Bystronic AG

Bystronic AG: Demand in 3rd quarter stabilized at level of preceding quarters



13-Oct-2023

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Demand in 3rd quarter stabilized at level of preceding quarters Ongoing cautious investment behavior

Moderate sales growth due to high order backlog 1

Outlook for full year 2023 confirmed KPIs



CHF million 9M 2023 9M 2022 in % in % CER1 Order intake 624.6 781.2 (20.0) (14.4) Net sales 681.2 712.4 (4.4) 2.1 Order backlog 347.9 493.6 (29.5) - 1 at constant exchange rates



Zurich, October 13, 2023 – During the first nine months of the year, driven by the ongoing clearing of the order backlog, Bystronic increased its sales by 2.1% at constant exchange rates. Due to the strong Swiss franc – especially against the US dollar – sales decreased by 4.4% to CHF 681.2 million on a reported basis. Bystronic continued to drive forward the normalization of its high order backlog, posting a backlog of CHF 347.9 million at the end of September 2023, down from CHF 413.0 million at the end of 2022.

During the first nine months of 2023, the market environment was challenging, and the customers’ investment activity was subdued. Order intake totaled CHF 624.6 million, on which currency effects had a significant negative impact. Overall, demand in the third quarter stabilized at the level of the preceding quarters. In the EMEA and APAC regions, incoming orders came in below those of the first and second quarters of 2023. The Americas region delivered a robust performance and developed positively. In China, economic uncertainties continued to curb the momentum.



Outlook

Bystronic confirms its outlook for the full year 2023. As previously communicated, order intake and sales in the machine business are expected to decline due to the economic slowdown, while the service business continues to grow. Overall, Bystronic expects a higher operating result with a slight decline in sales.

For 2024, Bystronic anticipates an unchanged market environment and an order intake in line with that of the previous quarters. In addition, the order backlog is set to decrease further by the beginning of the year. Bystronic has initiated numerous cost reduction measures. Overall, allowing for the strength of the Swiss franc, Bystronic expects declining sales and a lower operating result than in 2023.

