    BYS   CH0244017502

BYSTRONIC AG

(BYS)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-09-16 am EDT
571.00 CHF   +0.53%
BYSTRONIC AG : Bystronic launches BySoft Suite software for complete sheet metal business digitalization
EQ
TRANSCRIPT : Bystronic AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2022
CI
Bystronic's H1 Profit Shrinks Amid Delayed Recognition of Sales Due to Supply Chain Issues
MT
Bystronic AG: Bystronic launches BySoft Suite software for complete sheet metal business digitalization

09/19/2022 | 12:33am EDT
Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
Bystronic AG: Bystronic launches BySoft Suite software for complete sheet metal business digitalization

19.09.2022 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Niederönz, September 19, 2022
 
Bystronic launches BySoft Suite software for complete sheet metal business digitalization
 
Software digitizes processes from quote to delivery, boosting customer efficiency
 
Bystronic launches a groundbreaking software solution for the sheet metal industry. BySoft Suite expands on the existing and highly popular BySoft software products already used by most of Bystronic’s customers. With the new software solution, customers can now completely digitalize their business, from quote to delivery – a step beyond Smart Factory.

BySoft Suite is comprised of six software product families (Insight, Business, Shop Floor, CAD, CAM, Cell Control) that collectively enable the customer to digitally monitor, manage and make decisions at each stage of their business process. The software suite allows better control and accelerated processes by providing immediate data in one place, giving them the ability to make changes when needed. This capability allows customers to adapt to ever-changing and unpredictable market challenges, and to make business decisions with more comprehensive and centralized data.

BySoft’s new software suite allows any company in the sheet metal industry the opportunity to digitalize, regardless of size or current level of digitization. The state-of-the-art technology offers a hybrid solution, combining cloud and on-premise software, what makes it affordable even for small and medium companies. The software can interoperate with third party business management systems and machines, enabling complete vertical solutions using a single data source.

“Thanks to BySoft Suite, our customers can advance on their smart factory journey and now have the opportunity to digitalize their entire business, which gives them full control over what is happening and allows flexibility to adapt,” says Alberto Martínez, Bystronic’s Chief Digital Officer. “We have a complete software suite that interoperates, so that customers have comprehensive data in one place. Customers who are using the software tell us they have decreased order taking time, for example, from three hours to just minutes, and improved accuracy.

BySoft Suite also promotes our customer’s sustainability efforts. With BySoft, customers will improve energy and resource efficiency, which will result in a reduction of production waste, lower energy needs and more efficient use of materials.”

Bystronic is featuring demonstrations of the BySoft Suite software at EuroBLECH October 25-28, 2022, in Hanover. Visit them in Hall 12 at booth A66/B66.

For photographic material, please consult the Media Center on the Bystronic homepage: https://media.bystronic.com/en  

About Bystronic

Bystronic is a globally leading technology company in the area of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent connectivity of laser cutting systems and pressbrakes with innovative automation, software, and service solutions is the key to comprehensive digitalization in the sheet metal industry.

Bystronic headquarters are located in Niederönz (Switzerland). Additional development and production locations are in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are actively represented by our own sales and service subsidiaries in more than 30 countries and by agents in numerous other countries. Bystronic AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BYS).

  Bystronic Corporate Communications
   
  Stefan Züger
  Media Relations/Editor Corporate Communications
  Industriestrasse 21
  CH-3362 Niederönz
Telephone +41 62 956 33 20
Mobile +41 777 441 77 94
E-mail stefan.zueger@bystronic.com
Internet www.bystronic.com

 

File: Bystronic launches BySoft Suite software for complete sheet metal business digitalization

