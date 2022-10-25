Bystronic AG: Bystronic publishes 2021 Sustainability report

Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Bystronic publishes 2021 Sustainability report Bystronic provides detailed insights into its environmental, social and governance activities according to GRI standards and underlines its commitment to accelerate sustainability. To drive further progress, the company has established a sustainability council and a sustainable engineering function to accelerate emission reductions.

Zurich, October 25, 2022 – Bystronic, a global leader in the sheet metal processing industry, has published its 2021 sustainability report, which captures the company’s strong commitment and the integration into its corporate strategy. The report is Bystronic’s first as a stand-alone company, following its successful transformation from Conzzeta last year and sets the foundation for an accelerated quest of improving sustainability.

Bystronic has developed a framework based on three pillars: empowering people, investing in sustainable solutions and serving as responsive business:

Build on a strong commitment to its employees and pledge to increase diversity and a commitment to inclusion in its employee base. It will also strengthen its talent development efforts.

Seek to achieve decarbonization by reducing emissions at its own production sites, as well as customer emissions (Scope 3) by improving energy and resource efficiency in its products and solutions.

“With our legacy in innovation and customer centricity, we want to accelerate the digital and sustainable transformation of our industry,” says CEO Alex Waser. “We are committed to transparency in this endeavor and will announce ambitious targets in the 2022 report. I am proud that our employees are passionate and energized to deliver results for us, our customers and our industry.”

Bystronic has decentralized responsibility for sustainability internally by integrating it into all key functions, ensuring that sustainability considerations are part of all decision making. The sustainable engineering function, for instance, has integrated circular practices and eco-design principles in its product development process.

At Euroblech, the industry’s leading trade show for sheet metal processing, which begins today in Hannover, Germany, Bystronic showcases sustainability solutions and an innovative service offering that helps customers improve their own environmental impact and save energy.

The Sustainability report 2021 can be downloaded from our website: https://sustainability.bystronic.com/en/home. It is also available as a PDF under “Sustainability report” here: https://ir.bystronic.com/en/reports.php

