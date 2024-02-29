Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Bystronic AG: Bystronic improves profitability with slight decline in sales; plans cost optimization program



29-Feb-2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Bystronic improves profitability with slight decline in sales; plans cost optimization program High order backlog at the beginning of the year supports sales performance as order intake declined significantly

Sales decline to CHF 930 million due to strong Swiss franc

EBIT margin increases to 5.8% thanks to improvement in efficiencies and cost savings

Dividend of CHF 12 per class A registered share proposed

Cost optimization program planned to improve profitability KPIs



CHF million 2023 2022 in % in % CER1 Order intake 794.0 1'009.5 (21.4) (15.9) Net sales 930.1 1'015.9 (8.4) (2.3) Order backlog 252.9 413.0 (38.8) (33.4) Operating result (EBIT) 54.4 48.1 13.0 - as % of net sales 5.8% 4.7% - Net result 41.9 36.6 14.7 - Earnings per class A registered share in CHF 20.28 17.69 14.6 - Operating free cash flow 34.0 (40.6) - - RONOA2 in % 14.2% 15.1% - - Dividend per class A registered share in CHF 12.00 12.00 - - Average number of full-time equivalents 3,573 3’679 (2.9) - 1 at constant exchange rates

2 return on net operating assets Zurich, February 29, 2024 – In 2023 Bystronic continued to successfully implement its proven strategy: the Group launched new product innovations, achieved growth in its service business and realized the first Smart Factory together with a large European customer. In the USA, Bystronic expanded its offering of locally produced systems, and in China, the Competence Center for automation solutions was further expanded. In addition, Bystronic established ambitious medium-term goals as part of its sustainability strategy and committed to reduce emissions in alignment with the Science Based Targets.



According to Bystronic CEO Alex Waser, “Thanks to the tireless commitment of our employees and despite challenging market conditions, we were able to introduce new products to our customers, offer expanded service options and present new digital solutions. Even if the macroeconomic environment remains challenging in 2024, we are confident we will continue to grow in the medium term due to our attractive portfolio of products and service offerings.”



Order intake and sales

Due to economic uncertainties, our customers tended to be cautious. In the EMEA, APAC and China regions, order intake decreased. Thanks to our strong market position, the Americas region achieved an order intake at prior year level at constant exchange rates. In total, order intake amounted to CHF 794 million (-16% at constant exchange rates). Due to high order backlog, Bystronic achieved sales on par with the prior year at constant exchange rates. The strong Swiss franc reduced sales by CHF 63 million, so reported sales declined by 8% to CHF 930 million.



Operating result and net result

Bystronic increased its operating result (EBIT) by 13% to CHF 54 million. The EBIT margin thus improved to 5.8% (2022: 4.7%). These results are due to price increases, efficiency gains and saving measures related to operational costs. The impact of these measures compensated for currency losses of several million at the operating profit level. The net result amounted to CHF 42 million (2022: CHF 37 million).



Operating free cash flow and RONOA

Bystronic focused on significantly reducing net working capital and thereby improving operating free cash flow from CHF -41 million in the previous year to CHF 34 million in 2023. RONOA, at 14.2%, remained close to the prior year level (2022: 15.1%).



Dividends

The Board of Directors is proposing for the April 17, 2024, Annual General Meeting, a distribution of a dividend of CHF 12.00 per class A registered share and CHF 2.40 per class B registered share. In total, CHF 24.8 million will be distributed to shareholders. The proposal reflects the solid performance of the prior financial year and is in accordance with the dividend policy, which sets aside between one-third and one-half of the net result for distribution, taking into account the company's liquidity situation and future needs.



Outlook

For 2024, Bystronic anticipates a continued challenging market environment and an order intake similar to that of previous quarters. Due to the strength of the Swiss franc and the lower order backlog compared to last year, the company expects to have declining sales with lower profitability. The Group anticipates a weak beginning of the year and improvement over the course of the year.



Bystronic is planning a comprehensive cost optimization program that is expected to result in CHF 50 million in savings in the next two years. On the one hand, the program will reduce volume related costs by adjusting personnel capacity, eliminating about 110 positions. On the other hand, the program aims to sustainably reduce its structural cost base. As such, Bystronic is streamlining its organizational structure to be well positioned for the next economic upswing. Bystronic expects to eliminate another 100 positions as part of these measures. Bystronic estimates the one-time costs associated with this program to be about CHF 10 million in financial year 2024. The planned cost savings should already have a positive effect in 2024.



With an optimized cost structure based on its proven strategy, Bystronic is positioned solidly for the future. Thanks to existing structural growth drivers, increasing sales in the service business, the integrated software offering and a strong balance sheet, Bystronic is confident of profitable growth.





Conference

CEO Alex Waser and CFO Beat Neukom will present the results today, February 29, 2024, at 11:00 CET in the Hotel Marriott in Zurich and via teleconference in English. The webcast can be accessed here or under “Presentations” on our website.

https://ir.bystronic.com/en/publications/presentations/



Dial in for the teleconference:

Switzerland / Europe: +41 58 310 50 00

United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 631 570 56 13





Appendix

The complete 2023 Annual Report is available for download on our website:

https://ir.bystronic.com/en/publications/financial-reports/





About Bystronic

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.



Bystronic’s operational headquarters are located in Niederönz (Switzerland). Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin, Shanghai, and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We operate our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.



