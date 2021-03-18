Byron Energy : Half Year Financial Report 31 Dec 2020

For personal use only

Directors' Report

Your directors submit herewith their report together with the interim Financial Report of Byron Energy Limited ("the consolidated entity" or "Group"), being Byron Energy Limited ("Byron" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries for the half year ended 31 December 2020.

Directors

The names of the Company's directors in ofﬁce at any time during or since the end of the half year ended 31 December 2020 are: Douglas G. Battersby

Maynard V. Smith Prent H. Kallenberger Charles J. Sands Paul A. Young William R. Sack

The above named directors held ofﬁce during and since the end of the ﬁnancial period unless otherwise stated.

Principal activities

The principal activities of the consolidated entity during the half ﬁnancial year were oil and gas exploration, development and production in the shallow waters in the Gulf of Mexico ("GOM"), USA.

Consolidated results

The proﬁt for the consolidated entity after income tax was US$736,787 (31 December 2019: US$505,416).

Dividends

No dividends in respect of the current half ﬁnancial year have been paid, declared or recommended for payment (2019: nil).

Auditor independence declaration

A copy of the auditor's independence declaration under s.307C of the Corporation Act 2001 in relation to the review of the half year is included in this report.

Review of Operations

Financial Review

The Group recorded a net proﬁt after income tax of US$736,787 for the half year ended 31 December 2020, compared to a net proﬁt of US$505,416 for the half year ended 31 December 2019.

For the half year ended 31 December 2020 Byron's share of net revenue was US$14,296,170, compared to US$12,998,648 in the half year to 31 December 2019. The increase in net revenue was primarily due to higher natural gas sales as a result of commencement of production from the SM58 G1 and G2 wells, largely offset by lower realised oil prices.

Cost of sales were US$9,264,892 for the half year ended 31 December 2020 compared to US$3,621,888 for the comparable period in 2019. The increase is due to higher lease operating expenses, amortisation and gas transportation charges as a result of commencement of the SM58 G platform production during the six months ended 31 December 2020.

Impairment charges of US$25,729 for the half year ended 31 December 2020 were signiﬁcantly lower in comparison to the half year ended 31 December 2019 of US$5,138,613. The impairment charge for 2019 half year largely reﬂected the write off of the drilling cost of the SM74 D14 well dry hole.

There were no share based payment expenses in the half year to 31 December 2020, compared to a 31 December 2019 half year ended share based payment expense of US$959,165.

Directors' Report continued

At 31 December 2020, the consolidated entity had total assets of US$117,895,723 (30 June 2020: US$105,107,449) and total liabilities of US$41,356,702 (30 June 2020: US$31,056,428) resulting in net assets of US$76,539,021 (30 June 2020: US$74,051,021). The increase was due to the completion of the SM58 G1 well and the drilling and completion of the G2ST well, as well as the completion and commissioning of the SM58 G platform and associated pipelines, which was funded by higher payables and increased borrowings as at 31 December 2020.

At 31 December 2020, the consolidated entity held cash and cash equivalents of US$1,497,676 (30 June 2020: US$16,644,701).

Corporate Review

Cash equity raisings

During the half year ended 31 December 2020 and following approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting held in July 2020, the Company issued 16,745,771 ordinary shares at $A 0.13 cents per share raising A$ 2,176,950 before costs, through a placement of shares to the directors and/or their associates, as part of a share placement announced in May 2020.

No share options were converted during the half year ended 31 December 2020.

Issued capital

As at 31 December 2020, Byron's issued capital comprised:

Securities Total issued Quoted Unquoted Shares (ASX:BYE) 1,040,295,102 1,040,295,102 Nil Options 41,100,000 Nil 41,100,000 Borrowings Crimson Midstream Promissory Note

In the December 2019 quarter, Byron signed a binding Secured Promissory Note ("Promissory Note") with Crimson Midstream Operating, LLC ("Crimson Midstream"), a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, to borrow an initial amount of US$15.0 million, (fully drawn down by Byron during the 2020 ﬁnancial year), bearing interest at a rate of 15% p.a., over a 3-year term and being interest only until December 2020. Byron secured an additional US$3.5 million under the Crimson Midstream Promissory Note facility in

June 2020, drawndown in August 2020, on the same terms and conditions as the initial US$15.0 million, being interest only until December 2020. The Promissory Note is secured over Byron's SM71 and SM58 assets and guaranteed by the Company.

Loans from directors and shareholders

Byron's outstanding loans of approximately US$3.6 million, as at 31 December 2020, from entities associated with Doug Battersby, Maynard Smith, Charles Sands, Paul Young, (all directors of the Company), and a long standing shareholder are due to be repaid on 31 March 2022.

As at 31 December 2020, Byron's borrowings comprised: