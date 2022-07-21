Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Bystronic AG
  News
  Summary
    BYS   CH0244017502

BYSTRONIC AG

(BYS)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-20 am EDT
764.00 CHF   +2.00%
12:42aBystronic's H1 Profit Shrinks Amid Delayed Recognition of Sales Due to Supply Chain Issues
MT
12:24aBYSTRONIC AG : High demand, very full order books, delayed sales recognition in the first half of 2022
EQ
12:14aBYSTRONIC : Results presentation Half-Year 2022
PU
Bystronic : Results presentation Half-Year 2022

07/21/2022 | 12:14am EDT
Half-Year Results 2022

July 21, 2022

Disclaimer

The information in this presentation relating to the business performance of the Bystronic Group is of a summary nature only. The information published in the Annual Report 2020 of Conzzeta AG, the company that preceded Bystronic AG until the end of April 2021, the Annual Report 2021 of Bystronic AG, and the information on the website www.bystronic.com prevails.

Although the greatest possible care was taken during the preparation of this presentation, Bystronic accepts no responsibility for its completeness or correctness. Unless otherwise specified, the figures are based on the Annual Report for 2020 of Conzzeta AG, the company that preceded Bystronic AG, and on the Annual Report 2021 of Bystronic AG.

This presentation also contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronic's ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants, suppliers, and transport companies as well as potential impacts due to the war in Ukraine and the associated sanctions as well as any countermeasures. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.

© Bystronic | Half-Year Results 2022

2

Half-Year Results 2022

Agenda

Business update

Alex Waser

Financial review

Beat Neukom

Outlook 2022

Alex Waser

Q&A

Alex Waser

Beat Neukom

First half of 2022 in a nutshell

Continued good customer activity

Order intake grew by 10% excl. China - for the group on last year's level 1

Supply chain constraints impact sales performance

Sales +6.2% for the group 1 - growth in all regions except China

New Brand Experience Center in Korea

Strong performance in our service business

11% sales growth - share of 24% of group sales provides resilience

Temporarily lower margins

EBIT margin of 2.3% down from 6.9% in the first half of 2021

> 3,000 m2 to showcase our solutions

Medium-term growth drivers intact

Progress in strategy implementation to reach medium-term targets

1 At constant exchange rates

© Bystronic | Half-Year Results 2022

4

Focus on successfully managing intensified supply chain challenges

Our challenges

Availability of components

Higher procurement costs

Buildup of inventory

Inefficient installation process

Slow-down in China

Our mitigation measures

  • Close contact to suppliers
  • Second source where possible
  • Further focus on local sourcing and production
  • Repeated price increases for new orders of systems and services
  • Deliver nearly-finished systems; strong customer-orientation
  • Increase component inventory
  • Early installation at customer site
  • Additional shipments
  • Plants operational - not at full capacity
  • Maintain close contacts to customers during lock downs

© Bystronic | Half-Year Results 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bystronic AG published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 04:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 033 M 1 062 M 1 062 M
Net income 2022 67,3 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
Net cash 2022 421 M 433 M 433 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 1 580 M 1 625 M 1 625 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 543
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart BYSTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Bystronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYSTRONIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 764,00 CHF
Average target price 1 044,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alex Waser Chief Executive Officer
Beat Neukom Chief Financial Officer
Heinz O. Baumgartner Chairman
Christoph Rüttimann Chief Technology Officer
Marco Vinanti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BYSTRONIC AG-41.58%1 625
WUXI SHANGJI AUTOMATION CO., LTD.38.30%9 445
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD-0.58%3 285
SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-5.37%2 795
QINGDAO GAOCE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD70.72%2 777
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-19.61%2 623