mexico properties on 17 December 20. Since then, production levels have remained consistent except for the SM58 G2ST which has experienced an increase in daily oil rate with a corresponding decrease in the daily gas rate.

South Marsh Island Block 71 F Platform

Cumulative oil production from the Byron operated SM71 F Platform now stands at just over 3.0 million barrels of oil (Mmbo) and 3.9 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") of gas in less than three years. The lease is ranked in the top 5 of all Gulf of Mexico active oil producing leases on the US Gulf of Mexico shelf with the SM71 F3 and F1 ranked as the number 1 and number 2 active oil producing wells. The D5 Sand completions in the SM71 F1 and F3 wells have total gross oil production of just over 2.9 million barrels of oil.

As of 21 February 21, gross well test data for the SM71 F1, F2 and F3 wells are as follows. The SM71 F1 well had gross test rates of 0.66 million cubic feet of gas per day ("mmcfgpd") and 830 barrels of oil per day ("bopd") with no water. The SM71 F3 well had a test gross rate of 0.75 mmcfgpd and 1949 bopd with no water. The SM71 F2 well, completed in the B55 Sand had a test rate of 0.250 mmcfgpd and 32 bopd with 2 barrels of water per day ("bwpd").

South Marsh Island Block 58 G Platform

As of 21 February 21, gross well test data for the SM58 G1 and G2ST wells are as follows. The SM58 G1 well has a test rate of 14.7 mmcfgpd and 171 barrels of condensate per day ("bcpd") with no water. The SM58 G2ST well had a test rate of 2.2 mmcfgpd and 435 bopd and no water. This is an increase of 233 bopd since the last report on 17 December 20 and the well continues to perform as discussed in that report. The SM58 G2ST oil gravity is 38.8 API.

In summary, production levels at both platforms have remained constant and operations have not been affected by the harsh winter weather allowing the Company to receive the benefit of the recent higher than expected gas and oil prices in the month of February. Only the SM71 F2 well is producing very minor amounts of formation water. The other active wells are not producing any formation water.

Collarini Interim Reserve Report from December 31 2020

The December 31 2020 reserves update was focussed on the Company operated producing properties, South Marsh Island Block 71 ("SM71") and South Marsh Island Block 58 ("SM58")

to assist with the refinancing initiative, as announced to the ASX on 27 January 2021. The revised reserves and resources for SM71 and SM58 are disclosed below. There been no material changes in the reserves and/or prospective resources for the Company's other properties, as reported to the ASX on 10 September 2020.

The Company released its 30 June 2020 reserves and resources on 10 September 2020. Following commencement of production from SM58 during the six months ended 31 December 2020 Byron has updated its reserves and resources effective 31 December 2020 to reflect changes to SM58 and SM71 since the release of the 30 June 2020 report. The independently assessed reserves and resources estimates were prepared by Collarini

Associates ("Collarini"), based in Houston, Texas, USA.

Combined reserves and resources as of 31 December 2020 for all Byron leases are captured in the following table:

Byron Energy Limited - Total Reserves and Resources Gulf of Mexico, Offshore Louisiana, USA

Gross Net

Remaining as at 31 Dec. 2020 Oil Gas Oil Gas Mmbbl Bcf Mmbbl Bcf Reserves (developed and undeveloped) Proved (1P) 13,073 69,666 7,932 57,273 Probable Reserves 10,533 52,815 7,663 44,677 Proved and Probable (2P) 23,606 122,481 15,595 101,950 Possible Reserves 12,877 32,817 9,737 27,416 Proved, Probable & Possible (3P) 36,483 155,298 25,332 129,366 Total Prospective Resources Best Estimate (unrisked) 49,890 753,350 40,425 623,583

Proved (1P) reserves include Net Proved Developed Producing Reserves ("PDP") of 1.9 Mmbo and 8.2 Bcf. PDP reserves increased by approximately 68% on oil and >880% on gas reserves from 30 June 2020 or 157% in barrels of oil equivalent terms to 3.23 Mmboe up from 1.26 Mmboe.

Reserves - The aggregate 1P may be a very conservative estimate and the aggregate 3P may be a very optimistic estimate due to the portfolio effects of arithmetic summation.

Prospective Resource - The estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbon.

Conversion to boe - using a ratio of 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil - 6:1 conversion ratio is based on an energy equivalency conversion method and does not represent value equivalency

Project Summary - South Marsh Island 71

Byron owns the SM71 lease in the South Marsh Island Block 73 ("SM73") field. Byron is the designated Operator of SM71 and owns a 50% Working Interest ("WI") and a 40.625% Net Revenue Interest ("NRI") in the block, with Otto Energy Limited ("Otto") group holding an equivalent WI and NRI in the block. As Otto did not participate in the drilling of the SM71 F4 well Byron is entitled to 100% WI/81.25% NRI in SM 71 F4 well, until payout.

For the six months ended 31 December 2020, Byron's share of net revenue from SM71 was approximately US$8.2 million before transportation costs while cash operating costs (lease operating expenses and insurance) were US$1.4 million.

Collarini has assigned 2P reserves (net to Byron) of 3.5 Mmbbl and 2.4 Bcf to SM71. Collarini has also assigned 1.1 Mmbbl and 0.8 Billion cubic feet ("Bcf"), net to Byron, in possible reserves in SM71 as shown in the table below.

Byron Energy Limited -Reserves andResources South Marsh Island 71

Remaining 31 December 2020

Reserves

Proved (1P)

Probable ReservesProved and Probable (2P)

Possible Reserves

Proved, Probable & Possible (3P)Gross

Net to Byron

SM71 1P net reserves as of 31 December 2020 increased by 17.8% for oil and 3.1 % for gas compared to 1P reserves as of 30 June 2020 due to better-than-expected production performance of the D5 sand (F1 and F3 wells) for six months ended 31 December 2020.

SM71 2P net reserves as of 31 December 2020 decreased by 14.8% for oil and 19.4% for gas compared to 2P reserves as of 30 June 2020. The increase in D5 proved reserves for six months ended 31 December 2020 was more than offset by reallocations and volumetric updates of D5 probable reserves.

Additional information and details on Byron's SM71 asset can be found in the ASX release made on 17 December 20.