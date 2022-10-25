Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Bystronic AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYS   CH0244017502

BYSTRONIC AG

(BYS)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-10-24 am EDT
559.00 CHF   +1.45%
12:33aBystronic Ag : Bystronic publishes 2021 Sustainability report
EQ
10/24Bystronic : View & download the Sustainability Report 2021
PU
10/21Bystronic : launches a new machine-level protection service with NanoLock Security
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bystronic AG: Bystronic publishes 2021 Sustainability report

10/25/2022 | 12:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Bystronic AG: Bystronic publishes 2021 Sustainability report

25.10.2022 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Bystronic publishes 2021 Sustainability report
 
Bystronic provides detailed insights into its environmental, social and governance activities according to GRI standards and underlines its commitment to accelerate sustainability. To drive further progress, the company has established a sustainability council and a sustainable engineering function to accelerate emission reductions.

Zurich, October 25, 2022 – Bystronic, a global leader in the sheet metal processing industry, has published its 2021 sustainability report, which captures the company’s strong commitment and the integration into its corporate strategy. The report is Bystronic’s first as a stand-alone company, following its successful transformation from Conzzeta last year and sets the foundation for an accelerated quest of improving sustainability.

Bystronic has developed a framework based on three pillars: empowering people, investing in sustainable solutions and serving as responsive business:

  • Build on a strong commitment to its employees and pledge to increase diversity and a commitment to inclusion in its employee base. It will also strengthen its talent development efforts.
  • Seek to achieve decarbonization by reducing emissions at its own production sites, as well as customer emissions (Scope 3) by improving energy and resource efficiency in its products and solutions.

“With our legacy in innovation and customer centricity, we want to accelerate the digital and sustainable transformation of our industry,” says CEO Alex Waser. “We are committed to transparency in this endeavor and will announce ambitious targets in the 2022 report. I am proud that our employees are passionate and energized to deliver results for us, our customers and our industry.”

Bystronic has decentralized responsibility for sustainability internally by integrating it into all key functions, ensuring that sustainability considerations are part of all decision making. The sustainable engineering function, for instance, has integrated circular practices and eco-design principles in its product development process.

At Euroblech, the industry’s leading trade show for sheet metal processing, which begins today in Hannover, Germany, Bystronic showcases sustainability solutions and an innovative service offering that helps customers improve their own environmental impact and save energy.

Download

The Sustainability report 2021 can be downloaded from our website: https://sustainability.bystronic.com/en/home. It is also available as a PDF under “Sustainability report” here: https://ir.bystronic.com/en/reports.php

For queries:

ESG and Media Relations
Michael Präger
Mobile +41 79 870 01 43
michael.praeger@bystronic.com

Investor Relations
Patrizia Meier
Mobile +41 79 637 46 33
patrizia.meier@bystronic.com


About Bystronic

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.

Bystronic’s operational headquarters are located in Niederönz, Switzerland. Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are active with our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronic’s ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants, suppliers, and transport companies, as well as possible effects of the war in Ukraine and the associated sanctions. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.

 

Additional features:

File: Bystronic publishes 2021 Sustainability report

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Bystronic AG
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 79 637 46 33
E-mail: investor@bystronic.com
Internet: ir.bystronic.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1470891

 
End of News EQS News Service

1470891  25.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470891&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BYSTRONIC AG
12:33aBystronic Ag : Bystronic publishes 2021 Sustainability report
EQ
10/24Bystronic : View & download the Sustainability Report 2021
PU
10/21Bystronic : launches a new machine-level protection service with NanoLock Security
PU
10/21Bystronic Ag : Bystronic launches a new machine-level protection service with NanoLock Sec..
EQ
10/17Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Bystronic, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
10/14Swiss Sheet Metal Processor Bystronic's Q3 Sales Soar 20%
MT
10/14Bystronic Ag : Accelerated sales growth in the third quarter of 2022
EQ
10/11Research Partners Lowers Price Target on Bystronic, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
09/19Bystronic Ag : Bystronic launches BySoft Suite software for complete sheet metal business ..
EQ
09/19Bystronic AG Launches BySoft Suite software for Complete Sheet Metal Business Digitaliz..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BYSTRONIC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 978 M 978 M 978 M
Net income 2022 32,7 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net cash 2022 348 M 348 M 348 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,3x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 1 156 M 1 155 M 1 155 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 636
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart BYSTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Bystronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYSTRONIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 559,00 CHF
Average target price 777,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alex Waser Chief Executive Officer
Beat Neukom Chief Financial Officer
Heinz O. Baumgartner Chairman
Christoph Rüttimann Chief Technology Officer
Marco Vinanti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYSTRONIC AG-57.02%1 137
WUXI SHANGJI AUTOMATION CO., LTD.12.21%7 236
QINGDAO GAOCE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD89.87%2 916
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-31.93%2 014
KENNAMETAL INC.-31.80%1 996
SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-28.13%1 986